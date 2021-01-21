High school sports roundup

VIROQUA — Evan Johnson scored the go-ahead goal on an assist from Tanner Bass at the 12:49 mark of the third period as the Avalanche (2-3) snapped a two-game losing streak.

Johnson scored two goals, while Erik Boigt and Jacob Daily had one apiece. Bass and Sam Evenson had two assists apiece for the Aquinas co-op, which led 3-2 at the end of the second period.

Kaden Hansen had two goals for the Blackhawks (0-10-1), and Garrison Korn had one.

GYMNASTICS

McLellan Invitational

Saturday, Jan. 16

HOLMEN — Behind strong days from Savannah Clark and Ella Hemker, the Sparta High School gymnastics team won the Division 1 portion of the McLellan Invitational on Saturday.

The Spartans won with a team score of 132.325.

Clark won the balance beam (9.15) and the uneven bars (8.8) en route to a win in the all-around (36.05). Clark also finished second on the vault (8.95) and third in the floor exercise (9.15).

Hemker, who finished third in the all-around (34.975), won the vault (9.075) and finished third on the balance beam (8.725) and tied for third on the uneven bars (8.6).