High school sports roundup

BASEBALL

Saturday, April 9

Coulee

Westby 8, G-E-T 6

G-E-T 18, Westby 3 (5)

WESTBY — The RedHawks scored 17 runs in the first three innings to cruise past the Norsemen and earn a split in the doubleheader.

Eight G-E-T batters had at least one hit, and Owen Eddy was 2 for 3 with a grand slam and six RBI. Brady Seiling was also 2 for 3 with three RBI, and Jack Beedle and Zach Grams doubled.

Ethan Stoner drove in two runs for the RedHawks, who scored 16 earned runs against five Westby pitchers. Rhett Stenslien was 2 for 2 for the Norsemen.

Westby scored twice in the sixth inning and once in the seventh to pull away from an 5-5 tie in the opener.

Hudson Lipski, Bo Milutinovich and Austin Nundahl each drove in a run for Westby, which received three RBI from Eddy and two from Cole Williams. Zach Grams was 2 for 3 with an RBI and scored twice.

Nonconference

La Crescent-Hokah 12, De Soto 0 (6)

STODDARD — The Lancers started their season with a solid all-around effort in taking down the Pirates. La Crescent-Hokah had 12 hits and finished off De Soto with a three-run top of the sixth inning.

Junior center fielder Eli McCool was 3 for 5 with a double, five RBI and a stolen base for La Crescent-Hokah, which broke open the game with a five-run fifth that gave it a 9-0 advantage.

Seniors Jack Welch and Sam Erpenbach combined to pitch a one-hitter. Welch struck out seven and walked two over five hitless innings, and Erpenbach struck out one and allowed the only hit — a single by Jimmy Dammon.

Junior catcher Logan DeBoer was 3 for 3 and drove in two runs for the Lancers, who also received two hits — one a double — from Welch. Sophomore Kale Baker stole three bases and scored three runs.

Adams-Friendship 2,

Viroqua 1

Rice Lake 9, Viroqua 6

MAUSTON, Wis. — The Blackhawks (0-2) were held to two hits by the Green Devils and made six errors against the Warriors.

Junior Kaden Oliver drove in two runs against Rice Lake and Viroqua’s lone run against Adams-Friendship. He was 1 for 3 with a walk against the Green Devils and walked once against the Warriors.

Rice Lake used a four-run third inning to take a 5-4 lead, then answered Viroqua’s two-run fourth with its own two-run fourth to retake the lead. Adams-Friendship beat the Blackhawks when a run in the top of the fourth broke a 1-1 tie.

Monday, April 11

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 11, La Farge 1 (5)

STODDARD — Josh Boardman was 3 for 4 with a triple, four RBI and two stolen bases for the Pirates (1-2, 1-0), who scored seven times in the bottom of the fifth and had 16 hits.

Evan Pedretti was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBI, and Jimmy Dammon added three hits for De Soto, which stole four bases.

Brock Taylor struck out seven and allowed one earned run over four innings for the Pirates.

BOYS TENNIS

Saturday, April 9

Viroqua 4, Beaver Dam Wayland Academy 3

The Blackhawks held on for a victory by sweeping the doubles matches.

Gavin Goss and Oldin Snowdeal won at No. 1, Harry Devine and Carter Roels at No. 2 and Soren Declerq and Owen King at No. 3. The No. 2 and 3 teams won in straight sets.

Ben Kane also won in straight sets at No. 1 singles for Viroqua.

Monday, April 11

Nonconference

Logan 5, Viroqua 2

The Rangers won three singles matches and two doubles matchups to beat the Blackhawks.

Logan’s Alex Konczakowski is 5-0 after winning his match at No. 4 singles, and teammate Erik Moore is 4-1 after another win at No. 3 singles.

