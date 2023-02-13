GIRLS HOCKEY

Monday, Feb. 6

Nonconference

Black River Falls 4, Viroqua 3 (OT)

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Three goals in the third period to force overtime could have understandably taken the wind out of the Tigers (10-11) sails.

However, Zowie Hunter once again lifted her team with her fourth goal of the game in the extra period to beat the Blackhawks (12-9). Hunter scored on a power play with the second assist of the night from Marah Noth.

Hunter scored her first goal 17 seconds into the contest. She completed the hat trick in the third to put Black River Falls up 3-1, but goals by Rachel Simonson and Mateya Kaduc tied the game and forced overtime.

Lilliah Tambourine had 49 saves for Viroqua.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Coulee

West Salem 54, Westby 35

WESTBY — The Panthers (20-2, 10-0), who are ranked seventh in Division 3 by The Associated Press, clinched a share of the conference championship by completing a season sweep of the Norsemen (17-4, 8-2).

West Salem hold a two-game lead on Westby with two conference games remaining and can clinch the title outright with a win at Viroqua on Feb. 14 or at home against Arcadia on Feb. 16.

Onalaska Luther 70, Viroqua 19

VIROQUA — The third-place Knights (9-11, 6-3) raced out to a 32-8 halftime lead and recorded their third consecutive victory.

Senior Hannah Matzke scored 22 points, and sophomore Allie Zittel made five of Luther’s 13 3-pointers and scored 17 points, Sophomore Macie Neumeister made two 3s and scored 10 points for the Knights.

Ridge and Valley

North Crawford 48, De Soto 18

DE SOTO — The Pirates (1-18) fell by 30 in their second to last home game of the season.

Thursday, Feb. 9

Coulee

Westby 56, Onalaska Luther 39

WESTBY — The Norsemen (18-4, 9-2) and the Knights (9-12, 6-4) were in a tight battle at halftime with Westby ahead by four.

A second half frenzy by senior guard Kennedy Brueggen and Aubrey Jothen helped Westby pull away at home for a rebound win following a loss to West Salem on Tuesday. Brueggen finished with a game-high 19 points while Jothen had 17. Luther sophomore Macie Neumeister had a team-high 13 points.

Nonconference

De Soto 45, Coulee Christian 35

WEST SALEM – The Pirates (2-19) were led by Lillian Zink’s 15 points. Ella Koch added 10 for De Soto.

Friday, Feb. 10

Coulee

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Coulee

Westby 54, Viroqua 53

VIROQUA — The Norsemen (7-12, 4-6) edged out a road conference win over the Blackhawks (1-17, 0-8).

Thursday, Feb. 9

Coulee

Black River Falls 63, Viroqua 41

VIROQUA — The Tigers (9-12, 3-7) are now on a two-game winning streak after dropping six-in-a-row. The Blackhawks (1-18, 0-9) next opportunity for their first conference win comes Monday against Arcadia.

Friday, Feb. 10

Coulee

Onalaska Luther 81, Westby 40

WESTBY — The Knights (19-1, 8-1) moved within one game of first-place West Salem by taking care of the Norsemen (7-13, 4-7).

Ten players scored for Luther, and five of them reached double figures as the team took a 42-11 halftime lead and ran its winning streak to 17 games.

Senior Isaiah Schwichtenberg scored a team-high 17 points to go with five steals and four assists, and senior Kodi Miller added 15 points, six assists and five steals. Junior Logan Bahr scored 12, sophomore Synclair Byus 11 and sophomore Jack Schmeling 10 for Luther’s second-ranked Division 4 team.

Senior Weninger scored 11 points for Westby.

WRESTLING

Saturday, Feb. 11

Division 3

Mineral Point Regional

MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Westby finished eighth (74½) and De Soto ninth (60) in a meet won by top-ranked Fennimore (322).

Westby’s Jayden Geier (39-11, 106) led those teams with a second-place finish, and he is one of three Norsemen who qualified for the Richland Center Sectional.

Garrett Vatland (38-9, 145) and Ty Nottestad (37-15, 285) placed third and Ryan Hawkins (19-19, 113) fourth for Westby.

The Pirates were led by a fourth-place finish from Seth Greeno (36-12, 152), who is their only sectional qualifier.

Division 2

Richland Center Regional

Preston Buroker (Viroqua)—DNP

Varsity—Champ. Round 1—Preston Buroker (Viroqua) received a bye Varsity—Quarterfinals—Evan Stevenson (Lodi) over Preston Buroker (Viroqua) (Dec 8-5) Varsity—Cons. Round 2—Preston Buroker (Viroqua) received a bye Varsity—Cons. Semis—Preston Buroker (Viroqua) over Landon Windsor (Gale-Ett.-Tr./Mel.-Min.) (Fall 2:58) Varsity—4th Place Match—Jackson Whitney (Mauston/Necedah) over Preston Buroker (Viroqua) (Fall 0:32) Varsity—5th Place Match—Preston Buroker (Viroqua) over Connor Docken (Adams-Friendship) (Fall 2:20)

Aaron DiPietro (Viroqua)—DNP

Varsity—Champ. Round 1—Aaron DiPietro (Viroqua) received a bye Varsity—Quarterfinals—Espyn Sweers (Mauston/Necedah) over Aaron DiPietro (Viroqua) (MD 13-4) Varsity—Cons. Round 2—Aaron DiPietro (Viroqua) received a bye Varsity—Cons. Semis—Aaron DiPietro (Viroqua) over Ross Stanley (Adams-Friendship) (Fall 3:07) Varsity—5th Place Match—Mitch Berg (Gale-Ett.-Tr./Mel.-Min.) over Aaron DiPietro (Viroqua) (Fall 1:25)

Anthony DiPietro (Viroqua)—DNP

Varsity—Champ. Round 1—Anthony DiPietro (Viroqua) over Jevon Rave (Black River Falls) (Fall 5:39) Varsity—Quarterfinals—Brogan Brewer (Prairie du Chien) over Anthony DiPietro (Viroqua) (Fall 0:45) Varsity—Cons. Round 2—Anthony DiPietro (Viroqua) over Martin Aguilar (Arcadia) (MD 13-0) Varsity—Cons. Semis—Trey Morse (Wisconsin Dells) over Anthony DiPietro (Viroqua) (Fall 0:50)

Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua)—DNP

Varsity—Champ. Round 1—Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) received a bye Varsity—Quarterfinals—Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) over Braedon Dorshorst (Lodi) (Fall 1:19) Varsity—Semifinals—Jackson Blaken (Gale-Ett.-Tr./Mel.-Min.) over Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) (Dec 10-9) Varsity—2nd Place Match—Noah Radtke (River Valley) over Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) (Dec 10-5) Varsity—3rd Place Match—Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) over Ryder Koenig (Prairie du Chien) (Fall 3:05)

Gunnar Keenan (Viroqua)—DNP

Varsity—Champ. Round 1—Hunter Alt (River Valley) over Gunnar Keenan (Viroqua) (Fall 1:29) Varsity—Cons. Round 1—Gunnar Keenan (Viroqua) received a bye Varsity—Cons. Round 2—Hayden Fry (Gale-Ett.-Tr./Mel.-Min.) over Gunnar Keenan (Viroqua) (M. For.)

Alex Klum (Viroqua)—DNP

Varsity—Champ. Round 1—Rolando Santos (Richland Center) over Alex Klum (Viroqua) (Dec 6-4) Varsity—Cons. Round 1—Alex Klum (Viroqua) received a bye Varsity—Cons. Round 2—Espen Pitts (Mauston/Necedah) over Alex Klum (Viroqua) (Dec 4-2)

Vinny Klum (Viroqua)—DNP

Varsity—Champ. Round 1—Vinny Klum (Viroqua) over Colin Judd (Dodgeville) (Dec 8-1) Varsity—Quarterfinals—Carson Koss (Gale-Ett.-Tr./Mel.-Min.) over Vinny Klum (Viroqua) (Fall 0:50) Varsity—Cons. Round 2—Vinny Klum (Viroqua) over Nicolas Esteban (Arcadia) (Dec 6-3) Varsity—Cons. Semis—Luke Sampson (Wisconsin Dells) over Vinny Klum (Viroqua) (Fall 2:41)

Blaine Primmer (Viroqua)—DNP

Varsity—Champ. Round 1—Blaine Primmer (Viroqua) over Lucas Stanley (Adams-Friendship) (Fall 0:58) Varsity—Quarterfinals—Kylar Clemens (Lodi) over Blaine Primmer (Viroqua) (Fall 1:00) Varsity—Cons. Round 2—Blaine Primmer (Viroqua) over Eddie Schwark (Wisconsin Dells) (Fall 1:09) Varsity—Cons. Semis—Wyatt Moses (Black River Falls) over Blaine Primmer (Viroqua) (Dec 8-4)

Treyton Schmidt (Viroqua)—DNP

Varsity—Champ. Round 1—Treyton Schmidt (Viroqua) received a bye Varsity—Quarterfinals—Preston Wampler (Adams-Friendship) over Treyton Schmidt (Viroqua) (Fall 1:46) Varsity—Cons. Round 2—Treyton Schmidt (Viroqua) received a bye Varsity—Cons. Semis—Treyton Schmidt (Viroqua) over Adam Huff (Wisconsin Dells) (Dec 4-3) Varsity—5th Place Match—Izaak Duran (Dodgeville) over Treyton Schmidt (Viroqua) (Fall 3:45)

Owen Zahm (Viroqua)—DNP

Varsity—Champ. Round 1—Joseph Bertling (Nekoosa/Assumption) over Owen Zahm (Viroqua) (Fall 1:37) Varsity—Cons. Round 1—Owen Zahm (Viroqua) received a bye Varsity—Cons. Round 2—Dylan Wright (Prairie du Chien) over Owen Zahm (Viroqua) (Fall 1:26)