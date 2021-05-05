High school sports roundup

Every player in West Salem’s lineup scored. Miller pitched and struck out nine with one walk.

Viroqua was led by Zoey Clark, who was 3 for 3 with a double and three RBI, and Saige Zitzner, who was 2 for 3 with a double and a triple.

Thursday, April 29

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 17, Weston 0 (5)

STODDARD — Jordan Young pitched a no-hitter for the Pirates, who scored all of their runs in the first flour innings. The senior struck out 10 and walked two.

Senior right fielder Lilli Runice was 3 for 4 with a double and five RBI for De Soto (2-0, 2-0), which scored flour runs in the first and five in both the second and third.

Junior catcher Val Osthoff hit a fourth-inning home run and went 2 for 3 with two RBI, and junior second baseman Camryn Venner hit a double and drove in two. Senior Cierra Spears tripled while going 2 for 3 with an RBI and four runs scored.

Friday, April 30

Coulee

Westby 12, G-E-T 2