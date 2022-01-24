Five Predator girls head to state wrestling tournament Saturday

This year is an especially monumental year for girls wrestling in Wisconsin. The WIAA will host its first Girls State Individual Wrestling Tournament, Saturday, Jan. 29. Five girls from the Kickapoo-La Farge-Youth Initiative Girls High School wrestling team are headed to the tournament to compete for a state title.

“I’m very proud of how far our team has come this year," says coach Leah Grosse. "For some girls, this is their first year competing. Week after week, they progress and grow stronger individually and as a team. This is a great inaugural year of girls wrestling, and the Predators show a lot of promise for years to come. I think we can build something special in this community and be strong competitors at the state level.”