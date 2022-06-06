High school sports roundup

BASEBALL

Tuesday, May 31

WIAA regional semifinals

Division 3

Viroqua 7, Westfield 6

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (20-7) had to work hard to get their 11th win in a row.

Viroqua scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to force an eighth, then scored in the bottom of the eighth to finish the Pioneers.

Griffin Olson was 2 for 3, walked twice and drove in two runs for the top-seeded Blackhawks, who will host third-seeded Cashton on Thursday for the right to advance to a sectional in Prairie du Chien on June 7.

Second baseman Myles Frye was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI for Viroqua, which had to come from behind twice before emerging from the eighth-inning tie.

Kamden Oliver was 2 for 3 and Casey Kowalczyk 2 for 5 for the Blackhawks.

Division 4

De Soto 7, La Farge 1

STODDARD — The Pirates (14-7) scored once in the second inning and six times in the third to take care of the Wildcats and move into a game against second-seeded Bangor on Thursday.

Evan Pedretti was 2 for 2 with two RBI, and Bryce Grelle drove in two runs with a double for De Soto. Evan Koch also had a hit and two RBI for the Pirates.

Brock Taylor pitched a complete game and allowed four hits. He struck out two and walked one while giving up one earned run.

Wednesday, June 1

WIAA regional final

Division 4

STODDARD — The Bangor High School baseball team saved its No. 1 pitcher for a WIAA Division 4 regional championship game against De Soto, and the decision proved to be a good one on Wednesday.

Senior Ashton Michek struck out 16, walked three and allowed just one hit in pitching a complete game for the second-seeded Cardinals, who beat top–seeded De Soto 6-0 in Stoddard.

Bangor (19-5) won for the ninth time in 10 games and advanced to a Tuesday sectional hosted by Riverdale in Muscoda, Wis.

The Cardinals play Ithaca (19-3) in the first of two semifinals. The Cardinals and Bulldogs begin at 11 a.m.Riverdale and Pecatonica play in the other semifinal, and winners meet in the championship game at 3:45 p.m.

Michek was also 2 for 3 with a triple and two runs scored, while Sam Cropp went 2 for 4 and Mathieu Oesterle drove in two runs. Michek, who threw 98 pitches, also walked to reach base safely a third time.

Aiden Brosinski had De Soto’s hit — a single — as the Pirates saw their season come to an end with a 14-8 record.

Division 3

Viroqua 4, Cashton 3

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (21-7) scored in the bottom of the sixth inning to beat the Eagles and win their 12th game in a row.

Center fielder Benny Fergot was 2 for 3 with a pair of singles and two RBI for Viroqua, which qualified to play in the Prairie du Chien Sectional on Tuesday. The Blackhawks surrendered a 3-2 lead by allowing a run in the top of the sixth before rallying to take it back.

Second baseman Casey Kowalczyk and third baseman Jack Hoyum also drove in a run apiece for Viroqua, which plays third-seeded Marshall in the first of two semifinals. The winner of that game plays either Cuba City or Deerfield in a 4 p.m. championship game.

Jack Kleba and Bowdy Dempsey each drove in a run for Cashton against Tyler Quackenbush, who struck out five, walked one and allowed one earned run on four hits.

TRACK AND FIELD

WIAA state meet

June 3-4

Friday, June 3

Division 3

De Soto’s Lilly Milliren qualified for the 100-meter hurdles finals in Division 3, placing eighth overall in the preliminaries with a time of 16.20.

Division 2

Evan Gluch of Westby finished seventh in the Division 2 boys pole vault final with a jump of 13-6.

Erin Gluch of Westby won the Division 2 high jump at 5 feet, 5 inches.

Saturday, June 4

Division 2

Meghan Nelson of Westby placed ninth (47.99) in the girls 300 hurdles.

Division 3

De Soto senior Lilly Milliren ran a 17.09 in the girls 100-meter hurdles and finished 10th.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0