High school sports roundup
High school sports roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Division 3

Regional quarterfinal

Tuesday, Feb. 9

River Valley 46, Viroqua 31

VIROQUA — Senior Hallie Sherry (10 points) was the only player in double figures for the fourth-seeded Blackhawks, who trailed 30-10 at the half.

Sherry, who made two 3-pointers, had all 10 of her points in the second half.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Saturday, Feb. 13

Division 3 regional finals

Lodi 41, Westby 38

WESTBY — Despite a game-high 17 points from senior guard Grace Hebel, the top-seeded Norsemen (10-5) had their season ended.

Senior guard Macy Stellner added 13 points, while Hebel had 13 of her points in the second half as Westby tried to overcome a 24-19 deficit at the break.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Coulee

Black River Falls 59, Westby 34

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Freshman Evan Anderson and sophomore Trey Cowley each scored 18 points for the Tigers (6-5, 3-5), who beat the Norsemen (2-12, 0-9) for the second time this season.

Anderson scored 16 of his points in the second half, and Cowley had 11 of his in the first. Anderson made three 3-pointers and Cowley two.

Westby was held to nine first-half points and was led by senior Gavin Bergdahl’s 11 points. Junior teammate Grant McCauley added 10.

Three Rivers

