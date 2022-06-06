High school sports roundup

BASEBALL
Tuesday, May 31
WIAA regional semifinals
Division 3
Viroqua 7, Westfield 6
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (20-7) had to work hard to get their 11th win in a row.
Viroqua scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to force an eighth, then scored in the bottom of the eighth to finish the Pioneers.
Griffin Olson was 2 for 3, walked twice and drove in two runs for the top-seeded Blackhawks, who will host third-seeded Cashton on Thursday for the right to advance to a sectional in Prairie du Chien on June 7.
Second baseman Myles Frye was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI for Viroqua, which had to come from behind twice before emerging from the eighth-inning tie.
Kamden Oliver was 2 for 3 and Casey Kowalczyk 2 for 5 for the Blackhawks.
Division 4
De Soto 7, La Farge 1
STODDARD — The Pirates (14-7) scored once in the second inning and six times in the third to take care of the Wildcats and move into a game against second-seeded Bangor on Thursday.
Evan Pedretti was 2 for 2 with two RBI, and Bryce Grelle drove in two runs with a double for De Soto. Evan Koch also had a hit and two RBI for the Pirates.
Brock Taylor pitched a complete game and allowed four hits. He struck out two and walked one while giving up one earned run.
Wednesday, June 1
WIAA regional final
Division 4
STODDARD — The Bangor High School baseball team saved its No. 1 pitcher for a WIAA Division 4 regional championship game against De Soto, and the decision proved to be a good one on Wednesday.
Senior Ashton Michek struck out 16, walked three and allowed just one hit in pitching a complete game for the second-seeded Cardinals, who beat top–seeded De Soto 6-0 in Stoddard.
Bangor (19-5) won for the ninth time in 10 games and advanced to a Tuesday sectional hosted by Riverdale in Muscoda, Wis.
The Cardinals play Ithaca (19-3) in the first of two semifinals. The Cardinals and Bulldogs begin at 11 a.m.Riverdale and Pecatonica play in the other semifinal, and winners meet in the championship game at 3:45 p.m.
Michek was also 2 for 3 with a triple and two runs scored, while Sam Cropp went 2 for 4 and Mathieu Oesterle drove in two runs. Michek, who threw 98 pitches, also walked to reach base safely a third time.
Aiden Brosinski had De Soto’s hit — a single — as the Pirates saw their season come to an end with a 14-8 record.
Division 3
Viroqua 4, Cashton 3
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (21-7) scored in the bottom of the sixth inning to beat the Eagles and win their 12th game in a row.
Center fielder Benny Fergot was 2 for 3 with a pair of singles and two RBI for Viroqua, which qualified to play in the Prairie du Chien Sectional on Tuesday. The Blackhawks surrendered a 3-2 lead by allowing a run in the top of the sixth before rallying to take it back.
Second baseman Casey Kowalczyk and third baseman Jack Hoyum also drove in a run apiece for Viroqua, which plays third-seeded Marshall in the first of two semifinals. The winner of that game plays either Cuba City or Deerfield in a 4 p.m. championship game.
Jack Kleba and Bowdy Dempsey each drove in a run for Cashton against Tyler Quackenbush, who struck out five, walked one and allowed one earned run on four hits.
TRACK AND FIELD
WIAA state meet
June 3-4
Friday, June 3
Division 3
De Soto’s Lilly Milliren qualified for the 100-meter hurdles finals in Division 3, placing eighth overall in the preliminaries with a time of 16.20.
Division 2
Evan Gluch of Westby finished seventh in the Division 2 boys pole vault final with a jump of 13-6.
Erin Gluch of Westby won the Division 2 high jump at 5 feet, 5 inches.
Saturday, June 4
Division 2
Meghan Nelson of Westby placed ninth (47.99) in the girls 300 hurdles.
Division 3
De Soto senior Lilly Milliren ran a 17.09 in the girls 100-meter hurdles and finished 10th.