High school sports roundup

VOLLEYBALL

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Coulee

Westby 3, Viroqua 0

Thursday, Sept. 30

Black River Falls 3, Viroqua 2

VIROQUA — Makayla Nortman (12 kills, 17 digs) and Summer Rufsholm (18 assists, 14 digs) posted double-doubles for the Tigers, who won 25-23, 13-25, 16-25, 25-18, 15-9.

Gabbi Pardoe added 10 kills and eight digs for Black River Falls (7-3 Coulee), while Becca Hudson had 16 digs and eight kills, Avery Yaeger had 15 assists and seven digs and Sienna Campbell had 11 digs.

Bryne Swenson had 22 digs, seven kills and seven aces to lead the Blackhawks (7-13, 2-6), while Kami DeLap had 22 digs, Mara Anderson had 12 assists and Aaliyah Fox had seven kills.

GIRLS TENNIS

Thursday, Sept. 30

Mauston Triangular

Viroqua 5, Portage 2

Singles:

No. 1 - Izzy Krueger, PORTAGE HIGH def. Anika Nemes, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-0 , 1-1

No. 2 - Riley Wood, PORTAGE HIGH def. Lanie Nemes, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-3 , 6-2

No. 3 - Allison Zube, VIROQUA HIGH def. Ruby Atkinson, PORTAGE HIGH, 6-3 , 2-6 (4)

No. 4 - Nevaeh Hubbard, VIROQUA HIGH def. Lydia Gauger, PORTAGE HIGH, 2-0 , 2-0

Doubles:

No. 1 - Cammie Leer, VIROQUA HIGH - Anneka Cress, VIROQUA HIGH def. Allison Kallungi, PORTAGE HIGH - Hannah Kallungi, PORTAGE HIGH, 6-0 , 6-0

No. 2 - Ashlee Olson, VIROQUA HIGH - Keisha Glidden, VIROQUA HIGH def. Lauren Hein, PORTAGE HIGH - Emily Brees, PORTAGE HIGH, 6-3 , 6-3

No. 3 - Abi Wileman, VIROQUA HIGH - Jordan Sowle, VIROQUA HIGH def. Thea Laffin, PORTAGE HIGH - Sophia Brenemen, PORTAGE HIGH, 6-0 , 7-5

Mauston 4, Viroqua 3

Singles:

No. 1 - Akasha Hill, MAUSTON HIGH def. Allison Zube, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-5 (1)

No. 2 - Emma Eilers, MAUSTON HIGH def. Kaylee Swenson, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-1 , 6-2

No. 3 - Moriah Cress, VIROQUA HIGH def. Mykenzie Wonderly, MAUSTON HIGH, 6-2 , 6-2

No. 4 - Annah Lund, MAUSTON HIGH def. Nevaeh Hubbard, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-0 , 6-2

Doubles:

No. 1 - Cammie Leer, VIROQUA HIGH - Anneka Cress, VIROQUA HIGH def. Camille Galloway, MAUSTON HIGH - LeAnn Vang, MAUSTON HIGH, 8-1

No. 2 - Ashlee Olson, VIROQUA HIGH - Keisha Glidden, VIROQUA HIGH def. Virginia Waldhart , MAUSTON HIGH - Brooke Braunschweig , MAUSTON HIGH, 8-2

No. 3 - Aubrey McCluskey, MAUSTON HIGH - Sophie Grzenia, MAUSTON HIGH def. Abi Wileman, VIROQUA HIGH - Jordan Sowle, VIROQUA HIGH, 8-1

CROSS COUNTRY

Thursday, Sept. 30

VIOLA, Wis. — The Westby High School boys cross country team had two of the top four finishers and four in the top 15 to win Thursday’s Kickapoo/La Farge Invitational with 46 points, 13 ahead of second-place Kickapoo/La Farge.

Seniors Taylor Thunstedt (18 minutes, 41 seconds) and Eli Larrington (18:51.2) finished third and fourth, respectively, for the Norsemen, who are ranked 14th in Division 3 by the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association.

Freshman Devin Nedland (20:01.4) was 12th overall and senior Jhett Sherry (20:06.2) was 13th, while senior Dustin Kenyon rounded out Westby’s scoring by finishing 18th in 20:39.8.

Viroqua finished fourth (107 points) out of seven teams and was led by junior Cooper Gelhaus, who finished sixth (18:55.4).

Prairie du Chien finished sixth (133).

The Westby girls, who are ranked 16th, took second (78) at the invite behind strong performances from juniors Audra Johnson and Meghan Nelson.

Johnson finished fifth (22:21.5), while Nelson was close behind in seventh (23:17.9). Senior Raegan Davey (15th, 24:23.4) was also in the top 15.

Prairie du Chien freshman Tannah Radloff (10th, 23:57.6) and sophomore Josie Kramer (12th, 24:02) helped the Blackhawks finish third with 80 points.

Viroqua finished seventh with 152 points.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Dick McKichan Invitational

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — De Soto and Prairie du Chien had individuals run, and Prairie du Chien junior Sadie Torgerson was the top finisher at 15th (24:37.2). Classmate Payton Key was20th (24:45.5).

Senior Thomas O’Brien led PdC’s boys with a 30th-place finish (21:02.2).

De Soto’s girls were led by junior Cadence Thompson (39th, 26:26.6) and its boys by freshman Silas Buchner (94th, 25:23.7).

FOOTBALL

Friday, Oct. 1

Coulee

Aquinas 48, Viroqua 16

The Blugolds had little trouble remaining unbeaten and taking care of the Blackhawks.

Junior quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer passed for 236 yards and four touchdowns with two scoring passes to Quinn Miskowski and two to Collin Conzemius.

Miskowski caught three passes for 96 yards and Conzemius three for 78. Conzemius also returned a kickoff for a touchdown (73 yards) for the second week in a row.

Aquinas (7-0, 5-0) also clinched a share of the conference championship, its first since sharing the MVC title in 2008.

Westby 52, G-E-T 7

WESTBY — Senior Grant McCauley carried eight times for 149 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Norsemen (4-3, 3-2) to their second win in a row.

Westby had 414 total yards, and senior quarterback Dillon Ellefson completed 8 of 13 passes for 152 yards and three touchdowns. Bo Milutnovich caught a 32-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and a 30-yarder in the second, and Prince Preston caught a 20-yarder in the third.

The Norsemen positioned themselves for a spot in the playoffs but can clinch one by winning at Altoona next week.

Ridge and Valley

Highland 42, De Soto 2

HIGHLAND, Wis. — The Pirates (5-2, 4-1) were knocked out of first place and into a tie for second by the Cardinals (7-0, 5-0).

Senior running back Aiden Brosinski carried 14 times for 100 yards, and quarterback Evan Pedretti completed 5 of 18 passes for 60.

