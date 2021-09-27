High school sports roundup

GIRLS TENNIS

Saturday, Sept. 18

Coulee

ONALASKA — The West Salem High School girls tennis team stopped a 15-year run at the top of the Coulee Conference for Onalaska Luther on Saturday by winning the conference championship.

The Panthers tied the Knights with 19 points during a tournament played at Gullickson Courts but finished the season with a four-point advantage after beating them during a dual meet last week.

Gracie Miller (No. 2 singles), Maddie Olson (No. 3 singles) and the team of Rebekah Knutson and Grace Waldhart (No. 3 doubles) all win flights for West Salem, which also had second-place finishes by Megan Johnson (No. 1 singles), Dylynn Baker (No. 4 singles) and the team of Elly Goodenough and Katherine Skaar (No. 2 doubles).

The Panthers had a season total of 35 points, which kept them ahead of Luther (31) and third-place Viroqua (15). Mauston had seven and Black River Falls one.

The Knights had flight winners in Emily Yehle (No. 1 singles), Maddie Crabtree (No. 4 singles) and the team of Emily Gronholz and Emma Larson (No. 2 doubles). Yehle beat Johnson 6-3, 6-3 in the championship match at No. 1 singles.

Viroqua’s Anneka Cress and Cammie Leer won the No.l 1 doubles flight with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-0 comeback win over Luther’s Elle Bolstad and Jada Wahl.

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Nonconference

Viroqua 5, Aquinas 2

The Blackhawks swept the doubles matches and won a pair of singles matches in straight sets.

Cammie Leer/Anneka Cress and Lizzy Fox/Ashlee Olson won in straight sets at Nos. 1 and 2 doubles, while Kaylee Swenson and Moriah Cress won in straight sets at Nos. 3 and 4 doubles.

At No. 3 doubles, Keisha Glidden and Jordan Sowle beat Grace Levere and Nora Dickinson 6-0, 4-6, 10-8.

Danica Silcox and Kate Fortney both won 6-0, 6-0 at Nos. 1 and 2 singles for the Blugolds.

Thursday, Sept. 23

Onalaska 6, Viroqua 1

Singles:

No. 1—Alex Drazkowski, ONALASKA HIGH def. Allison Zube, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-1 , 6-1

No. 2—Sofia Tak, ONALASKA HIGH def. Lizzy Fox, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-2 , 6-2

No. 3—Naima Reichardt, ONALASKA HIGH def. Nevaeh Hubbard, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-3 , 6-2

No. 4—Laura Scala, ONALASKA HIGH def. Kaylee Swenson, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-3 , 6-0

Doubles:

No. 1—Cammie Leer, VIROQUA HIGH—Anneka Cress, VIROQUA HIGH def. Ashley Dale, ONALASKA HIGH—Abigail Strain, ONALASKA HIGH, 6-1, 6-3

No. 2—Summer Nicolai, ONALASKA HIGH—Campbell Nitti, ONALASKA HIGH def. Ashlee Olson, VIROQUA HIGH—Keisha Glidden, VIROQUA HIGH, 4-6, 6-1 , 11-9

No. 3—Gabby Anderson, ONALASKA HIGH—Zoe Brorson, ONALASKA HIGH def. Abi Wileman, VIROQUA HIGH—Jordan Sowle, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-2, 6-3

VOLLEYBALL

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Coulee

West Salem 3, Viroqua 0

VIROQUA — The first-place Panthers took care of the Blackhawks 25-10, 25-16, 25-20 and improved their conference record to 6-0.

Junior Jaden Hammes had 10 kills, and junior Gen Norman added 13 assists and 11 digs for West Salem. Junior Morgan Kammel had 10 digs, five aces and five kills, and junior Kendall Burkhammer registered six blocks.

Viroqua (7-11, 2-4) was led by Kami DeLap’s 17 digs, Trixie Koppa’s eight blocks and Aaliyah Fox’s four kills.

Westby 3, Onalaska Luther 2

WESTBY — The Norsemen held on after losing the second and third sets for a 26-24, 25-15, 11-25, 20-25, 16-14 victory over the Knights.

Westby (15-5, 4-2) was led by junior Jayda Berg’s 17 kills and four blocks, while senior Ella Johnson added 22 assists and junior Kennedy Brueggen 15 digs.

Luther (3-3 Coulee) was led by senior Jenna Bertolotti’s 14 kills, senior Halle Schwartz’s 44 assists, sophomore Isalynn Hagedorn’s 22 digs and senior Rachel Koenig’s five blocks.

CROSS COUNTRY

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Westby Invitational

WESTBY — Westby’s boys placed second, its girls third, and Brookwood’s Dylan Powell won an individual championship.

Westby’s boys were led by third-place junior Taylor Thunstedt (17:36.8) and fourth-place senior Eli Larrington (17:37.6) on their way to a team score of 58, which was only beaten by champion Boscobel (54). Viroqua was fourth and led by seventh-place junior Miles Daniels (17:55.4). Prairie du Chien was fifth (153) and Onalaska Luther sixth (162) as other local teams finishing in the top half.

Powell’s winning time was 17:08.2.

Westby’s girls had a team score of 87 and finished behind Kickapoo/La Farge (46) and Boscobel (65).

Junior Audra Johnson led the Norsemen with a ninth-place finish and time of 21:21.7. Brookwood senior Kimberlee Downing was seventh (21;13.3) and the top finisher for her fourth-place team (99). Melrose-Mindoro sophomore Claire Becker placed third as the top local finisher with a time of 20:32.4.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Dick Mitchell Invitational

WEST SALEM — The West Salem High School boys and Holmen girls both placed second in 11-team fields in the Dick Mitchell Invitational at Maple Groves Venues on Saturday.

The Panthers ran to a team score of 50 with three runners in the top 10 and finished one point behind champion Eastview (Minn.). The Vikings had a team score of 61 that was only beaten by Wisconsin Rapids (59).

Holmen senior Cameron LaMere won the boys race with a time of 16 minutes, 24.7 seconds, while Melrose-Mindoro sophomore Claire Becker won the girls race in 20:14.2.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Pirate Nation Invitational

DE SOTO — The Pirates placed second among four boys teams with a score of 58. Riverdale won with a 32.

Freshman Seth Greeno (sixth, 22:24.6) led De Soto, which also had Jonathan Montes-Johnson (11th, 23:47), Zach Yaktin (12th, 23:50.6) and Tanner Pedretti (24:20.1) in the top 15.

De Soto’s girls were led by junior Cadence Thompson (29:46), who was 12th.

West Salem’s boys were led by fifth-place sophomore Brennan Garbers (17:00.9), seventh-place Dawson Gronemus (17:35.1) and ninth-place Vincent Schwartz (17:41.6). Max Wolf (12th, 17:45.7) and Blaine Wheeler (17th, 17:57) also scored for the Panthers.

Holmen was third (72), Westby fourth (142) and Viroqua fifth (161) and Central seventh (184). Central junior Wesley Barnhart was fourth overall (16:57.57) and Westby senior Taylor Thunstedt 10th (17:41.9).

Holmen’s girls were led by sophomore Anabella Filips (20;40.3), who was fourth overall. Sydney Valiska (10th, 20:57) also finished among the top 10 with Bailey Sommerville (11th, 21:02.9), Grace Filips (17th, 21:55.1) and Elle Stussy (19th, 22:09.7) behind her.

West Salem was third (102), Westby fourth (116), Central fifth (123) and Sparta sixth (167).

West Salem freshman Mia Olson finished fifth overall (20:47.7), and Central freshman Brianna Grilley was seventh (20:56). As other local runners in the top 10.

