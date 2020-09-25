Fall sports preview: Viroqua volleyball features nine seniors

This year, Viroqua’s head volleyball coach Katie Schwarz welcomes nine seniors with five returning starters.

Top returning players include Ava Olson, Jessica Tryggestad, Hallie Sherry, Lydia Olson, Saige Zitzner, Morgan Gander, Olivia Gartner, Juliet Pedretti and Natalie Rondeau.

“Having nine seniors will be a strength for us,” said Schwarz, who has been coaching for 15 years. “They are fighting for every opportunity that they can get to play and have varsity experience.”

The team lost middle hitter Brianna Carmen to graduation.

“We have a number of girls who could fill that position,” Schwarz said. “Right now with the short preparation time prior to our first game and no scrimmages there will be more substitutions and trial of different lineups during game play than previous seasons.”

What does the coach see as the team’s weaknesses and biggest challenges? “We have have newcomers including a junior setter Jessica Anderson that will get significant playing time this year and we will need to find a way to gel the returners with the newcomers.”

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has affected practices and games.

“We are taking extra precautions in practice with frequent hand sanitizing,” Schwarz said. “We are wearing masks during practices and games. The administration and referees are doing their best to provide procedures to keep game play as normal as possible. One of the things I think the girls are missing most is having their student section present at the games.”