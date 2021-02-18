High school sports roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Division 3
Regional quarterfinal
Tuesday, Feb. 9
River Valley 46, Viroqua 31
VIROQUA — Senior Hallie Sherry (10 points) was the only player in double figures for the fourth-seeded Blackhawks, who trailed 30-10 at the half.
Sherry, who made two 3-pointers, had all 10 of her points in the second half.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Saturday, Feb. 13
Division 3 regional finals
Lodi 41, Westby 38
WESTBY — Despite a game-high 17 points from senior guard Grace Hebel, the top-seeded Norsemen (10-5) had their season ended.
Senior guard Macy Stellner added 13 points, while Hebel had 13 of her points in the second half as Westby tried to overcome a 24-19 deficit at the break.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Coulee
Black River Falls 59, Westby 34
BLACK RIVER FALLS — Freshman Evan Anderson and sophomore Trey Cowley each scored 18 points for the Tigers (6-5, 3-5), who beat the Norsemen (2-12, 0-9) for the second time this season.
Anderson scored 16 of his points in the second half, and Cowley had 11 of his in the first. Anderson made three 3-pointers and Cowley two.
Westby was held to nine first-half points and was led by senior Gavin Bergdahl’s 11 points. Junior teammate Grant McCauley added 10.
Three Rivers