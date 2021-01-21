High school sports roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL
Tuesday, Jan. 12
Coulee
Onalaska Luther 53, Viroqua 35
ONALASKA — Junior forward Gavin Proudfoot scored a game-high 21 points on 10-of-14 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Knights (5-0, 2-0).
Sophomore guard Isaiah Schwichtwenberg added 11 points and senior forward Isaiah Loersch pitched in nine points and nine rebounds for Onalaska Luther, which led 26-14 at the half.
Clayton Slack had 10 points to lead the Blackhawks (6-4, 2-2), who had their three-game winning streak snapped.
Ridge and Valley
De Soto 44, Kickapoo 37
VIOLA, Wis. — The Pirates (4-6, 4-6) won their second straight game and were led by freshman Mason Zink’s 18 points. Junior Tanner Pedretti added 10.
BOYS HOCKEY
Tuesday, Jan. 12
Nonconference
Aquinas co-op 4, Viroqua co-op 3
VIROQUA — Evan Johnson scored the go-ahead goal on an assist from Tanner Bass at the 12:49 mark of the third period as the Avalanche (2-3) snapped a two-game losing streak.
Johnson scored two goals, while Erik Boigt and Jacob Daily had one apiece. Bass and Sam Evenson had two assists apiece for the Aquinas co-op, which led 3-2 at the end of the second period.
Kaden Hansen had two goals for the Blackhawks (0-10-1), and Garrison Korn had one.
GYMNASTICS
McLellan Invitational
Saturday, Jan. 16
HOLMEN — Behind strong days from Savannah Clark and Ella Hemker, the Sparta High School gymnastics team won the Division 1 portion of the McLellan Invitational on Saturday.
The Spartans won with a team score of 132.325.
Clark won the balance beam (9.15) and the uneven bars (8.8) en route to a win in the all-around (36.05). Clark also finished second on the vault (8.95) and third in the floor exercise (9.15).
Hemker, who finished third in the all-around (34.975), won the vault (9.075) and finished third on the balance beam (8.725) and tied for third on the uneven bars (8.6).
G-E-T/Mel.-Min./C-FC (131.7) finished second, Holmen (131.575) was third, and Onalaska (125.5) was fourth.
Holmen’s Harley Bartels and G/M/C’s Abby Miller tied for first in the floor exercise with a score of 9.225. Bartels, who finished second in the all-around (35.7), also took second on the balance beam (9.075).
In the Division 2 meet, the Viroqua co-op earned the win with a score of 126.7. The co-op’s Morgan Siekert (33.425) and Mara Anderson (31.8) took first and third, respectively, in the all-around.
Siekert won the uneven bars (7.925) and the balance beam (8.6) while taking second on the vault (8.5). Anderson was second on the uneven bars (7.675) and third on the balance beam (8.05).
SW/CC/B (122.95) was second, Tomah (105.9) was third, Arcadia (102.55) was fourth, and Westby (101.925) was fifth.
The Viroqua co-op’s Kenzy Kreuzer won the vault (8.625), while SW/CC/B’s Quintessa Haesler won the floor exercise (9.15).