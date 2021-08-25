Fall sports preview: Westby/Viroqua co-op girls golf team expands

The Westby/Viroqua cooperative girls golf team has grown from two to five this year.

“I have one junior, two sophomores and two freshmen,” said Heidi Hubatch, who’s been coaching golf for more than 10 years. “We will be a young team that will start out playing the JV schedule and have set a goal to play in at least one varsity match by the end of the season.”

Only two girls were on the team last year. “They were very young, so they just played JV last year,” Hubatch said.

The returning golfers are Elise Martine (Westby) and Elizabeth Colburn (Viroqua). “They are still pretty new to the game and would like to start out this season on JV to work on their game and have set that goal to golf varsity full time next year,” the longtime coach said.

Hubatch said the team’s strengths this season are the fact the team grew from two to five and she has a good group of girls who are very interested in improving their game of golf.

“Our biggest challenge is how inexperienced we are,” she said. “By inexperienced, I mean the competition aspect. I believe once the girls get a few competitions under their belt, they will feel much more comfortable and confident.”