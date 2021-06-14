High school sports roundup

BASEBALL
Monday, June 7
Coulee
Westby 14, Black River Falls 4
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Norsemen improved to 13-9 overall and 5-7 in the conference, while the Tigers fell to 2-15 overall and 2-10 in the conference.
Monday, June 7
Ridge and Valley
De Soto 23, North Crawford 1 (5)
SOLDIERS GROVE, Wis. — The Pirates (10-5, 9-3) scored six in the top of the first and six more in the second as they snapped a two-game skid.
Josh Boardman led the way with four RBI, while Aiden Brosinski, Andrew Thompson and Drake Kumlin all drove in three runs.
Kumlin also picked up the win; he allowed one run on three hits in three innings.
Monday, June 7
Nonconference
Viroqua 13, Sparta 6
SPARTA — The Blackhawks (19-5) took control early with four in the top of the first and three in the second en route to their ninth straight win.
Kamden Oliver hit a home run and had two RBI for Viroqua, while Clayton Slack, Braden Lendosky and Casey Kowalcyzk all drove in two runs.
Evan Hubatch, who allowed two runs on six hits and struck out eight in six innings, earned the win.
Hayden Brueggeman and Colby Barry had two RBI apiece for the Spartans, who lost their seventh in a row and fell to 5-12.
Tuesday, June 8
Viroqua 4, Prairie du Chien 2
Wednesday, June 9
Viroqua 12, Dodgeville 0
Thursday, June 10
WIAA regionals
Division 3 quarterfinals
Westby 9, Onalaska Luther 7
WESTBY — The Norsemen got out of a bases-loaded situation with no outs in the seventh inning to eliminate the Knights.
Westby scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game at 5 and went up 9-5 with four more runs in the sixth. Luther scored twice in the top of the seventh and loaded the bases before Westby turned to relief pitcher Hudson Lipski, who struck out the side to end the game.
Freshman Logan Bahr was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI, and senior Hunter Kasten went 2 for 5 for the Knights. Senior Tyler Fluegge was 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBI, and Dillon Yang added a pair of RBI for Luther.
Thursday, June 10
Nonconference
De Soto 9, Royall 4
DE SOTO — A five-run third inning gave the Pirates the lead they needed to win their second straight game and improve to 11-5.
Josh Boardman, Bryce Grelle and Vincent Buchner each drove in two runs, while Andrew Thompson was 4 for 4 and scored three runs.
SOFTBALL
Wednesday, June 9
Division 3 regional quarterfinals
Viroqua 12, Monticello/New Glarus 2 (5)
VIROQUA — The seventh-seeded Blackhawks (7-13) took advantage of six errors, while Zoey Clark and Lucia Nannini each drove in two runs.
Hallie Sherry was 2 for 3, and Saige Zitzner, who struck out six batters and walked two, picked up the win.
Viroqua will play at second-seeded Dodgeville on Monday, June 14.
Thursday, June 10
Coulee
Westby 4, Onalaska Luther 0
WESTBY — Jayda Berg threw a three-hitter to help the Norsemen (17-1, 11-1) win their fifth straight game and clinch the conference title.
Berg, who struck out 13 and walked none in seven innings, was also 1 for 3 at the plate with a double.
Hanna Nelson was 2 for 2 with two RBI, while Kenzi Stellner and Autumn Ward drove in a run apiece for Westby, which scored one in the second, two in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Sydney Rowan was 2 for 3 for the Knights (9-9, 4-8).
BOYS TENNIS
Wednesday, June 9
East Troy sectional
EAST TROY — The Viroqua/Westby pairing of seniors Eric Jerdee and Ben Gillen secured a trip to the individual state tournament by finishing fourth at No. 1 doubles.
The duo beat Watertown Luther Prep’s Matthew Koelpin and Johannes Bourman 6-4, 6-1 before falling to Monroe’s Charlie Frehner and Aaron Roidt 6-3, 6-4.
The pair then lost to Edgewood Sacred Heart’s Sam Katerov and Austin Buchner 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 in the third-place match to move to 15-9 on the season.