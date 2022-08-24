Fall sports preview: Westby volleyball team boasts plenty of senior experience

Westby High School’s volleyball team is heading into the season with 13 seniors.

“These girls are under some great leadership...,” said Arena Kvamme, who is in her third year as the varsity coach and in her 14th year overall. “These girls have played a lot of volleyball and bring vast knowledge and a competitive spirit. We have great team chemistry on and off the court.”

Kvamme said she has a very dedicated group of girls and one of the largest groups to date in the program.

“The players are working hard to improve their skills. We have some key spots to fill from last year, but we feel we have the right group of girls to fill those spots. Each game will present its own challenge and we will make changes to adjust. After a tough loss in the regional final game last year to Fall Creek the girls are eager and willing to work hard to be a better team.”

The Westby Norse have seven returning players this season, including 2021 Coulee Conference First Team and All Tribune Honorable Mention Outside Hitter Bethany Roethel and First Team All Conference and All Tribune second Team selection Right Side Hitter Jayda Berg. Kvamme said other key players will be Middle Hitters Emily Collins and Kenzie Stellner, Outside Hitter Kennedy Brueggen, and Right Side Hitter Maddie Komay.

The team did lose seven seniors to graduation in 2022. “They were great leaders on and off the court and especially starting the season with COVID-19 protocols in place,” Kvamme said. “Among those were second team all-conference selection Finley Konrad who was one of the setters in our 6-2, honorable mention all-conference selection Ella Johnson who was the other setter, and DS’ Hannah Pedretti and Autumn Ward.”

Does the coach do you have a team motto or goals put forth to the athletes? “’Control the Controllables to play one serve at a time.’ By controlling what we can control, our effort, attitude and communication, and playing the game one serve at a time we will be able to be successful this season.”

What are the team’s weaknesses and biggest challenges this season? “Our biggest challenge this season will be losing sight of the end goal,” Kvamme said. “We as a team need to continue to push ourselves and our team to work toward our potential.”

Kvamme said Westby Volleyball has great potential and will be able to hold their own among the teams in the Coulee Conference. “West Salem will always be a tough battle for us to fight mentally. Viroqua always gives us a challenge due to the nature of our rivalry, but the Coulee normally has some very competitive volleyball teams.”

Todd Ihrcke, Jess Hendrickson and Brenda Konrad are the assistant coaches.

The team’s record in 2021 was Coulee: 9-3 (second place), Overall: 25-9.