High school sports roundup

GIRLS TENNIS
Monday, Aug. 30
Reedsburg 5, Viroqua 2
REEDSBURG, Wis. — The Blackhawks received victories from Lizzy Folk at No. 2 singles and the No. 1 doubles team of Cammie Leer and Anneka Cress.
Fox beat Katelyn Wilhelm 6-2, 6-4, and Leer and Cress won a 6-4, 6-4 match from Sophie Tourdot and Emily Wood.
Coulee
Tuesday, Aug. 31
Viroqua 6, Mauston 1
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks picked up victories in every match except at No. 3 singles.
Anneka Cress, Cammie Leer and Allison Zube won in straight sets at Nos. 1, 2 and 4 singles, while Lizzy Fox/Ashlee Olson, Keisha Glidden/Lanie Nemes and Nevaeh Hubbard/Jordan Sowle won in straight sets at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 doubles.
Coulee
Thursday, Sept. 2
Onalaska Luther 5, Viroqua 2
VIROQUA — The Knights won each of the doubles matches in straight sets en route to victory.
Jada Wahl and Elle Bolstad beat Ashlee Olson and Anika Nemes 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles, Emily Gronholz and Emma Larson handled Keisha Glidden and Allison Zube 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2, and Makayla Boldt and Rileight Olson topped Abi Wileman and Nevaeh Hubbard 6-3, 6-4 at No. 3.
Luther’s Cate Bruemmer picked up a straight set win over Lizzy Fox at No. 3 singles, while the Knights’ Maddie Crabtree edged Lanie Nemes 7-6 (8), 4-6, 10-5 at No. 4 singles.
Anneka Cress and Cammie Leer had the Blackhawks’ lone victories at Nos. 1 and 2 singles.
VOLLEYBALL
Coulee
Tuesday, Aug. 31
Westby 3, G-E-T 0
GALESVILLE — Junior Jayda Berg had 10 kills to lead the Norsemen to a 25-14, 25-19, 25-15 victory in their conference opener.
Finley Konrad had 12 assists for Westby, while Kennedy Brueggen had eight digs.
Kayla Schultz had 11 assists for G-E-T (0-1, 0-1) while Lindsey Lettner had six digs and Elyse Schoonover had four kills.
Coulee
Thursday, Sept. 2
Westby 3, Viroqua 0
VIROQUA — The Norsemen dominated the Blackhawks and posted a 25-9, 25-21, 25-15 victory.
Bethany Roethel had 13 kills and Jayda Berg four blocks for Westby (13-3, 2-0), which also received 11 assists from Ella Johnson and eight digs from Kennedy Brueggen.
Viroqua (2-4, 0-1) was led by Celia Amrhein’s four kills and four blocks, Mara Anderson’s eight assists and Bryne Swenson’s five digs.
CROSS COUNTRY
Nonconference
Thursday, Sept. 2
Viroqua Invitational
VIROQUA — The Westby boys finished second with 64 points with two runners, seniors Taylor Thunstedt and Eli Larrington, in the top six overall.
Thunstedt finished fifth in 18 minutes, 10.7 seconds, while Larrington was close behind in sixth (18:11.4).
Viroqua finished third (75) with junior Miles Daniels taking eighth (18:17.8) and classmate Cooper Gelhuas taking ninth (18:25.2).
Central junior Wesley Barnhart won the invite in 17:38.1, but the RiverHawks finished fourth (108).
Brookwood junior Dylan Powell finished third individually in 17:49.3.
Sparta was fifth (121), while De Soto (199) was eighth.
The Brookwood girls finished second (67) with top-10 finishers in senior Kimberlee Downing (seventh, 21:43.5) and junior Margarita Silva (eighth, 21:51.8).
Junior Audra Johnson finished fourth (21:14.6) to help Westby take third (70), while classmate Denali Huebner was ninth (22:00.4).
Central finished fourth (88), Sparta was fifth (102) and Viroqua was sixth (159).