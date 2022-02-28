High school sports roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wednesday, Feb. 23

DIVISION 3

Regional quarterfinals

Westby 75, Mauston 22

WESTBY — The fifth-seeded Norsemen (15-10) won their third straight game by blowing out the Golden Eagles and play at fourth-seeded Wisconsin Dells on Friday.

Eleven Westby players scored at least two points, and Westby was led by freshman Erin Gluch’s 13 points. She scored 11 in the second half as the Norsemen held Mauston to six points after halftime.

Junior Hanna Nelson added 11 points and Jayda Berg, Easton Grass and Finley Konrad eight apiece for Westby.

Stanley-Boyd 64, Viroqua 30

STANLEY, Wis. — The 10th-seeded Blackhawks were knocked out by the Orioles.

Junior Zoey Clark scored 12 points for Viroqua (3-21), which lost 17 of its final 18 games.

Ithaca 49, De Soto 37

DE SOTO — The eighth-seeded Pirates (10-15) were upset by the ninth-seeded Bulldogs.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Wednesday, Feb. 23

WIAA Sectionals

Viroqua co-op 5, Sun Prairie co-op 3

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The second-seeded Blackhawks (13-9-1) moved into a sectional championship game against top-seeded Middleton on Saturday by beating the Cardinals.

Leonie Boettcher scored four goals for Viroqua, which led 3-1 after Sun Prairie took the first lead. Rachel Simonson also scored for the Blackhawks, who won it when Simon scored short-handed after Sun Prairie pulled to within 4-3 in the third.

Viroqua, which has outscored two postseason opponents 16-3, plays Middleton at 7 p.m. Saturday.

GYMNASTICS

Saturday, Feb. 26

Dodgeville Sectional

DODGEVILLE. Wis. — Viroqua co-op sophomore Morgan Siekert and freshman Isabell Korn and Prairie du Chien co-op sophomore Madilyn Fisher qualified as individuals for the WIAA Division 2 state meet after their performances at the Dodgeville Sectional.

Siekert finished second on the floor exercise (9.35) and uneven bars (8.65), tied for second on the vault (8.725) and was third on the balance beam (9.05). Meanwhile, Korn tied for third on the floor (9.15) and was fifth on the beam (8.925) and the bars (8.525).

Fisher took fourth on the beam (8.975) and the vault (8.675) and was fifth on the floor (9.125).

The Viroqua co-op nearly qualified as a team but finished third with a score of 133.25, behind Reedsburg (134.625) and the Dodgeville co-op (134.6).

The Prairie du Chien co-op was seventh (128.05) as a team, and Westby was eighth (105.425).

State is Friday in Wisconsin Rapids.

