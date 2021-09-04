High school sports roundup

Jada Wahl and Elle Bolstad beat Ashlee Olson and Anika Nemes 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles, Emily Gronholz and Emma Larson handled Keisha Glidden and Allison Zube 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2, and Makayla Boldt and Rileight Olson topped Abi Wileman and Nevaeh Hubbard 6-3, 6-4 at No. 3.

Luther’s Cate Bruemmer picked up a straight set win over Lizzy Fox at No. 3 singles, while the Knights’ Maddie Crabtree edged Lanie Nemes 7-6 (8), 4-6, 10-5 at No. 4 singles.

Anneka Cress and Cammie Leer had the Blackhawks’ lone victories at Nos. 1 and 2 singles.

VOLLEYBALL

Coulee

Tuesday, Aug. 31

Westby 3, G-E-T 0

GALESVILLE — Junior Jayda Berg had 10 kills to lead the Norsemen to a 25-14, 25-19, 25-15 victory in their conference opener.

Finley Konrad had 12 assists for Westby, while Kennedy Brueggen had eight digs.

Kayla Schultz had 11 assists for G-E-T (0-1, 0-1) while Lindsey Lettner had six digs and Elyse Schoonover had four kills.

Coulee

Thursday, Sept. 2