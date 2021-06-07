High school sports roundup

BASEBALL
Tuesday, June 1
Coulee
Viroqua 3, Arcadia 1
Viroqua 16, Arcadia 0
ARCADIA — The second-place Blackhawks (14-5, 9-1) moved to within a half-game of first-place West Salem and won their third and fourth straight games of the season.
Tuesday, June 1
Ridge and Valley
De Soto 3, Seneca 1
SENECA, Wis. — The Pirates (10-3, 9-2) scored once in the top of the sixth and once in the top of the seventh and overcame three errors to beat the Indians.
Aiden Brosinski was 3 for 4 with a double and two runs scored, and Josh Boardman blasted a solo home run for De Soto in its third straight victory. Andrew Thompson drove in two of De Soto’s runs.
Wednesday, June 2
Ridge and Valley
Wauzeka-Steuben 6, De Soto 3
WAUZEKA, Wis. — The Pirates (9-4, 8-3) gave up four runs in the fifth and sixth innings, and the Hornets stopped them from winning their third straight game.
Sophomore third baseman Bryce Grelle was 1 for 1, walked three times and drove in a run for De Soto, which scored in the top of the fourth to tie the game at 2-2. Junior Gabe Walz and senior Vincent Buchner also drove in one run each for the Pirates.
Alex Scoville and Andrew Thompson both went 2 for 4 for De Soto.
Saturday, June 5
Nonconference
Viroqua 12, De Soto 2 (6)
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (18-5) scored multiple runs in four innings as they won their eighth straight game.
Gavin Olson hit a double and a solo home run for Viroqua, while Braden Lendosky and Casey Kowalcyzk drove in two runs apiece.
Noah Mathison, who allowed two runs on four hits while striking out seven in five innings, picked up the win.
Vin Buchner had an RBI for the Pirates, who dropped their second straight game.
SOFTBALL
Wednesday, June 2
Ridge and Valley
Wauzeka-Steuben 7, De Soto 6 (9)
WAUZEKA, Wis. — The Hornets scored in the bottom of the ninth inning to win via walkoff after tying the game at 6 by scoring twice in the bottom of the seventh.
Jordan Young hit a home run and drove in two runs for the Pirates (12-3, 10-2), who lost their share of first place in the conference and fell a half-game behind Seneca (10-1). Gracyn Beck and Jena Gianoli also drove in a run apiece for De Soto, which held its biggest lead at 6-2 after scoring twice in the top of the fifth.
Beck doubled, and Gianoli tripled for the Pirates.
Thursday, June 3
Conference
Westby 10, West Salem 2
WESTBY — Senior Macy Stellner was 3 for 3 with a double, two runs scored, an RBI and four stolen bases as the first-place Westby High School softball team beat West Salem 10-2 to maintain its one-game lead over G-E-T in the Coulee Conference standings.
Westby (14-1, 10-1) scored four runs in the first inning and four more in the third while Jayda Berg shut the Panthers (3-12, 2-8) down on two hits. Berg struck out 12 and walked three.
Izzy Nedland was 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBI for the Norsemen, who turned two West Salem errors into two unearned runs.
Thursday, June 3
Conference
Onalaska Luther 7, Viroqua 5
VIROQUA — Mackenzie Van Loon was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBI for the Knights (7-7, 3-6), who had six hits, took advantage of seven Viroqua errors and won their third game in a row.
Saige Zitzner hit a home run and went 2 for 4 with two RBI for the Blackhawks (6-12, 1-9).
Thursday, June 3
Ridge and Valley
De Soto 17, Kickapoo 7 (6)
VIOLA, Wis. — Pitcher and first baseman Jordan Young was 2 for 5 with a double and five RBI for the Pirates, who scored in every inning but the first and ended the game with a four-run sixth.
Center fielder April Haakenson was 3 for 5 with a double, three runs scored and two RBI for De Soto, which also had a big hitting performance from shortstop Zoey Boardman (3 for 5, three runs scored). First baseman and pitcher Jenna Gionali doubled twice, and Gracyn Beck and Lilli Runice each drove in two runs for the Pirates (13-3, 11-2), who hold a half-game lead over second-place Seneca (10-2) in the standings.
Friday, June 4
Nonconference
Westby 5, Lancaster 0
WESTBY — Sophomore Jayda Berg pitched a perfect game on Friday to guide the Westby High School softball team in a 5-0 nonconference victory over Lancaster.
Berg struck out 15 batters, and the Norsemen scored at least once in four of their seven at-bats as the team won its second straight game since a loss to Coulee foe G-E-T an May 25.
Westby (15-1, 10-1) owns a one-game lead over the Red Hawks (12-3, 9-2) in the conference standings with one game to play. G-E-T closes out the conference season with a home game against Onalaska Luther on Monday. The Knights then play at Westby on Thursday.
Macy Stellner was 2 for 4 with two runs scored, and Ella Johnson drove in three runs for Westby. Kennedy Brueggen and Izzy Nedland also had two hits apiece for the Norsemen.
Saturday, June 5
Nonconference
Westby 10, Weston 0 (5)
WESTBY — Jayda Berg threw a one-hitter and struck out 11 to help the Norsemen win their third straight game and improve to 16-1.
Izzy Nedland drove in four runs for Westby, which scored three in the first and five in the fourth while taking advantage of six errors.
BOYS GOLF
Tuesday, June 1
Dodgeville Regional
MINERAL POINT, Wis. — West Salem became a sectional qualifier with a team score of 375 and second-place finish, and Prairie du Chien sophomore James Reilly was medalist with a 3-over-par 73.
The Panthers were led by senior Maxwell Goetz, who tied for fifth and fired an 84. Senior Evan Domnie was ninth (90), junior Hutson Hendrickson 19th (97) and freshman Kevin Schams 30th (104).
The Blackhawks didn’t qualify after placing seventh with a team score of 396. Westby/Viroqua was ninth (429) in a regional that was won comfortably by Dodgeville (339). Qualifiers will play in the Prairie du Chien Sectional at the Prairie du Chien Country Club on June 8.
Westby/Viroqua was led by Cody Campbell and Kellen Olson (94). They tied for 12th place overall but didn’t win one of the individual sectional qualifying spots, the last of which went to Cuba City’s Logan Rogers (93).
BOYS TENNIS
Tuesday, June 1
Viroqua 5, Black River Falls 2
Singles:
No. 1 - Michael Roou, BLACK RIVER FALLS HIGH def. Dustin Kenyon, VIROQUA HIGH, 7-5 , 6-0
No. 2 - Chase Severson, BLACK RIVER FALLS HIGH def. Dalton Buros, VIROQUA HIGH, 5-7 , 6-2 , 6-3
No. 3 - Ben Kane, VIROQUA HIGH def. Mario Newell, BLACK RIVER FALLS HIGH, 6-1 , 6-2
No. 4 - Odin Snowdeal, VIROQUA HIGH def. Forfeit Mcforfeit, BLACK RIVER FALLS HIGH, 2-0 , 2-0
Doubles:
No. 1 - Ben Gillen, VIROQUA HIGH - Eric Jerdee, VIROQUA HIGH def. Kobe Nichols, BLACK RIVER FALLS HIGH - Kyle Gilbertson, BLACK RIVER FALLS HIGH, 6-4 , 6-3
No. 2 - Garry Mishler, VIROQUA HIGH - Blaine Conaway, VIROQUA HIGH def. Bradley Wensel, BLACK RIVER FALLS HIGH - Jeremy Bailey, BLACK RIVER FALLS HIGH, 6-0 , 6-2
No. 3 - Harry Devine, VIROQUA HIGH - Ethan Tubbin, VIROQUA HIGH def. Forfeit Mcforfeit, BLACK RIVER FALLS HIGH - Default Default, BLACK RIVER FALLS HIGH, 2-0 , 2-0
Wednesday, June 2
Viroqua 7, Mauston 0
Singles:
No. 1 - Dustin Kenyon, VIROQUA HIGH def. Zach Lund, MAUSTON HIGH, 6-1 , 6-0
No. 2 - Dalton Buros, VIROQUA HIGH def. Mason Hawkins, MAUSTON HIGH, 6-3 , 6-1
No. 3 - Odin Snowdeal, VIROQUA HIGH def. Aidan Rasmussen, MAUSTON HIGH, 6-0 , 6-1
No. 4 - Garry Mishler, VIROQUA HIGH def. Default Default, MAUSTON HIGH, 2-0 , 2-0
Doubles:
No. 1 - Ben Gillen, VIROQUA HIGH - Eric Jerdee, VIROQUA HIGH def. Airic Jopling, MAUSTON HIGH - Sean Muchenberger, MAUSTON HIGH, 6-1 , 6-4
No. 2 - Ethan Tubbin, VIROQUA HIGH - Ben Kane, VIROQUA HIGH def. Sam Oliver, MAUSTON HIGH - Ethan Mould, MAUSTON HIGH, 6-1 , 6-1
No. 3 - Harry Devine, VIROQUA HIGH - Sam Kane, VIROQUA HIGH def. Anthony Lopez-Fike, MAUSTON HIGH - Mike Waldhart, MAUSTON HIGH, 6-1 , 6-0
Viroqua completed an undefeated conference season with a record of 6-0, and 10-3 overall record. The Coulee Conference tournament was held Thursday, June 2, in Viroqua.
Thursday, June 3
Coulee Conference Tournament
VIROQUA — Viroqua won the tournament and season championships by winning six flights.
The Blackhawks were led by a title from their No. 1 doubles team of Ben Gillen and Eric Jerdee, who beat Black River Falls’ Kobe Nichols and Kyle Gilbertson 6-2, 6-1.
Viroqua’s Dalton Buros won two matches, beating West Salem’s David Wright 6-0, 6-2, then Black River Falls’ Chase Severson 6-3, 7-5 to win at No. 2 singles. His teammates at No. 2 doubles — Blaine Conway and Garry Mishler — beat West Salem’s Ethan Heger and Krish Patel 6-0, 6-3 for their championship.
Ben Kane won the No. 3 singles championship with a 6-0, 6-0 semifinal win over Black River Falls’ Mario Newell and a 6-2, 6-3 title win over Mauston’s Aiden Rasmussen.
Viroqua’s No. 3 doubles team of Ethan Tubbin and Harry Devine were seeded first but had to win twice. They first teamed up to beat Mauston’s Airic Jopling and Mike Waldhart 6-1, 6-3, then knocked off West Salem’s Sam Horton and Tyler Mathison 6-3, 6-2.
The Blackhawks also received a victory from Odin Snowdeal at No. 4 singles.
Saturday, June 5
Regis 7, Aquinas 11, West Salem 2, Viroqua 6
Singles:
No. 1 - Jack Hehli, WEST SALEM HIGH def. Alex Erickson, Regis, 6-4 , 6-0 , -;
No. 1 - Joe O'Flaherty, Aquinas def. Dustin Kenyon, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-3 , 7-5 , -;
No. 1 - Jack Hehli, WEST SALEM HIGH def. Joe O'Flaherty, Aquinas, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
No. 1 - Alex Erickson, Regis def. Dustin Kenyon, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;
No. 2 - Alex Nunez, Regis def. David Wright, WEST SALEM HIGH, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
No. 2 - Dalton Buros, VIROQUA HIGH def. Jarryd Helfrich, Aquinas, 6-4 , 6-0 , -;
No. 2 - Dalton Buros, VIROQUA HIGH def. Alex Nunez, Regis, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;
No. 2 - Jarryd Helfrich, Aquinas def. David Wright, WEST SALEM HIGH, 6-1 , 6-2 , -;
No. 3 - Adler Bowe, Regis def. Briley Larson, WEST SALEM HIGH, 6-0 , 6-2 , -;
No. 3 - Shane Willenbring, Aquinas def. Ben Kane, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-4 , 6-2 , -;
No. 3 - Ben Kane, VIROQUA HIGH def. Briley Larson, WEST SALEM HIGH, 6-2 , 6-3 , -;
No. 3 - Shane Willenbring, Aquinas def. Adler Bowe, Regis, 6-2 , 6-1 , -;
No. 4 - Zach Laber, Regis def. Joel Capelli, Aquinas, 6-2 , 6-1 , -;
No. 4 - Joel Capelli, Aquinas def. Odin Snowdeal, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-3 , 7-5 , -;
Doubles:
No. 1 - Seth Capelli, Aquinas - Garrett Butler, Aquinas def. Eric Jerdee, VIROQUA HIGH - Ben Gillen, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-2 , 6-0 , -;
No. 1 - Jack Merrick, Regis - Anderson Lowry, Regis def. Breezy Hofmeister, WEST SALEM HIGH - Brady Siegersma, WEST SALEM HIGH, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;
No. 1 - Garrett Butler, Aquinas - Seth Capelli, Aquinas def. Jack Merrick, Regis - Anderson Lowry, Regis, 6-2 , 6-1 , -;
No. 1 - Eric Jerdee, VIROQUA HIGH - Ben Gillen, VIROQUA HIGH def. Breezy Hofmeister, WEST SALEM HIGH - Brady Siegersma, WEST SALEM HIGH, 6-1 , 6-2 , -;
No. 2 - David Hasselwander, Regis - Noah Helms, Regis def. Krish Patel, WEST SALEM HIGH - Ben Holter, WEST SALEM HIGH, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;
No. 2 - Ethan Schamberger, Aquinas - Nathan Koch, Aquinas def. Blaine Conaway, VIROQUA HIGH - Garry Mishler, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-3 , 6-1 , -;
No. 2 - Ethan Schamberger, Aquinas - Nathan Koch, Aquinas def. David Hasselwander, Regis - Noah Helms, Regis, 6-3 , 7-5 , -;
No. 2 - Blaine Conaway, VIROQUA HIGH - Garry Mishler, VIROQUA HIGH def. Krish Patel, WEST SALEM HIGH - Ben Holter, WEST SALEM HIGH, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
No. 3 - Jude Multhauf, Regis - Hank Axelrod, Regis def. Sam Horton, WEST SALEM HIGH - Tyler Mathison, WEST SALEM HIGH, 6-0 , 6-3 , -;
No. 3 - Paulie Reuteman, Aquinas - Samuel Dickinson, Aquinas def. Harry Devine, VIROQUA HIGH - Ethan Tubbin, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;
No. 3 - Samuel Dickinson, Aquinas - Paulie Reuteman, Aquinas def. Jude Multhauf, Regis - Noah Helms, Regis, 6-4 , 6-1 , -;
No. 3 - Harry Devine, VIROQUA HIGH - Ethan Tubbin, VIROQUA HIGH def. Sam Horton, WEST SALEM HIGH - Tyler Mathison, WEST SALEM HIGH, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;
TRACK AND FIELD
Conference Tournament
Saturday, June 5
WEST SALEM — The West Salem High school boys track and field team won the Coulee Conference championship on Saturday, while the G-E-T girls also earned the conference title.
The Panthers’ boys, who finished with 169.5 points and held off the Red Hawks (156), were led by senior Nathan Gribble — who won the shot put (56 feet, 2 inches) and the discus (149-9) — and strong performances in the distance and relay events.
Senior Carson Mooney won the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 7.73 seconds and was followed by junior Brady Scallon (2:08.73). Junior Max Wolf won the 1,600 in 4:55.49 and was followed by freshman Brennan Garbers (4:58.87) and senior Brady Niemeier (5:00.99).
Garbers also won the 3,200 in 10:25.54.
Abram Lassen, Carter Walter, Sam Odenbach and Adam Gorski won the 400 relay in 46.45; Mooney, Scallon, Noah LaFleur and Connor Brown won the 1,600 relay in 3:39.98; and Mooney, Scallon, Charlie McKinney and Vincent Schwarz won the 3,200 relay in 9:00.23.
G-E-T senior Luke Vance won the 100 (11.34), 200 (23.44), 400 (50.91) and long jump (20-2), while junior Will Thompson won the 110 hurdles (16.22), high jump (5-10) and triple jump (41-1¾).
Westby junior Evan Gluch won the pole vault (12-6), while senior Brett Jorgenson finished second in the 100 (11.73), 200 (24.34) and 400 (53.77).
The G-E-T girls, who finished with 191 points in front of Westby (148) and Viroqua (88), were led by freshman Adrianna Rotering, senior Rachel Amoth and strong performances in the relays.
Rotering won the 800 (2:37.49), 1,600 (5:44.68) and 3,200 (12:37.43), while Amoth won the high jump (5-0) and long jump (16-4).
Gracelyn Shanley, Kayli Bratberg, Alayna Stendahl and Emily Nelson won the 800 relay in 1:56.68; Nelson, Quinn Wenthe, Caden Miralles and Kaylee Hauge won the 1,600 relay in 4:21.10; and Nelson, Avali Bratberg, Tauna Janssen and Aleah Hunter won the 3,200 relay in 11:00.74.
Wenthe also won the 300 hurdles in 47.30 and took second in the 100 hurdles (16.71), while Miralles was second in the 100 (13.74) and 200 (28.29) and Hauge was second in the 400 (1:03.15).
Senior Mikayla Wright won the discus (108-6) and was second in the shot put (33-4).
Westby senior Grace Hebel won the 100 (13.44), 200 (27.91) and triple jump (34-7¾), while sophomore Meghan Nelson won the pole vault (8-9).
Black River Falls senior Asia Rave won the shot put (36-9) and was second in the discus (102-10), while Onalaska Luther senior Cassie Warren won the 400 (1:01.91).