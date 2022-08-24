Fall sports preview: Westby football looks to get back to playoffs

The Westby High School football team is looking to get back to the playoffs this season.

“We hope to compete with the top teams in the Coulee Conference which are Aquinas and West Salem,” said Andy Hulst who’s in his ninth year as head coach and in his 16th year overall at Westby.

The team motto this year is “No Fear, No Limits, No Excuses.”

Top returning players this season are Garrett Vatland HB/LB, Jack Weninger OL/LB, Rhett Stenslien DL/FB and Bo Milutnovich QB/DB.

The team did lose five key players to graduation — Dylan Nottestad OL/DL, Coulee Conference Lineman of the Year; Dillon Ellefson QB, three-year starter and all-conference player; Grant McCauley HB/WR, all-conference player; Isaac Hoff OL/DL, all-conference player; and Prince Preston WR/DB, all-conference player.

Hulst said overall athleticism and defensive team speed will carry the team this year. A weakness, he said, is size up front.

Who are predicted top contenders for the conference title? “Aquinas will be the favorite since they won state last year and have a Division 1 college prospect at QB and West Salem will be very tough due to the fact that they have twice the enrollment as every other school in the conference and they have amazing athletes at every position.”

The assistant coaches are Ken Halvorson, John Hamilton, Jared Anderson, Justin Brown, Jerad Fleming and Tyler Feirtag.

In 2021, the team’s record was 5-5.