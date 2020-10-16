High school sports roundup

VOLLEYBALL
Coulee
Thursday, Oct. 8
Westby 3, Viroqua 0
WESTBY — The Norsemen took care of the Blackhawks 25-9, 25-19, 25-23.
Bethany Roethel led Westby with eight kills and six aces while tying Macy Stellner for the team lead with nine digs. Ella Johnson had 12 assists and Jayda Berg and Kenzie Stellner four blocks apiece.
Nonconference
Monday, Oct. 12
Onalaska, Westby
ONALASKA — The Onalaska High School volleyball team swept nonconference foe Westby 25-15, 25-16, 25-13 for a home win on Monday night.
The Hilltoppers were balanced on the attack and got 12 kills apiece from Ava Smith and Claire Pedretti.
Carly Skemp had 22 assists for Onalaska, which got 17 digs and three aces from Olivia Gamoke.
The Norsemen were led by Macy Stellner (14 digs) and Ella Johnson (10 assists).
Tuesday, Oct. 13
G-E-T 3, Viroqua 0
VIROQUA — The Red Hawks, led by Lindsey Lettner’s 15 digs and Shayna Kirkey’s 11 assists, defeated the Blackhawks 25-15, 25-17, 25-23.
G-E-T also got six kills from Kylie Schmitz and four aces from Ryann Duffenbach.
Viroqua was led by 10 digs apiece from Jessica Anderson and Hallie Sherry.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Westby 3, Arcadia 0
ARCADIA — The Norsemen (5-6, 5-2) — led by Ella Johnson’s 11 assists and Bethan Roethel’s seven kills — took care of the visiting Raiders 25-23, 25-21, 25-16.
Sky Reit (12 kills) and Chloe Halverson (eight kills and 28 digs) led the way for Arcadia (1-3, 1-3).
CROSS COUNTRY
Westby Mini-Meet
Thursday, Oct. 8
WESTBY — West Salem’s boys and Cashton’s girls ran to victory with runners from five schools competing in each race.
The Panthers had the top three scoring boys with senior Charlie McKinney crossing the line in 17 minutes, 1 second and teammates Brady Niemeier (17:34) and Brennan Garbers (17:42) following while putting together a team score of 18.
While they picked up first-, second- and third-place points, Cashton senior Jarret Carpenter won the race in 16:19. The Eagles, however, didn’t have enough runners for a team score.
Carson Mooney added a fifth-place finish (18:15), and Dawson Gronemus was seventh (18:37) for West Salem. Westby was the only other complete boys team, and it had a score of 42. Bailey Olson (17:56) led the Norsemen.
Cashton’s girls had a score of 36, which clipped West Salem (38) and Westby (47). The overall champion was Royall’s Marah Gruen and her time of 20:17.
West Salem’s Macey Tauscher followed at 21:19, Westby’s Audra Johnson at 21:50 and Cashton’s Izzi Mason at 22:21.
Coulee Conference
Tuesday, Oct. 13
VIROQUA — Charlie McKinney and Tegan Michalak walked away with individual championships, while West Salem’s boys and G-E-T’s girls claimed titles at the Coulee Conference meet at the Vernon County Fairgrounds.
McKinney won his second straight title and completed a career with four top-five finishes in the conference meet. His winning time of 16 minutes, 43 seconds sparked the Panthers to a team score of 30, which finished comfortably ahead of second-place G-E-T (51).
West Salem also had a second-place performance from senior Brady Niemeier (17:23) and fourth-place run from freshman Brennan Garbers (17:44). Arcadia’s Jose Monroy (17:38) broke up the pack of Panthers and finished third, while the Red Hawks were led by fifth-place Sam Ruiter (17:51) and sixth-place Riley Kirkey (17:51).
G-E-T’s girls won with a score of 37 and was led by third-place freshman Adrianna Rotering (20:58) and fifth-place junior Quinn Wenthe (22:04).
Michalak’s winning time of 21:53 led Arcadia, which placed fourth with 84 points.
West Salem was second with 61 and led by runner-up sophomore Macey Tauscher 20:54. Third-place Westby (75) was paced by fourth-place sophomore Audra Johnson (21:53).
FOOTBALL
Friday, Oct. 9
Blair-Taylor 30, Viroqua 22
BLAIR — Led by Matthew Brandenburg, who became the school’s all-time leading rusher, the Wildcats improved to 2-0.
Brandenburg had 16 carries for 65 yards and a touchdown as he eclipsed 3,000 rushing yards for his career.
Cain Fremstad was 9-of-13 passing for 146 yards and two touchdowns for Blair-Taylor, which grabbed an early lead on a 45-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Evan Nehring.
Nick Schneider responded with a 38-yard touchdown run for the Blackhawks (0-3), but a Brandenburg TD run in the second quarter gave the Wildcats a 16-8 advantage at half.
Fremstad connected with Matthew Waldera for a 13-yard touchdown in the third to expand Blair-Taylor’s lead, and Viroqua couldn’t even the score despite scoring twice in the second half.
Schneider finished with two rushing touchdowns, and Aaron Dobbs had one of his won for the Blackhawks, who had 209 yards on the ground.
Alec Reismann had a touchdown reception for the Wildcats.
