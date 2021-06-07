High school sports roundup

Center fielder April Haakenson was 3 for 5 with a double, three runs scored and two RBI for De Soto, which also had a big hitting performance from shortstop Zoey Boardman (3 for 5, three runs scored). First baseman and pitcher Jenna Gionali doubled twice, and Gracyn Beck and Lilli Runice each drove in two runs for the Pirates (13-3, 11-2), who hold a half-game lead over second-place Seneca (10-2) in the standings.

Friday, June 4

Nonconference

Westby 5, Lancaster 0

WESTBY — Sophomore Jayda Berg pitched a perfect game on Friday to guide the Westby High School softball team in a 5-0 nonconference victory over Lancaster.

Berg struck out 15 batters, and the Norsemen scored at least once in four of their seven at-bats as the team won its second straight game since a loss to Coulee foe G-E-T an May 25.

Westby (15-1, 10-1) owns a one-game lead over the Red Hawks (12-3, 9-2) in the conference standings with one game to play. G-E-T closes out the conference season with a home game against Onalaska Luther on Monday. The Knights then play at Westby on Thursday.