High school sports roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

Monday, Feb. 14

Prairie du Chien 52, Viroqua 50

VIROQUA – Owen Oldenburg hit the winning shot with 2 seconds left on the clock to lift Prairie du Chien (7-14) won its fourth game in a row.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Coulee

G-E-T 70, Westby 60

GALESVILLE — Sophomore guard Cody Schmitz scored a game-high 26 points to help the Red Hawks (9-12, 4-5) bounce back from Saturday’s loss at Tomah.

Jackson Burns added 23 points and Will Mack had 10 for G-E-T, who split the season series with the Norsemen (8-13, 4-7).

Hudson Lipski scored 21 points to pace Westby, while Cale Griffin and Blake Sutton were also in double figures with 15 and 10 points, respectively.

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 56, La Farge 50

LA FARGE, Wis. — Landon Pedretti led the Pirates (9-10, 5-6) with 18 points, while Mason Zink added 12.

Thursday, Feb. 17

Coulee

Westby 57, Black River Falls 24

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Norsemen (14-10, 6-6) secured fourth place in the conference by winning their second straight game.

Ridge and Valley

La Farge 60, De Soto 34

LA FARGE, Wis. — The Pirates (10-14, 7-7) lost their third in a row.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Monday, Feb. 14

Coulee

West Salem 89, Viroqua 17

WEST SALEM – The Panthers (19-3, 10-1) clinched a share of the conference championship by blasting the Blackhawks.

West Salem, which is ranked sixth in Division 3 and has a No. 1 seed for the upcoming WIAA tournament, led 40-9 by the end of the first half and had 13 players score.

Junior Anna McConkey scored 16 points for the Panthers, who had three players score more than 10 points. Freshman Megan Johnson added 13 points and senior Ella Jordan 10 for West Salem, which has won five games in a row and can clinch an outright Coulee title with an Onalaska Luther loss or by winning at Arcadia on Thursday.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Nonconference

Westby 71, North Crawford 35

WESTBY — Three players were in double figures for the Norsemen, who snapped a three-game skid and improved to 13-10.

Kennedy Brueggen led the way with 13 points, while Denali Huebner added 12 points. Hanna Nelson made two 3-pointers and chipped in 10 points for Westby, which led 40-16 at the half.

BOYS HOCKEY

Thursday, Feb. 17

WIAA Division 2 regionals

Baldwin-Woodville/St. Croix Central 7, Viroqua co-op 0

BALDWIN, Wis. — The eighth-seeded Blackhawks (1-19-1) put only 13 shots on goal to the Hawks 42.

GYMNASTICS

Friday, Feb. 18

Coulee Conference Tournament

WEST SALEM – The Viroqua Area Co-op had the top two all arounds – sophomore Morgan Siekert (9.3 floor, 9.225 balance beam, 9 vault, 8.5 uneven bars for a total score of 36.025) and freshman Isabell Korn 9.65 floor, 8.575 balance beam, 8.3 vault, 9.25 uneven bars for a total score of 35.775). Isabell Korn received the Coulee Conference Gymnast of the Year award.

Viroqua placed third with a team score of 135.475 (34.150 balance beam, 34.650 floor, 33.675 vault, 33 uneven bars).

Westby placed fourth with a team score of 104.95 (25.75 balance beam, 27.825 floor, 29.625 vault, 21.750 uneven bars)

West Salem-Aquinas was first with a team score of 135.8, GMC was second with 135.55 and Arcadia was fifth with 75.25.

Sectionals will be held in Dodgeville Saturday. The top two teams go to state, along with the top five individuals in each event.

WRESTLING

WIAA Division 3 sectional wrestling

Saturday, Feb. 19

WESTBY – Westby’s Dylan Nottestad (47-1) advances to state at 285 pounds; he will be making his third state appearance.

Viroqua’s Ethan Dobbs (32-10) qualified for state at 132 pounds, and De Soto’s Aiden Brosinski (47-1) qualified for his fourth trip to state at 152 pounds.

The 2022 WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament will be held at the Kohl Center, Feb. 24-26.

