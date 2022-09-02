High school sports roundup

VOLLEYBALL

Tuesday, Aug. 30

Coulee

Westby 3, G-E-T 0

WESTBY — The Norsemen beat the Red Hawks in three dominant sets — 25-15, 25-12, 25-13 — to start their conference schedule with a win.

Westby (12-1, 1-0) was led by Jayda Berg, who had five kills and three block kills. Tricia Klum had 25 assists and Emily Collins tallied 12 digs.

Thursday, Sept. 1

Coulee

Westby 3, Viroqua 1

WESTBY — Although the Blackhawks avoided the sweep, the Norsemen controlled most of the match in a 25-13, 25-16, 21-25, 25-9 conference win.

Jayda Berg’s 15 kills were a match-high for Westby (12-1, 2-0), and Kennedy Brueggen had five aces for the Norsemen. Westby’s Kaylee Kimor also led both teams with 23 assists.

Kami Delap had 18 digs for Viroqua (1-3, 0-1), and Aaliyah Fox added six kills.

GIRLS TENNIS

Tuesday, Aug. 30

Coulee

Viroqua 4, Mauston 3

The Blackhawks edged out Mauston behind a pair of wins at doubles and singles victories by Moriah Cress and Nevaeh Hubbard.

Viroqua claimed the No. 1 doubles match with a 6-3, 6-2 win by Lanie and Anika Nemes beating Aubrey McCluskey and Sophie Grzenia. In the No. 2 doubles match, Keisha Glidden and Jordan Sowle of Viroqua defeated Faith Bilski and Virginia Waldhart 6-1, 6-3.

Wednesday, Aug. 31

Viroqua 4, La Crosse Logan 3

Singles:

No. 1 - Norah Hofland, La Crosse LOGAN def. Allison Zube, VIROQUA , 6-2 , 6-3

No. 2 - Audrey Endrizzi, La Crosse LOGAN def. Moriah Cress, VIROQUA , 6-3 , 7-6 (4)

No. 3 - Makenna Brown, La Crosse LOGAN def. Kaylee Swenson, VIROQUA , 6-2 , 6-0

No. 4 - Nevaeh Hubbard, VIROQUA def. Lola Xiong, La Crosse LOGAN, 6-2 , 6-0

Doubles:

No. 1 - Anika Nemes, VIROQUA - Lanie Nemes, VIROQUA def. Bryn Moore, La Crosse LOGAN - Madeline Loh, La Crosse LOGAN, 6-0 , 6-1

No. 2 - Keisha Glidden, VIROQUA - Jordan Sowle, VIROQUA def. Maryann Little, La Crosse LOGAN - Zaliana Stanton, La Crosse LOGAN, 6-1 , 6-0

No. 3 - Gabby Thelen, VIROQUA - Jersey Cress, VIROQUA def. Lauren Tobin, La Crosse LOGAN - Norah Reineking, La Crosse LOGAN, 6-3 , 6-3

FOOTBALL

Thursday, Sept. 1

De Soto 38, Abundant Life Christian School 12

MADISON — Senior running back Harley Schams rushed for 186 yards and five touchdowns as the De Soto High School football team stayed undefeated in its first year as an 8-man program with a 38-12 victory against Abundant Life Christian School on Thursday.

Schams carried the ball 30 times in the rout, with De Soto senior quarterback Evan Pedretti only attempted eight passes. The Pirates outgained the Challengers by 200 yards, and 316 of De Soto’s 323 yards came on the ground.

Pedretti led the defense with six tackles and two interceptions, and his younger brother Landon also picked off Abundant Life quarterback Jonah Koon in the third quarter.

Schams scored twice in the first quarter, once in the third and twice more in the fourth to account for all five of the Pirates’ touchdowns. Evan Pedretti rushed 11 times for 50 yards, and Landon Pedretti totaled 38 rushing yards on four carries.

De Soto (2-0) matches up against Wild Rose High School in Mauston, Wis. next Thursday at 6 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 26

Westby 29, Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 14

BENTON, Wis. — The Norsemen (2-0) scored all of their points in the first three quarters to pick up their second straight win at the start of the season.

Garrett Vatland rushed for 108 yards and scored on runs of 5 and 11 yards in the third quarter for Westby, which had 293 total yards.

Quarterback Bo Milutnovich completed 7 of 14 passes for 105 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed for a 15-yard touchdown in the second quarter after connecting with Anders Stakston on a 41-yard touchdown pass. Brett Crume’s conversion run after that touchdown tied the game at 8, and Milutnovich’s scoring run put Westby in front for good.

Stakston had four catches for 55 yards, and Rhett Stenslien caught two passes for 43 and carried 12 times for 78 yards.

Viroqua 18, Brookwood 16

ONTARIO — The Blackhawks gave first-year coach Taylor Henry his first victory by beating the Falcons.

Viroqua (1-1) had a 12-8 lead at halftime after Owen Zahm recovered a fumble and returned it 32 yards for a touchdown for the go-ahead score. The Blackhawks made it 18-8 when Zahm caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Brady Hanson in the third quarter.

Ethan Dobbs carried 14 times for 68 yards to lead Viroqua’s ground game, and Brandt completed 17 of 26 passes for 174 yards and the touchdown. Caleb Meintz had eight catches for 79 yards and Andrew Fassbinder three receptions for 48 yards as Brandt’s top targets

Dobbs scored Viroqua’s first touchdown on a 9-yard run in the second quarter.

Marshall Doll scored on a 50-yard run to give Brookwood (0-2) an early lead and wound up with 121 rushing yards. Landon Zimbauer caught a 49-yard touchdown pass to get the Falcons within the final score in the third quarter before a scoreless fourth gave Viroqua the win.

CROSS COUNTRY

Thursday, Sept. 1

Viroqua Invitational

VIROQUA — Brookwood senior Dylan Powell broke the 5,000-meter course record at the Vernon County Fairgrounds with a 16:50.7 to claim the boys individual title and lead the Falcons to a win in the 12-school meet.

The Falcons’ five scoring runners finished among the top 11 individuals in the race. Junior Wyatt Maurhoff earned fourth, senior Jonathon Hock took seventh, sophomore Caston Gosda placed 10th, and freshman Drew Powell finished 11th.

Viroqua senior Miles Daniels ran 18:12.4 to take third, and the Blackhawks finished fourth in the team standings. Westby took fifth with five underclassmen as its scoring runners, led by sophomore Devin Nedland, who came in 13th individually.

Senior Wesley Barnhart of Central came in sixth with a time of 18:58.9, and the RiverHawks finished sixth as a team. De Soto’s Logan Brudos (19:45.7) recorded the second-fastest time among freshmen to take 14th.

In the girls race, Westby freshman Elizabeth Curtis was runner-up after running 21:35.2, and the Norsemen had four runners in the top eight to capture the team title.

Westby senior Denali Huebner was not far behind Curtis, placing fifth with a 21:58, and Natalie Miller, Meghan Nelson and Audra Johnson each posted scoring times for the Norsemen.

Brookwood finished second in the girls standings, paced by junior Amelia Muellenberg (22:36.8) with a ninth-place performance. Sparta senior Vanessa Gavilan came in sixth to help the Spartans finish fifth out of eight schools.

Sophomore Nora Jillson of Boscobel High School won the girls race with a time of 21:07.6.