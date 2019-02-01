Kids Ice Fishing Day is back at the Genoa National Fish Hatchery. The event will be held Feb. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
The event, which draws roughly 200 local area youth, ages 5 through 12, and their families, offers participants an opportunity to learn and perfect the skill of ice fishing on a hatchery pond stocked with 2,000 rainbow trout.
The Genoa National Fish Hatchery is located at S5631 State Hwy. 35, Genoa.
The event is hosted by Friends of the Upper Mississippi River Fisheries Services, Genoa National Fish Hatchery, La Crosse Fish Health Center, and La Crosse Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office.
