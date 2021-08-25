Fall sports preview: Viroqua volleyball is 'hungry to compete'

The 2021 season will be a bit of a rebuild for the Viroqua High School volleyball team, as eight athletes graduated.

“We graduated eight seniors last season but we have some young athletes that are ready to step up and fill those shoes,” said Katie Schwarz, who’s been coaching for 16 years. “We have been working hard to offer more volleyball opportunities for our younger Blackhawk athletes and we are already seeing a difference.”

A key player who graduated was Haley Sherry, who earned outside hitter honorable mention all conference.

“Any time you graduate 75% of your team you will be looking in some fashion to rebuild,” Schwarz said. “Athletes might need to step out of their comfort zones and play a different position or play with someone they have never been on the court with in the past. Chemistry will be key to the success of our team.”