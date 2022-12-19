High school sports roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Coulee

Westby 65, Viroqua 29

WESTBY — The Norsemen (7-0, 3-0) remained undefeated after a blowout victory over the Blackhawks (2-6, 0-3).

Senior forward Hanna Nelson had a team-high 12 points on a night where eight other Westby players scored points. Senior guard Aubrey Jothen led those players with 10 points while Viroqua senior Zoey Clark also had 10.

Friday, Dec. 16

Coulee

West Salem 49, Westby 34

By Todd Sommerfeldt

WEST SALEM -- The West Salem High School girls basketball team had answers when visiting Westby forced the issue in a Coulee Conference battle between unbeatens Friday night.

The first kept the Panthers in control of the lead and the second provided the knockout blow in a 49-34 victory that gave the sole possession of first place.

Sophomore Megan Johnson scored all 11 of her points in the first half, and West Salem had six players score at least six points as it improved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the conference.

"We wanted them to believe in themselves and play with confidence," West Salem coach Matt Quick said of his players. "It was back and forth in the beginning before we found our rhythm with Megan having a good first half."

West Salem stepped up the first time after two Aubrey Jothen free throws and a Jayda Berg bank shot gave the Norsemen (7-1, 3-1) an 11-9 lead with 7 minutes, 10 seconds left in the half.

The Panthers then held Westby scoreless until another Berg basket with 1:42 left and scored 14 straight between those hoops to break away.

The 14-0 run was finished with consecutive 3-pointers by Johnson and freshman Josie Brudos for a 23-11 advantage. Sophomore Sam Niemeier also had a steal that led to a breakaway basket and assisted on a field goal for Anna McConkey during the run.

The Panthers kept the Norsemen at arm's length throughout the second half and had a 14-point lead trimmed to 40-30 on a Denali Huebner free throw with 5:08 left before scoring the next nine points.

Four players scoring during that burst, and the Panthers had a 49-30 lead when Sydney Quick finished with a three-point play that was set up with another Niemeier steal.

McConkey finished with nine points and Niemeier eight for West Salem. Brudos added sven and Reece Sackett and Quick six each.

Berg's nine points led Westby. Kennedy Brueggen added eight and Jothen seven.

"Our defensive intensity eventually just wore them down," Matt Quick said. "That gave us some transition that we needed."

Onalaska Luther 70, Viroqua 29

VIROQUA — The Knights (3-4, 2-1) were led by 20 points from Allie Zittel in their blowout road win over the Blackhawks (2-7, 0-4).

Hannah Matzke added 18 points for Luther and Macie Neumeister had 15. Five other Knights players pitched in.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Nonconference

Coulee Region 4, Viroqua 1

VIROQUA — The Cyclones outshot the Blackhawks 42-16 and scored the first four goals unanswered in their road win Tuesday night.

Adeline Lee scored the lone goal of the opening period. Alex Meyer assisted on a pair of goals in the second, scored by Samara Collins and McKenna LaFleur. Less than a minute after LaFleur’s goal, Payton Sawyer scored to bring the game to 4-0.

Viroqua got on the board late in the second with a Rachel Simonson goal, but were unable to make a dent in the lead during a scoreless third period.

Friday, Dec. 16

Badger

Viroqua 2, Stoughton 1

VIROQUA — A pair of goals by Rachel Simonson led the Blackhawks to a win over the Icebergs.

Simionson had a power play goal in the opening period, but Stoughton tied the game in the second with a power play goal of their own.

At just under nine minutes into the third, Simionson scored off assists from Gabby Olson and Gracie Goss. Sami Bramstedt saved 21 of 22 shots she faced for the Blackhawks.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 58, Kickapoo 54

DE SOTO — They were outscored in the second half, but the Pirates (2-3, 1-1) managed to hold off the Cougars at home.

Junior Mason Zink led the team in scoring with 23 points while fellow junior Landon Pedretti added 10.

Friday, Dec. 16

Coulee

Westby 48, Arcadia 44

WESTBY – Junior Caleb Johnson scored nine of his team-high 15 points in the second half for the Norsemen (4-2, 1-0) in their conference opener.

Junior Rhett Stenslien added 11 points for Westby, which had a 27-19 halftime lead and held on for the win. Westby has won two of three games and bounced back from a one-sided loss at Richland Center on Tuesday.

Connor Welstzien scored a game-high 27 points – his per-game average – for the Raiders (1-2, 0-1). Maverick Drazkowski added nine.

Ridge and Valley

Seneca 53, De Soto 29

SENECA, Wis. – The Pirates (2-4, 1-2) are still without a road win this season.

WRESTLING

Saturday, Dec. 17

Badger State Invitational

Viroqua

Preston Buroker (Viroqua) - DNP

Champ. Round 1 - Preston Buroker (Viroqua) received a bye Champ. Round 2 - Preston Buroker (Viroqua) over Jomar Matos (Milwaukee Ronald Reagan) (Fall 0:35) Quarterfinals - Stone Pomeroy (Random Lake) over Preston Buroker (Viroqua) (TF 21-4 2:59) Cons. Round 3 - Aiden Sperle (Cambridge) over Preston Buroker (Viroqua) (Fall 4:45) 7th Place Match - Preston Buroker (Viroqua) over Cameron Saari (D.C. Everest) (M. For.)

Aaron DiPietro (Viroqua) - DNP

Champ. Round 1 - Aaron DiPietro (Viroqua) received a bye Champ. Round 2 - Aaron DiPietro (Viroqua) over Joseph Ramos (Milwaukee Ronald Reagan) (Fall 0:25) Quarterfinals - Sawyer Swiggum (North Crawford/Seneca) over Aaron DiPietro (Viroqua) (Fall 2:56) Cons. Round 3 - Jack Schweitzer (Waunakee) over Aaron DiPietro (Viroqua) (Fall 0:18) 7th Place Match - Evan Phillips (Badger) over Aaron DiPietro (Viroqua) (Fall 1:38)

Anthony DiPietro (Viroqua) - DNP

Champ. Round 1 - Anthony DiPietro (Viroqua) received a bye Champ. Round 2 - Anthony DiPietro (Viroqua) over Joe Kaney (Waunakee) (Dec 3-2) Quarterfinals - Toren Vandenbush (Random Lake) over Anthony DiPietro (Viroqua) (TF 16-1 3:07) Cons. Round 3 - Peyton Bruner (Pewaukee) over Anthony DiPietro (Viroqua) (Fall 1:47) 7th Place Match - Gatlin Empey (Stoughton) over Anthony DiPietro (Viroqua) (Fall 1:25)

Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) - DNP

Champ. Round 1 - Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) received a bye Champ. Round 2 - Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) over Braydenn Husom (Dodgeville) (Fall 0:48) Quarterfinals - Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) over Zach Rohloff (Wilmot Union) (Fall 0:54) Semifinals - Aiden Crawley (Brookfield East) over Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) (Dec 5-2) 3rd Place Match - Coltan Nechvatal (Waunakee) over Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) (Fall 2:44)

Seamus Gerrity (Viroqua) - DNP

There are no match results associated with this wrestler

Gunnar Keenan (Viroqua) - DNP

There are no match results associated with this wrestler

Patrick Keenan (Viroqua) - DNP

There are no match results associated with this wrestler

Oliver Kemerling-Pelock (Viroqua) - DNP

There are no match results associated with this wrestler

Jack Klizer (Viroqua) - DNP

There are no match results associated with this wrestler

Alex Klum (Viroqua) - DNP

Champ. Round 1 - Alex Klum (Viroqua) received a bye Champ. Round 2 - Mason Spear (Waunakee) over Alex Klum (Viroqua) (Fall 3:12) Cons. Round 2 - Eli Aird (Darlington/Bl. Hawk) over Alex Klum (Viroqua) (Fall 2:05)

Vinny Klum (Viroqua) - DNP

Champ. Round 1 - Vinny Klum (Viroqua) over Langdon Judd (Dodgeville) (Fall 1:06) Champ. Round 2 - Jacob Bruner (Pewaukee) over Vinny Klum (Viroqua) (Fall 3:00) Cons. Round 2 - Vinny Klum (Viroqua) over Toby Patterson (Wilmot Union) (Inj. [time]) Cons. Round 3 - Sawyer Beckwith (East Troy) over Vinny Klum (Viroqua) (Fall 2:27)

Alder Moffett (Viroqua) - DNP

There are no match results associated with this wrestler

Blaine Primmer (Viroqua) - DNP

Champ. Round 1 - Blaine Primmer (Viroqua) over Bowen Nelson (Badger) (Fall 1:22) Champ. Round 2 - Blaine Primmer (Viroqua) over Brayden Gregor (Living Word Luth.) (Dec 13-6) Quarterfinals - Bryce Weinandt (Pewaukee) over Blaine Primmer (Viroqua) (Fall 5:47) Cons. Round 3 - Blake Bangtson (D.C. Everest) over Blaine Primmer (Viroqua) (MD 13-2) 7th Place Match - Blaine Primmer (Viroqua) over Mason Winch (Dodgeville) (Inj. [time])

Treyton Schmidt (Viroqua) - DNP

Champ. Round 1 - Treyton Schmidt (Viroqua) received a bye Champ. Round 2 - Lance Kader (East Troy) over Treyton Schmidt (Viroqua) (Fall 0:53) Cons. Round 2 - Treyton Schmidt (Viroqua) received a bye Cons. Round 3 - Tyler Endres (Waunakee) over Treyton Schmidt (Viroqua) (Fall 0:47)

Evan Solberg (Viroqua) - DNP

Champ. Round 1 - Evan Solberg (Viroqua) over Jacob Ginal (East Troy) (Dec 9-6) Champ. Round 2 - Logan Defilippo (Wilmot Union) over Evan Solberg (Viroqua) (Fall 0:59) Cons. Round 2 - Evan Solberg (Viroqua) over Evan McGill (Oregon) (Fall 0:49) Cons. Round 3 - Porter Tiedt (Burlington) over Evan Solberg (Viroqua) (MD 10-0)

Charles Sullivan (Viroqua) - DNP

There are no match results associated with this wrestler

Kayden Sullivan (Viroqua) - DNP

Champ. Round 1 - Kayden Sullivan (Viroqua) received a bye Champ. Round 2 - Lee Gauger (Burlington) over Kayden Sullivan (Viroqua) (Fall 1:50) Cons. Round 2 - Brayden Mikelonis (Pewaukee) over Kayden Sullivan (Viroqua) (Fall 3:18)

Hunter Thurin (Viroqua) - DNP

There are no match results associated with this wrestler

Madi Zube (Viroqua) - DNP

There are no match results associated with this wrestler

Richland Center Invitational

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro’s Ben Peterson (11-0) won the title at 170 as the Mustangs finished second in team points.

Peterson won a 6-3 decision over Rylee Wanek of Riverdale in the finals. Jackson Blaken (8-3) took second at 138 pounds for the co-op team while four more earned third-place finishes.

Cashton’s Austin Culpitt (12-4) made the finals at 285 before losing to undefeated Isaac Bunker of Monroe in the finals to earn second, the best Eagles individual finish of the day.

Tomah also had a best finish of second thanks to a finals appearance by 152-pounder Gavin Finch (14-2), who lost in a 7-5 decision to Jaxon Busse of Iowa Grant/Highland. Cameron Finch (12-4) also gave the Timberwolves a third-place finish at 132.

Only two Westby wrestlers placed, but both were top three finishers in their respective tournaments. Jayden Geier (12-6) lost in the finals at 113 while Ty Nottestad (12-7) won a third-place match in sudden victory.