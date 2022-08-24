Fall sports preview: Viroqua volleyball features athletic players

The Viroqua High School volleyball team is heading into the season with a group of athletic girls.

“They are committed to each other,” said 15-year coach Katie Schwarz. “Chemistry comes natural for them and they genuinely care about each other. I am optimistic that their connection with each other will give us a good base to build off of on the court.”

Schwarz said as a program they are trying to build culture. “We want these young ladies to develop into not only the best athletes they can be but also the best people they can be. We try to instill core values of character, discipline, and commitment. Throughout the season we undoubtedly will make mistakes and we need to have that ‘next play’ mentality to try to move forward as individuals and as a team.”

The team graduated seven seniors last year — Jessica Anderson, Celia Amhrein, Alyssa Arch, Taylor Stalsberg, Erika Brendel, Maddie Hamm and Ava Zahm. The Blackhawks had three athletes named all-conference honorable mention — Bryne Swenson, Aaliyah Fox and Celia Amhrein.

“We have six returning varsity players who played meaningful minutes last year and will need to this year as well — Mara Anderson setter, Aaliyah Fox OH, Kami Delap DS, Bryne Swenson OH and Trixie Koppa MB.”

Schwarz said it is always difficult to predict how the season will go, “but we know that we can only control what we do at this time and we are doing our best to prepare to compete with the best teams in our conference.”

What are the team’s weaknesses and biggest challenges this season? “We will be looking for vocal leadership on court this season after graduating some impactful leaders.”

Who are the top contenders for the conference title? “It’s really anybody’s game,” Schwarz said. “West Salem will be tough returning the conference player of the year but there is always some surprises so we are looking forward to getting started.”

Assistant coaches are Haley Ostrem Junior Varsity and Joe Willis C-Team.

The team’s record in 2021 was 3-9 in conference and 9-21 overall.