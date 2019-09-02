The 2019 season will be a building year for the Viroqua/Westby cooperative girls golf team.
"We have increased our numbers to six this year and we are going to focus on skills and fundamentals," head coach Heidi Hubatch said. "I have some girls who have never played before, but for the three girls who played last year they will be the team’s key scorers this year."
Hubatch said the team did not lose any key positions to graduation. "The team was young last year," she said. "This year I have one senior and two juniors, one sophomore, and two freshmen."
Senior April Roth (Viroqua), junior Alicia Stuber (Viroqua) and junior Emilie Brose (Westby) are the key returning players. Rounding out the team are sophomore Camille Olson (Viroqua), and freshmen Gabby Olson and Anna Roth (both Westby).
Hubatch, who has been coaching on and off for about 10 years, said the team motto is "Practice Like You Will Play." She also has goals for the team -- Goal 1: To improve every day. Goal 2: To have fun working hard. Goal 3: To build a solid team with solid scores for next year.
Hubatch said the team's strength this year is their long game. "The girls do a great job driving the ball and getting good distance on the second shot."
She said the biggest weakness will be the lack of experience. "My younger golfers are so inexperienced around the greens, which yields to higher scores. Although we have two new golfers, they will definitely work hard to improve their game every day."
Hubatch predicts the top contenders for the conference this year will be Arcadia, G-E-T, and Black River Falls. "Westby/Viroqua will be working hard to improve every match and gaining the experience they need for next year."
The team took fifth place in their conference last year because of their inexperience, Hubatch said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.