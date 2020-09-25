Fall sports preview: Westby/Viroqua co-op girls golf team has a building year

The Westby/Viroqua cooperative girls golf team is facing a building year with only two players, but their strength is the long game.

Heidi Hubatch, who’s been coaching on and off for about 11 years, said players Elise Martine (10th grade) Westby and Elizabeth Colburn (ninth grade) Viroqua “do a great job driving the ball and getting good distance on the second shot.”

Since Martine and Colburn are new to the sport, the team is playing a JV schedule.

Hubatch said she has the following team motto and goals for the golfers: Team motto: Practice Like You Will Play. Goal 1: To improve every day. Goal 2: To have fun working hard. Goal 3: To build a solid team with solid scores for next year.

The team’s biggest weakness will be the lack of experience, Hubatch said. “My young golfers are so inexperienced around the greens, which yields to higher scores. Although we have two new golfers, they will definitely work hard to improve their game every day.”

The ongoing pandemic hasn’t affected practices, but it has affect team numbers, Hubatch said.

“I had a solid six girls out last year with one graduating, and two more coming in,” she said. “The week before practice began, I found out I was only going to have the two coming in. So I believe it hurt our numbers this year. As for the matches, we have only been able to count two out of the six conference matches for conference points this year.”

She said the team did lose key varsity players from last year. “I did have two girls receive all-conference awards last year for second team all-conference and honorable mention.”