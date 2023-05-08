BASEBALL

Monday, May 1

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 6, Ithaca 4

DE SOTO — Seth Greeno went 2 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI in the Pirates (3-7, 3-5) win. Finn Wrobel went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and struck out three over a four-inning start.

Tuesday, May 2

Coulee

West Salem 9, Westby 7 (9)

WESTBY — The second-place Panthers (12-1, 8-1) scored twice in the top of the ninth and held the Norsemen scoreless in the bottom behind the pitching of Bennett Burke for their third straight conference win.

Chris Calico, Carson Koepnick, Luke Noel, Brennan Kennedy and Jack Freitag all had two hits each for West Salem. Calico doubled twice, and Freitag and Luke Baginski each drove in two runs. Freitag doubled hom Kennedy for the first run of the ninth, and Calico brought Freitag home with another double.

Devin Nedland had three hits and Bo Milutinovich two for the Norsemen.

Viroqua 1, Arcadia 0

Viroqua 8, Arcadia 1

ARCADIA — With game one scoreless heading into the seventh inning, the Blackhawks (13-2, 8-0) scored off one of five errors by the Raiders (6-5, 3-4) for the win.

A pop up by Kevin Lendosky was mishandled by the defense to score Cooper Gelhaus. Tyler Quackenbush threw 101 pitches and gave up just two hits over 6 and 2/3 innings, striking out 12.

The Raiders defensive struggles continued in game two, finishing with seven errors. Miles Frye and Quackenbush each went 1 for 3 and had two RBIs. Casey Kowalczyk went 2 for 3 at the plate with an RBI while striking out seven batters.

Thursday, May 4

Ridge and Valley

Seneca 12, De Soto 1 (5)

SENECA, Wis. — The Pirates (3-8, 3-6) managed just one hit — a single by Seth Greeno — in a road loss to Seneca.

Friday, May 5

Viroqua 11, Luther 0

ONALASKA — The first-place Viroqua High School baseball team hit four home runs and picked up its eighth straight victory with an 11-0 Coulee Conference win at Onalaska Luther on Friday.

Clayton Weston, Jackson Hoyum, Tyler Quackenbush and Connor Mathison each slugged a homer and drove in two runs for Viroqua (14-2, 9-0), which had a 6-0 lead after batting in the top of the second inning and is ranked seventh in Division 3 by state coaches.

Kevin Lendosky was 3 for 4 with a double, Ben Zahm drove in two runs, and Casey Kowalczyk doubled to make Lendosky’s four-hit pitching hold up. Lendosky struck out two and walked two.

Saturday, May 6

Nonconfreence

Prairie du Chien 9, De Soto 3

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks scored in each of the first four innings to build their lead. The PIrates made three errors that led to a pair of runs for Prairie du Chien, which had six hits.

Baldwin-Woodville Quadrangular

Eleva-Strum 10, Viroqua 0 (5)

Rice Lake 6, Viroqua 3

BALDWIN, Wis. — The Blackhawks (14-4), who are ranked seventh in Division 3 by state coaches, lost a couple of games after allowing a combined 20 hits.

Shortstop Myles Frye was 4 for 7 with a double for Viroqua, which was held to four hits in the loss to the Cardinals. The Blackhawks made five errors in the loss to Eleva-Strum.

SOFTBALL

Monday, May 1

Coulee

Westby 5, Black River Falls 2

WESTBY — The Norsemen (10-1, 7-0) stay perfect in conference play with a win over the Tigers (1-4, 0-4) at home.

Senior pitcher Jayda Berg struck out 12 batters for Westby while fellow senior Kenzie Stellner went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Stellner and senior Olivia Nedland each stole two bases as the Norsemen stole seven on the day.

Junior Zowie Hunter went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Black River Falls. Senior Haylie Schmidt also went 2 for 3.

Ridge and Valley

Ithaca 12, De Soto 1

STODDARD — The Pirates (3-5, 3-3) have dropped four of the last five games, including a home loss to the Bulldogs.

Tuesday, May 2

Coulee

Westby 10, Black River Falls 0 (5)

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Senior Jayda Berg pitched a three-hit shutout for the Norsemen (11-1, 8-0), who are ranked eighth in Division 3 by state coaches, in a second straight win over the Tigers.

Westby’s big inning was a six-run fourth that gave it the 10-0 lead.

Right fielder Kenzie Stellner was 2 for 3 with a double, a home run and five RBI for the Norsemen, who only had five hits. Kennedy Brueggen was 2 for 3 with two RBI and three runs scored.

Onalaska Luther 13, Viroqua 3 (5)

ONALASKA — The Knights (9-4, 6-2) used a six-run second inning to break things open against the Blackhawks (6-6, 3-5).

Jolene Jordahl was 4 for 4 with two doubles, three RBI and three runs scored for Luther, which had 19 hits. Mackenzie Van Loon was 3 for 3 with a double, home run and three RBI, and Julia Sill was 3 for 4.

Teammate Molly Diehm also doubled twice and knocked in four runs as the Knights won their sixth game in a row. Emily Berra had two hits for Viroqua.

Thursday, May 4

Coulee

Westby 8, Arcadia 2

WESTBY — The first-place Norsemen (12-1, 9-0) won their 11th game in a row and gave themselves some distance with five runs in the first three innings.

Senior Olivia Nedland was 4 for 4 and stole two bases for Westby, which had 15 hits. Hannah Nelson was 3 for 4, and four other players had two hits.

Nelson, Kennedy Brueggen and Abby Leis doubled for Westby, which also received a triple from Maddie Komay.

Jayda Berg pitched a complete game for Westby and struck out 12 while walking two and allowing eight hits — all singles.

Saturday, May 6

Wautoma Quadrangular

Bonduel 6, Westby 5

Westby 6, River Valley 4 (9)

WAUTOMA, Wis. — The Norsemen (13-2) split two games and picked up the win over River Valley when an error led to the go-ahead run.

Catcher Kennedy Brueggen was 2 for 5 with two runs scored and an RBI, and first baseman Eaton Grass 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI in the victory. Kenzie Stellner also drove in a pair of runs while Jayda Berg struck out seven and allowed one earned run in a complete game.

Brueggen also had two hits and Stellner two RBI and a triple against Bonduel.

BOYS GOLF

Monday, May 1

Coulee

Conference meet

VIROQUA — Arcadia took both the team and individual titles at the Viroqua Hills Country Club for the Coulee meet.

Arcadia had a team score of 177 to beat out Westby-Viroqua by just one stroke (178) while Cole Sabotta had the best individual score of the tournament at 39 strokes over nine holes at par 35. Brooks Hoffland finished second for Westby-Viroqua at 40.

Luther took third (190) with Tyler Arenz finishing with 42 strokes to lead the Knights. Black River Falls finished fourth (194) with Spencer Arably and Nolan Parker each shooting 46.

G-E-T placed fifth (196) followed by West Salem in sixth (197).

Tuesday, May 2

Coulee Conference Meet

WEST SALEM — Arcadia cruised to a team victory with a score of 190, which was five shots better than second-place West Salem’s 195.

Westby/Viroqua sophomore Brooks Hoffland shot a 4-over-par 39 at Fox Hollow to win medalist honors and beat the rest of the pack by six shots. West Salem senior Ben Larson and Onalaska Luther junior Tyler Arentz followed at 45 in a tie for second place, and Arcadia senior Sid Halvorsen placed fourth (46).

Saturday, May 6

River Valley Invitational

SPRING GREEN, Wis. — Prairie du Chien was fourth and Westby/Viroqua fifth in the Small Division at House on the Rock Resort.

The Blackhawks shot a 386 and was led by third-place James Reilly, who shot a 78.

Westby/Viroqua’s Brooks Hoffland was medalist with a 76, which led his team’s final score of 397. Barneveld (365) was the winner in the division.

GIRLS SOCCER

Monday, May 1

Nonconference

Logan 1, Driftless United 1

VIROQUA — The Rangers (0-8-1) ended their losing skid to start the season with their first goal of the season in a road draw.

Friday, May 5

Sparta 2, Driftless United 0

SPARTA — The Spartans (7-4) scored once early and once late for their second win in a row.

Josie Edwards scored both of Sparta’s goals, and Nadia Tovar assisted on the second one in the 78th minute. The first, which was unassisted, came in the sixth minute.

Claire Pribbernow had 15 saves for the Spartans and Reagan Davey 18 for Driftless United.

BOYS TENNIS

Tuesday, May 2

Coulee

Viroqua 4, West Salem 3

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks won three singles matches and the Panthers two doubles matchups in a dual that had one match come down to three sets.

Viroqua posted the win in that one as Odin Snowdeal outlasted Jesse Miller 6-4, 5-7, 7-5 at No. 3 singles.

West Salem’s Kyle Hehli beat Dalton Buros 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, and the Viroqua team of Owen King and Gavin Goss handed Ben Fleckenstein and Jason Lu a 6-0, 6-0 defeat at No. 1 singles.

Thursday, May 4

Coulee

Viroqua 6, Mauston 1

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks swept the four singles matches in straight sets and won two of the three doubles matchups in straight sets.

Dalton Buros beat Airic Jopling 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, and the team of Gavin Goss and Owen King posted a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Tyler Neron and Brody McCluskey at No. 1 doubles.

Saturday, May 6

Viroqua - 6, Hudson - 19, Holmen - 13, Winona Senior High - 4

Singles:

No. 1 - Luke Deschene, HUDSON def. Vincent Young, HOLMEN , 6-4 , 4-6 , 10-8 ;

No. 1 - Vincent Young, HOLMEN def. Dalton Buros, VIROQUA , 6-1 , 6-3 , -;

No. 1 - Vincent Young, HOLMEN def. Gavin Clemons, WINONA SENIOR HIGH, 6-3 , 6-1 , -;

No. 1 - Gavin Clemons, WINONA SENIOR HIGH def. Dalton Buros, VIROQUA , 6-2 , 7-5 , -;

No. 1 - Luke Deschene, HUDSON def. Gavin Clemons, WINONA SENIOR HIGH, 6-1 , 6-3 , -;

No. 1 - Luke Deschene, HUDSON def. Sam Kane, VIROQUA , 6-1 , 6-1 , -;

No. 2 - Brandon McCormick, HOLMEN def. Sam Kane, VIROQUA , 6-4 , 6-1 , -;

No. 2 - Brandon McCormick, HOLMEN def. Noah Brueske, HUDSON, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;

No. 2 - Kong Xiong, HOLMEN def. Ben Wisniewski, WINONA SENIOR HIGH, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;

No. 2 - Noah Brueske, HUDSON def. Ben Wisniewski, WINONA SENIOR HIGH, 6-1 , 6-2 , -;

No. 2 - Noah Brueske, HUDSON def. Sam Kane, VIROQUA , 6-3 , 6-3 , -;

No. 2 - Owen King, VIROQUA def. Ben Wisniewski, WINONA SENIOR HIGH, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;

No. 3 - Noah Snipes, HOLMEN def. Clay Cottrell, WINONA SENIOR HIGH, 6-1 , 6-2 , -;

No. 3 - Noah Snipes, HOLMEN def. Odin Snowdeal, VIROQUA , 6-1 , 6-2 , -;

No. 3 - Henry Mechelke, HUDSON def. Shawn De Ruyter, HOLMEN , 6-1 , 6-1 , -;

No. 3 - Henry Mechelke, HUDSON def. Odin Snowdeal, VIROQUA , 6-1 , 6-2 , -;

No. 3 - Odin Snowdeal, VIROQUA def. Clay Cottrell, WINONA SENIOR HIGH, 6-4 , 6-1 , -;

No. 3 - Henry Mechelke, HUDSON def. Clay Cottrell, WINONA SENIOR HIGH, 6-1 , 6-2 , -;

No. 4 - Benny Brinks, HUDSON def. Danny Ott, HOLMEN , 6-1 , 6-0 , -;

No. 4 - Danny Ott, HOLMEN def. Ethan Dobbs, VIROQUA , 6-2 , 6-0 , -;

No. 4 - Cordel Ruppert, WINONA SENIOR HIGH def. Alex Guggenbuehl, HOLMEN , 6-3 , 6-3 , -;

No. 4 - Ian Czap, VIROQUA def. Cordel Ruppert, WINONA SENIOR HIGH, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;

No. 4 - Benny Brinks, HUDSON def. Cordel Ruppert, WINONA SENIOR HIGH, 6-2 , 6-3 , -;

No. 4 - Benny Brinks, HUDSON def. Ethan Dobbs, VIROQUA , 6-0 , 6-1 , -;

Doubles:

No. 1 - Nate Anderson, HUDSON - Lucas Douglas, HUDSON def. Adam Troyanek, HOLMEN - Kong Xiong, HOLMEN , 7-5 , 4-6 , 10-7 ;

No. 1 - Kong Xiong, HOLMEN - Shawn De Ruyter, HOLMEN def. Owen Brietzki, WINONA SENIOR HIGH - Reed Jacobsen, WINONA SENIOR HIGH, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

No. 1 - Brandon McCormick, HOLMEN - Noah Snipes, HOLMEN def. Gavin Goss, VIROQUA - Dalton Buros, VIROQUA , 6-1 , 6-2 , -;

No. 1 - Gavin Goss, VIROQUA - Owen King, VIROQUA def. Owen Brietzki, WINONA SENIOR HIGH - Reed Jacobsen, WINONA SENIOR HIGH, 1-6 , 6-2 , 10-7 ;

No. 1 - Nate Anderson, HUDSON - Lucas Douglas, HUDSON def. Owen Brietzki, WINONA SENIOR HIGH - Reed Jacobsen, WINONA SENIOR HIGH, 6-2 , 6-3 , -;

No. 1 - Nate Anderson, HUDSON - Lucas Douglas, HUDSON def. Dalton Buros, VIROQUA - Gavin Goss, VIROQUA , 6-4 , 6-2 , -;

No. 2 - Spencer Mathison, HOLMEN - Shawn De Ruyter, HOLMEN def. Carter Roels, VIROQUA - Dylan Andersen, VIROQUA , 4-6 , 6-1 , 10-6 ;

No. 2 - Adam Troyanek, HOLMEN - Spencer Mathison, HOLMEN def. Marley Paulson, WINONA SENIOR HIGH - Julian Kohner, WINONA SENIOR HIGH, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;

No. 2 - Adam Troyanek, HOLMEN - Spencer Mathison, HOLMEN def. Eli Nelson, HUDSON - Blake Hovland, HUDSON, 7-5 , 7-5 , -;

No. 2 - Blake Hovland, HUDSON - Eli Nelson, HUDSON def. Marley Paulson, WINONA SENIOR HIGH - Julian Kohner, WINONA SENIOR HIGH, 7-5 , 6-1 , -;

No. 2 - Eli Nelson, HUDSON - Blake Hovland, HUDSON def. Carter Roels, VIROQUA - Dylan Andersen, VIROQUA , 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

No. 2 - Marley Paulson, WINONA SENIOR HIGH - Julian Kohner, WINONA SENIOR HIGH def. Carter Roels, VIROQUA - Dylan Andersen, VIROQUA , 7-5 , 7-6 (0), -;

No. 3 - Oliver Wells, WINONA SENIOR HIGH - Luke Smeby, WINONA SENIOR HIGH def. Jacob Zagrodnick, HOLMEN - Raaghan Tiwari, HOLMEN , 1-6 , 6-2 , 11-9 ;

No. 3 - Ari Bruinooge, HUDSON - Adam Harringan, HUDSON def. Jacob Zagrodnick, HOLMEN - Casey Fugina, HOLMEN , 6-1 , 6-1 , -;

No. 3 - Soren Declerq, VIROQUA - Owen Wagner, VIROQUA def. Jacob Zagrodnick, HOLMEN - Casey Fugina, HOLMEN , 6-3 , 2-6 , 11-9 ;

No. 3 - Ari Bruinooge, HUDSON - Adam Harringan, HUDSON def. Owen Wagner, VIROQUA - Soren Declerq, VIROQUA , 6-3 , 6-2 , -;

No. 3 - Soren Declerq, VIROQUA - Owen Wagner, VIROQUA def. Luke Smeby, WINONA SENIOR HIGH - Oliver Wells, WINONA SENIOR HIGH, 6-3 , 6-3 , -;

No. 3 - Adam Harringan, HUDSON - Jack Mehelke, HUDSON def. Oliver Wells, WINONA SENIOR HIGH - Luke Smeby, WINONA SENIOR HIGH, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;

TRACK & FIELD

Tuesday, May 2

Bruce Brewer Invitational

BANGOR -- The Westby High School girls track and field team racked up 145 points and rolled over the competition for a victory at the Bruce Brewer Invitational on Tuesday.

The Norsemen finished 28 points ahead of second-place Kickapoo/La Farge and 83 ahead of third-place Brookwood (62) in a field of 16 teams.

Kickapoo/La Farge won the boys championship (91) over second-place Onalaska Luther (78) and third-place Bangor 76½.

Senior Meghan Nelson win the 100-meter and 300 hurdles with respective times of 16.73 and 47.65 seconds and the pole vault (9 feet, 6 inches) to lead Westby's individual performances.

Sophomore teammate Erin Gluch (100, 13.3) and senior teammate Bethany Roethel (shot put, 33-0½) also won events for the Norsemen in the girls competition.

Cashton senior Braylee Hyatt also gave her team first-place points in one individual event and two relays. The Eagles won the 400 relay (52.74) and 800 relay (1:49.69) with Hyatt, Makayla Gooselaw, Adrianna Biever and Gabby Hyatt running both.

Hyatt also won the long jump with a 15-6½), and that was nearly 5 inches better than second-place Emma Kjos (15-1¾) of Westby.

Luther's second-place boys didn't win any events but were led by senior Nate Trocinski's runner-up performance in the discus (129-9).

Black River Falls senior Trey Cowley won the 100 (11.73) and 200 (23.95) and helped the Tigers win the 400 relay (45.49).

Bangor's Traevon Delaney won the 400 (52.53) and helped the Cardinals win the 1,600 relay (3:36.43), and teammate Sam Crenshaw won the pole vault (15-0).

Cashton's Jack Schlesner won the high jump (6-4) while teammate Emmanuel Harter was victorious in the long jump (19-3¼). Cashton's Riley Verken and Zack Mlsna were first and second in the shot put with respective throws of 47-4½) and 41-6.

Brookwood senior Dylan Powell win the 3,200 (10:03.85) and ran one led for the winning 3,200 relay (8:25.43), and Sparta's Weston Blazek won the discus (136-2).

Friday, May 5

Coulee/South Central Invitational

The West Salem High School boys and girls track and field teams combined to win five of eight relay events, and the boys won a team championship while the first placed second in the Coulee/South Central Invitational at UW-La Crosse on Friday.

West Salem’s boys won the 11-team competition with 125 points, and Westby’s girls scored 126 to hold off the second-place Panthers (102) in a 12-team competition.

Seniors Kellen Wright and Brennan Kennedy teamed up with juniors Abram Lassen and Carter Walter to win the boys races in the 400- and 800-meter relays with respective times of 44.65 seconds and 1:32.88. Senior Dawson Gronemus, juniors Elliott Sjoquist and Brennan Garbers and sophomore Philip Gabrielson also teamed up to win the 3,200 relay (9:02.61).

Walter added a win in the 200 (22.74) and placed second in the long jump (20-2½), and Lassen was second in the triple jump (40-0½) for West Salem’s boys.

Arcadia sophomore Ted Teske (400, 51.78), Viroqua senior Miles Daniels (800, 2:03.81), G-E-T senior Sam Ruiter (1,600, 4:39.89), Arcadia junior Nestor Badillo (3,200, 10:22.9), Viroqua sophomore Kaden Sulloivan (110 hurdles, 16.62) and Onalaska Luther senior Nate Trocinski (discus, 138-7) are other local competitors with wins in individual boys events.

Arcadia’s team of Joel Fernando, Ivan Aguilar, Teske and Landan Bremer won the 1,600 relay (3:35.98).

West Salem’s girls relay victories came in the 800 and 3,200. Junior Maria Cannon and freshmen Maia Hutchens, Hayden Rohde and Olivia Maki ran a 1:56.01 in the 800, and senior Alena Donahue, junior Payton Greer and sophomores Kennedy Garbers and Faith Minard won the 3,200 (10:33.04). Donahue also won the 3,200 (11:50.09), and senior Anna McConkey won the shot put (33-2½) and placed second in the discus (98-10) for the Panthers.

Westby’s girls won the team title with the help of several top finishes.

Senior Meghan Nelson won the 300 hurdles (48.04) and finished second in the 100 hurdles (16.53). Sophomore Erin Gluch won the high jump (4-10) and junior Emma Kjos the triple jump (34-0).

Senior Bethany Roethel was second in the shot put (32-7¼), and senior Montana Lindahl was second in the high jump (4-8). Junior Gina Klum and sophomores Eliza Doval, Courtney Johnson and Grace Bailey also teamed to place second in the 800 relay (1:57.5).

Arcadia’s Casidi Pehler also posted a victory in the discus (100-0).