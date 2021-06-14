High school sports roundup

Kamden Oliver hit a home run and had two RBI for Viroqua, while Clayton Slack, Braden Lendosky and Casey Kowalcyzk all drove in two runs.

Evan Hubatch, who allowed two runs on six hits and struck out eight in six innings, earned the win.

Hayden Brueggeman and Colby Barry had two RBI apiece for the Spartans, who lost their seventh in a row and fell to 5-12.

Tuesday, June 8

Viroqua 4, Prairie du Chien 2

Wednesday, June 9

Viroqua 12, Dodgeville 0

Thursday, June 10

WIAA regionals

Division 3 quarterfinals

Westby 9, Onalaska Luther 7

WESTBY — The Norsemen got out of a bases-loaded situation with no outs in the seventh inning to eliminate the Knights.