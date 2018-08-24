Youth and lack of experience will be the challenge facing this year’s version of the Viroqua/Westby cooperative girls golf team. Head coach Heidi Hubatch welcomes six players to the 2018 team, including two freshmen, three sophomores and a junior.
Hubatch, entering her 11th season with the program, will have a tall challenge replacing three talented seniors lost to graduation from last year’s third-place Coulee Conference team.
The biggest shoes to fill will be those of Viroqua High School’s Brooke Knutson, who dominated the league last fall by earning Coulee Conference Player of the Year honors and leading the team to the WIAA sectionals. Knutson also qualified for the WIAA D-2 state tournament as an individual last season and this spring signed a letter of intent (athletic and academic) scholarship to play the sport at Upper Iowa University the next four years.
The team also will need to replace two other 2018 Westby Area High School graduates, Arianna Valle and Heaven Saunders. Valle earned All-Conference honors last season.
April Roth, a junior at VHS, and Alicia Stuber, a VHS sophomore, and Westby 10th grader Emilie Brose will lead the group of athletes seeking to replace last year’s graduates. The trio of underclassmen each bring their own special skills to the team.
Rounding out the roster this season will be VHS sophomore Grace Scott, and freshmen Cami Olson and Lydia Hooversen, also of Viroqua.
“The strength of our team this year will be from all three of our returning players,” Hubatch said. “Alicia’s drives will help her score a lot and April’s short game will serve her well. Emilie’s putting has really come around from last year as well.”
Despite the lack of experience on this year’s team, Hubatch chooses to look at the situation optimistically. “We are very young and inexperienced, which is good for the program, because I will have them around for another few years, but our scores will be a little on the higher side until they continue golfing.”
“Our goal for every practice and every match is to lower our score,” Hubatch added. “We are starting out with a young team that will only get better with time.”
