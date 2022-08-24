Fall sports preview: Westby cross country has youthful, senior experience

This season the Westby High School cross-country program includes youthful exuberance on the boys side and senior experience on the girls side.

The team welcomes back top athletes Audra Johnson first team all-conference, Denali Huebner first team all-conference, Meghan Nelson state qualifier in the 2022 track season, Aubrey Jothen honorable mention all-conference and Montana Lindahl.

“I think the girls will continue to remain very competitive but will need to work very hard to finally push over the top,” said Brian Huebner, who’s been coaching for 25 years. “The boys are quite young and inexperienced and may have a difficult time overcoming this inexperience.”

Key runners who graduated in May include Eli Larrington first team all-conference, Taylor Thunstedt first team all-conference, Jhett Sherry honorable mention all-conference, Natalie Benish and Reagan Davey honorable mention all-conference.

He said the biggest challenge for both teams is being limited in depth. This season Huebner is advising the harriers to be patient.

The longtime coach expects both the boys and girls teams at West Salem to be the top contenders for the conference title.

In 2021 both Westby teams were third in the Coulee Conference and the boys team was third at the WIAA sectional and the girls were fifth.

Dave Nelson is the assistant coach.