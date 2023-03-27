TRACK AND FIELD

Saturday, March 25

Cashton Invitational

Westby’s girls won and its boys placed third in a small-school gathering at UW-La Crosse.

The Norsemen piled up 100 points in girls events and 46 in boys events with a handful of winners. Cashton’s boys were second (60) and its girls third (49).

Senior Meghan Nelson led the way for Westby’s girls with a win in the 55 hurdles (9.36), a second-place finish in the pole vault (9-6) and one leg for the winning 1,600 relay team (4:29.36). Sophomore Erin Gluch also ran on that relay team and added a win in the high jump (5-2).

Arcadia junior Casidi Pehler won the pole vault (11-6), Brookwood junior Amelia Muellenberg the 800 (2:27.58), Onalaska Luther’s Lauren Wickus the 200 (27.21), Cashton’s Braylee Hyatt the long jump (16-0⅓) and Westby’s Bethany Roebel the shot put (33-4¼).

Cashton’s boys were led by winning performances from senior Riley Verken in the shot put (47-1½), junior Jack Schlesner in the high jump (6-2) and its 800 relay team (1:41.05). Schlesner and Verken also ran with that team.

Arcadia junior Landan Bremer was the only individual double winner with victories in the 200 (23.93) and 400 (54.47). Brookwood senior Dylan Powell won the 800 (2:05.77) and helped the Falcons win the 3,200 relay (8:56.11).

Westby junior Joey Ellefson won the long jump (19-3) and Bangor junior Sam Crenshaw the pole vault (14-6).

SOFTBALL

Friday, March 24

Westby 12, Sparta 0 (6)

SPARTA — Easton Grass went 3 for 4 with two RBI, and Kenzie Stellner doubled, drove in three runs and stole two bases for the Norsemen, who ended the game with a four-run top of the sixth against the Spartans.

Olivia Nedland and Jayda Berg also had three hits a piece for Westby, which had 18 hits and also scored four runs in the second.

Berg pitched a three-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and one walk.