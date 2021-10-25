High school sports roundup

VOLLEYBALL

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Division 3 quarterfinals

Westby 3, Whitehall 0

WESTBY — Bethany Roethel contributed in a variety of ways for the fourth-seeded Norsemen, who won 25-15, 25-19, 25-8.

Roethel had nine digs, seven kills and five aces, while Jayda Berg had seven kills and Finley Konrad had 16 assists.

Westby (24-8) will host fifth-seeded C-FC on Thursday.

C-FC 3, Viroqua 0

FOUNTAIN CITY — The 12th-seeded Blackhawks fell 25-21, 25-12, 25-13.

Division 4 quarterfinals

La Farge 3, De Soto 2

DE SOTO — The third-seeded Pirates fell 19-25, 25-21, 18-25, 25-23, 15-13.

Thursday, Oct. 21

Division 3

Westby 3, C-FC 0

WESTBY — The fourth-seeded Norsemen (25-8) controlled the fifth-seeded Pirates on the way to a 27-25, 25-16, 25-21 victory.

Westby advances to a regional final at top-seeded Fall Creek at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Junior Jayda Berg had 15 kills and senior Finley Konrad 17 assists for the Norsemen, who have won five of their past six matches. Kennedy Brueggen added 14 digs, Berg three blocks and Emily Collins four aces for the Norsemen.

Saturday, Oct. 23

WIAA regional finals

Division 3

Fall Creek 3, Westby 0

FALL CREEK, Wis. — The third-ranked Crickets eliminated the Norsemen 25-18, 25-20, 25-18.

Jayda Berg had 10 kills and Kennedy Brueggen 16 digs for Westby (25-9), which had won six of its past seven matches. Ella Johnson and Finley Konrad each had nine assists, and Berg added four blocks for the Norsemen.

FOOTBALL

Friday, Oct. 22

WIAA football playoff

Division 7

Cashton 46, De Soto 0

CASHTON — The Eagles bounced back from a loss to Bangor by ending the Pirates' season.

Junior running back Colin O'Neil carried 17 times for 151 yards and scored three touchdowns for Cashton, which won a playoff game for the first time since 1999.

Jacob Huntzicker completed 5 of 8 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown, and Bret Hemmersbach added 44 rushing yards and a touchdown on three carries.

Connor Butzler also ran for a touchdown, Lincoln Klinge caught Huntzicker's touchdown pass, and Dylan Bayer added a 51-yard reception for Cashton, which hosts third-seeded Bangor (8-2) next Friday.

