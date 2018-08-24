Viroqua head volleyball coach Katie Schwarz faces the unenviable task of trying to replace 10 seniors lost to graduation from last year’s team which finished the season with an 8-17 overall record. The good news is that Schwarz, heading into her 11th season as the leader of the Blackhawk program, welcomes a solid group of nine seniors to the 2018 team.
“Every year it seems we lose a great group of seniors and the next class steps up,” Schwarz said. “Only three of those nine seniors have varsity experience due to having 10 seniors on last year’s varsity crew, but I am not worried about this group gelling…they are close friends off the court as they are on. If anything, it will be a challenge for our coaching staff to figure out how to release their inner beasts. This is a group with a great amount of potential.”
Key graduates from last year’s squad include first team All-Coulee setter Claire Anderson, second team All-Coulee middle hitter Natalie Waldenberger, defensive-specialist Ivy Shonka and outside-hitter Madison Zitzner.
The list of this year’s seniors includes Chandler Volden, who a had a ton of reps last season at the varsity level and is eager to get her chance to lead this group of seniors in that role. In addition, Schwarz will count on Serena Baker, who according to the coach, “Brings a great amount of positive energy to the court as well as some comedy, which we need once in a while.”
Jenna Harless and Ashley Gander will be the pair Schwartz is counting on to put the ball away for the Blackhawks this season.
The rest of the senior portion of the roster includes MacKenzie Stalsberg, Morgan Inman, Erica Tryggestad, Alexis Fortney, Olivia Thew and Jessica Tryggestad. Underclassmen Bri Carmen, Morgan Gander, Jessica Tryggestad, Avery Thurin and Maddie Porter round out the 2018 VHS roster.
“Our team is hungry and eager to make the most of their senior season,” Schwarz said. “I am hoping this will be a strength for our team. I feel this team’s genuine love for each other will shine through adversity. Being back together as a complete team for the first time since middle school, I feel that it will be a really special season for these wonderful young women.”
Schwarz will be joined by assistant coaches Joe Willis (JV) and Kat Mannel (C-Team).
