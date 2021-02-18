High school sports roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Division 3

Regional quarterfinal

Tuesday, Feb. 9

River Valley 46, Viroqua 31

VIROQUA — Senior Hallie Sherry (10 points) was the only player in double figures for the fourth-seeded Blackhawks, who trailed 30-10 at the half.

Sherry, who made two 3-pointers, had all 10 of her points in the second half.

Saturday, Feb. 13

Division 3 regional finals

Lodi 41, Westby 38

WESTBY — Despite a game-high 17 points from senior guard Grace Hebel, the top-seeded Norsemen (10-5) had their season ended.