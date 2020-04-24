Having no seniors makes lost season a bit easier for Viroqua softball

Viroqua High School softball coach John Lendosky admits it is hard to have a glass half-full type of optimism while staring at an empty field, but he’s going to approach it that way regardless.
The other choice, he knows, is far less desirable.
The Blackhawks, like every other high school sports team in the state, are a group of players without a season at this point due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
While there are virtual classes in session, schools are shut down in Wisconsin and therefore, so are all sports. That is especially painful for teams with seniors who are losing their final chance to compete, but Viroqua was able to escape that punch.
Lendosky’s squad has no seniors, which makes it a bit easier to stomach a competition-less spring. Still, the underclassmen on the team are without a sport that energizes them, their fans and their families.
“I am taking the approach where I am being optimistic but realistic. I am still hopeful we will have games this spring, but realizing that might not happen and plan for that,” said Lendosky, who would have been in the midst of his 11th season as the Blackhawks’ head coach this spring.
“If I did have a senior, it would be really tough for them. We would be doing more talking. Not having a senior, it’s not as much of a downer. I really feel sorry for those seniors. Sometimes we have to make sacrifices on things we like to do so everyone can have the most benefit.”
That doesn’t mean Lendosky doesn’t feel the pain of not coaching or watching his team compete. Not watching a pair of talented sophomores in third baseman Hallie Sherry, who .345 in 2019, or outfielder Alicia Stuber (.323) isn’t easy.
Nor is not being able to help sophomore pitcher/outfielder Saige Zitzner continue to build on her skills, or assist in the development of sophomore shortstop Jessica Tryggestad or freshman catcher/outfielder Alyssa Arch.
Lendosky believes there is a foundation in place that will help Viroqua build on its 2-18 overall mark of 2019, and break into the win column in the Coulee Conference. That may happen this season, or the Blackhawks might have to wait until 2021. If this season is a total washout, Viroqua has a solid group of returnees for next year.
“I am sure we would have had better trust in each other this spring. We were still young and had some growing pains last year,” Lendosky said. “We are set up well for next year. If this spring gets canceled, we will be returning five starters form the 2019 season. That might be the most in the conference.”
In the meantime, the glimmer of hope that there could be a shortened season this spring isn’t going without anticipation and preparation. The initial shock of school closures and the postponement of the spring sports season has waned, allowing for some individual work by the players.
“I tell them to stay optimistic and still plan as if we will be playing this spring. I have provided some drills that they can do at home on their own, like hitting off a tee or just playing catch to keep their arms lose,” Lendosky said. “They can take ground balls with a partner, or things like that to just help with the simple things.”
Still, he knows there is no answer to the underlying question of when, or if, there will be a season.
“When we first heard schools were to be closed by March 18, it was kind of plan for what we can do for the first two days of practice before it was shut down. Then when school closed the (March) 16th instead, there was no practice,” Lendosky said. “Then it was when we come back April 6 we can still get some good practice time in and still get about a full season.
“It just keeps getting pushed back right now. We have to wait and be patient. I do wonder if we have a season, what it will look like. Will we have half a conference season? Will the WIAA move the postseason back?”
In the meantime, Lendosky — who spent 15 years as a high school math teacher before entering the private sector where he is an accountant — continues to send messages and instructional videos to his team.
“I have been sharing some videos with them once or twice a week to stay in touch with them,” said Lendosky, a native and Fennimore, Wis., and a UW-Eau Claire graduate. “Not getting to see them is the tough part.”
