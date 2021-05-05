High school sports roundup

BASEBALL
Thursday, April 29
Coulee
Viroqua 4, West Salem 1
VIROQUA — Senior catcher Evan Hubatch was 2 for 4 with an RBI, and junior third baseman and shortstop Gavin Olson drove in two runs for the Blackhawks.
Senior Noah Mathison also drove in a run and pitched five innings for Viroqua. He struck out two and allowed four hits.
Brett McConkey was 2 for 3, and Zach Hutchinson drove in a run for the Panthers.
Thursday, April 29
Ridge and Valley
De Soto 13, Weston 2 (5)
STODDARD — Alex Scoville, Evan Koch and Bryce Grelle were among the Pirates’ leaders at the plate, and each drove in two runs.
De Soto allowed one run in the top of the first but responded with two in the bottom of the inning and five more in the second.
Friday, April 30
Viroqua 4, Waterloo 0
Rice Lake 3, Viroqua 1
MAUSTON — Viroqua defeated Waterloo at Woodside complex in Mauston 4-0. Griffin Olson pitched 6 innings and struck out 9 for the win. Kamden Oliver had 2 triples. Rice Lake defeated the Hawks 3-1. The Hawks had 6 hits in the loss to Rice Lakes 4. Viroqua hosts G-E-T Thursday, May 6, at the Bowl in a conference twin bill. Game time is 4 p.m.
Saturday, May 1
Nonconference
Westby 3, Chippewa Falls McDonell 2
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — The Norsemen made three first-inning runs stand up against the Macks, who scored both of their runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Westby had three errors and eight hits.
SOFTBALL
Thursday, April 29
Coulee
West Salem 14, Viroqua 4 (5)
WEST SALEM — The Panthers (1-1, 1-0) used 16 hits to pick up their first win in a conference opener against the Blackhawks.
Maggie Marshall was 4 for 4 with three runs scored for West Salem, which also received two hits apiece from Payton Sawyer, Kendall Gerke, Mac LaFleur, Erica Spinler and Gracie Miller. Spinler tripled and drove in four runs, while Gerke doubled and drove in three. Miller had a double and two RBI.
Every player in West Salem’s lineup scored. Miller pitched and struck out nine with one walk.
Viroqua was led by Zoey Clark, who was 3 for 3 with a double and three RBI, and Saige Zitzner, who was 2 for 3 with a double and a triple.
Thursday, April 29
Ridge and Valley
De Soto 17, Weston 0 (5)
STODDARD — Jordan Young pitched a no-hitter for the Pirates, who scored all of their runs in the first flour innings. The senior struck out 10 and walked two.
Senior right fielder Lilli Runice was 3 for 4 with a double and five RBI for De Soto (2-0, 2-0), which scored flour runs in the first and five in both the second and third.
Junior catcher Val Osthoff hit a fourth-inning home run and went 2 for 3 with two RBI, and junior second baseman Camryn Venner hit a double and drove in two. Senior Cierra Spears tripled while going 2 for 3 with an RBI and four runs scored.
Friday, April 30
Coulee
Westby 12, G-E-T 2
WESTBY — The Norsemen (3-0, 2-0) took control with a five-run first, before essentially finishing it with a seven-run fourth to knock off the Red Hawks (0-2).
TRACK AND FIELD
Thursday, April 29
Gerard Brunner Invitational
Elroy, Wis. — Westby’s girls won the eight-team meet, and its boys placed second.
Senior Grace Hebel won the 100-meter dash (13.56 seconds) and 200 (28.12) to go with a victory in the long jump (16 feet, 1 inch) and one leg for the winning 400 relay team (56.67).
Teammates Denali Huebner and Meghan Nelson were also double winners for the Norsemen. Huebner, a sophomore, won the 800 (2:48.24) and 1,600 (6:32.27). Nelson, also a sophomore, won the 100 hurdles (17.14) and 300 hurdles (50.51). The Norsemen scored 179 points to finish comfortable ahead of second-place Mauston (96).
Hannah Pedretti, Montana Lindahl and Bethany Roethel all ran with Hebl on the 400 relay and with the winning 800 relay (2:04.18). Roethe;l also won the triple jump (31-1½).
Senior Brett Jorgenson led Westby’s boys, who scored 119 points in a meet won by Mauston (140½). Jorgenson won the 100 (11.56), 200 (23.74) and 400 (53.68).
Blair-Taylor’s 400 relay team of DaVonne Turner, Anthony Oldendorf, Riley McAdams and Matt Brandenburg won in 50.52 seconds.Brandenburg was second in the long jump (18-4½) and McAdams second in the triple jump (35-5).