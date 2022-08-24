Fall sports preview: Westby/Viroqua co-op girls golf looks to score as a team

The Westby/Viroqua cooperative girls golf team includes nine golfers this season.

“The season looks really good for the girls this year,” said Heidi Hubatch, who has coached golf for 13-plus years. “We should be able to score as a team this year.”

Top returning players this year are Elise Martine (senior), Elizabeth Colburn (junior), Brooklyn Bothe (junior), and returning but not on the roster last year was Maddi Fletcher (freshman) “These will be the top four scoring for varsity this season,” Hubatch said.

The longtime coach said the team’s strengths this season will be the girls’ attitude. “They are a really great group of girls to work with and they always stay positive. Staying positive is a really important characteristic of a good golfer.”

What are the team’s weaknesses and biggest challenges?

“I would have to say the team’s biggest weakness and challenge this season will have to be the invitationals,” Hubatch said. “We are playing many more invitationals and the girls must remember to stay focused. Eighteen holes can take 4.5 to 5 hours depending on the day. That is a long time to keep your mind focused and adjusting when needed. Golf is a mental sport. It isn’t about how quick you are or how fast you can run. It is an endurance game that lasts four to five hours. These girls have to take the same swing every time they drive the ball, and that swing is adjusted again when they use their irons, and again when they putt.”

This year the coach is using this quotation by Bobby Jones as a motto: “Golf is the closest game to the game we call life. You get bad breaks from good shots; you get good breaks from bad shots–but you have to play the ball where it lies.”

Hubatch said the top contenders for the conference title, as a team, will be G-E-T and Black River Falls.

“I believe they will be battling it out all season,” she said. “I believe our team will end up in the middle and will definitely contend for the top spot next year. As individuals are concerned, I believe Maddi Fletcher (freshman-Viroqua) will be a top contender for the low score of our matches. Maddi was an eighth-grader last year. She attended our practices and played the courses a lot with her family. She did a great job at Tomah’s invitational on Monday, Aug. 15, finishing 13th out of 83 golfers. She scored a 92 and was the top scorer for the girls in our conference that attended the invite.”

Last year the co-op team took fifth out of six teams in the conference. “We were a young team grade level and skill level,” Hubatch said.