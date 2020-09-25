Fall sports preview: Viroqua volleyball features nine seniors

This year, Viroqua’s head volleyball coach Katie Schwarz welcomes nine seniors with five returning starters.
Top returning players include Ava Olson, Jessica Tryggestad, Hallie Sherry, Lydia Olson, Saige Zitzner, Morgan Gander, Olivia Gartner, Juliet Pedretti and Natalie Rondeau.
“Having nine seniors will be a strength for us,” said Schwarz, who has been coaching for 15 years. “They are fighting for every opportunity that they can get to play and have varsity experience.”
The team lost middle hitter Brianna Carmen to graduation.
“We have a number of girls who could fill that position,” Schwarz said. “Right now with the short preparation time prior to our first game and no scrimmages there will be more substitutions and trial of different lineups during game play than previous seasons.”
What does the coach see as the team’s weaknesses and biggest challenges? “We have have newcomers including a junior setter Jessica Anderson that will get significant playing time this year and we will need to find a way to gel the returners with the newcomers.”
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has affected practices and games.
“We are taking extra precautions in practice with frequent hand sanitizing,” Schwarz said. “We are wearing masks during practices and games. The administration and referees are doing their best to provide procedures to keep game play as normal as possible. One of the things I think the girls are missing most is having their student section present at the games.”
What kind of feedback have athletes shared about having a fall season? “We have nine seniors on this team who have had to endure missing their Junior Prom and spring sports season last year, so I know they are just grateful for any opportunity that they get to play.”
The longtime coach said they always try to set goals for the team. “This year may look different but the goals are the same, we want to compete and put the best team out there,” Schwarz said. “We want to build on every opportunity that we have and get better throughout our short season. We emphasize this year that you need to make the most of every opportunity because we do not know when that opportunity will no longer be there.”
Schwarz said it’s tough to predict who the top contenders for the conference title will be this year.
“This is a difficult question with all the unknowns and only getting to play each conference team once will play into the conference outcome,” she said. “It puts that much more pressure on the girls to play their best volleyball every game.”
Assistant coaches this season are Haley Ostrem, second-year JV coach, and Joe Willis, C-Team
