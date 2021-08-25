Fall sports preview: Viroqua volleyball is 'hungry to compete'

The 2021 season will be a bit of a rebuild for the Viroqua High School volleyball team, as eight athletes graduated.
“We graduated eight seniors last season but we have some young athletes that are ready to step up and fill those shoes,” said Katie Schwarz, who’s been coaching for 16 years. “We have been working hard to offer more volleyball opportunities for our younger Blackhawk athletes and we are already seeing a difference.”
A key player who graduated was Haley Sherry, who earned outside hitter honorable mention all conference.
“Any time you graduate 75% of your team you will be looking in some fashion to rebuild,” Schwarz said. “Athletes might need to step out of their comfort zones and play a different position or play with someone they have never been on the court with in the past. Chemistry will be key to the success of our team.”
“We have one of our two setters returning from last season Jessica Anderson and we will look to her for leadership,” the longtime coach said. “Aaliyah Fox and Celia Amrhein are two of our returning hitters and we will look to them to put the ball away for us. Alyssa Arch returns and has worked extremely hard in the offseason improving in every aspect of her game. She is skilled in backrow and front row and could be playing a variety of positions for us this season.”
Does the coach have a team motto or goals for her athletes? “Compete—Competition whether in our own gym or against another team makes us better and forces us to perform our best. We often get too complacent and then we settle when we are capable of so much more.”
Schwarz said this year’s team is athletic and “hungry to compete.”
“This group of girls are hard workers who will not back down and I feel that they have a fire that past teams have not had. They want to prove not only to themselves but to everyone that they can be a force and with that tenacity it will make them dangerous.
Schwarz said the team will be lacking some varsity experience that may pose some challenges along the way.
The coach said since there were limited games last season due to COVID-19 it’s difficult to say who the top contenders will be in the conference. “Westby has a lot of height this season so they will have some advantages there over other teams.”
Assistant coaches are Haley Ostrem JV and Brittany Dobitz C-Team.
