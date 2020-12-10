High school sports roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Thursday, Dec. 3
De Soto 55, Viroqua 32
DE SOTO — The De Soto High School girls basketball team was led by junior Jenna Gianoli’s 18 points as it beat Viroqua 55-32 on Thursday.
Gianoli scored 14 points as the Pirates built a 27-7 halftime lead.
Senior Brooke Lockington and junior Maddy Jacobson added 13 apiece for De Soto, which has won its first two games for the first time since a 6-0 start in 2007.
Friday, Dec. 4
Ridge and Valley
De Soto 40, Ithaca 18
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — The Pirates continued their strong start to the season and improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the conference.
Friday, Dec. 4
Nonconference
Viroqua 58, North Crawford 32
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (1-1) outscored Trojans 35-14 in the second half as they bounced back from Thursday night’s loss to De Soto.
Viroqua had three players in double figures, led by Jessica Anderson and Alicia Stuber’s 12 points apiece, both of whom scored 10 after the break.
Hallie Sherry and Jessica Tryggetad added 11 and nine points, respectively, for the Blackhawks.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
Nonconference
Cashton 79, Viroqua 39
CASHTON — The Eagles (2-0) gave up nine second-half points in a one-sided win over the Blackhawks.
Sophomore Braylee Hyatt scored 11 of her team-high 15 points in the second half for Cashton, which had 11 players score.
Senior Adelynn Hyatt had 12 of her 14 in the first half. Senior Annie Schreier added 13, and senior Bonita Hanley made three 3-pointers on her way to 10 for the Eagles.
Junior Vanessa Lohr had 14 points and senior Hallie Sherry 11 for Viroqua (1-2).
Tuesday, Dec. 8
Nonconference
De Soto 52, Coulee Christian 13
WEST SALEM — Brooke Lockington scored a game-high 21 points, 16 of which came in the first half, to lead De Soto to a 52-13 nonconference win over the Eagles. The Pirates improved to 4-0 as they continued their best start to a season since 2007-08, when they won their first six games.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Thursday, Dec. 3
Nonconference
Viroqua 80, Brookwood 18
VIROQUA — Senior Jacob Lotz scored a game-high 26 points and senior Noah Mathison added 12 as the Blackhawks opened their season with a win.
Thursday, Dec. 3
Ridge and Valley
De Soto 36, Seneca 30
SENECA — The Pirates won their season opener.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
Viroqua 70, De Soto 32
VIROQUA — Clayton Slack scored 21 points for the Blackhawks, who are 2-0 with two one-sided victories.
Senior Jacob Lotz added 10 points and senior Nick Schneider nine as Viroqua reached 70 points for a second time this season. The Blackhawks have outscored their first two opponents — Brookwood and De Soto — by a 150-50 margin.
Junior Tanner Pedretti scored 12 points and sophomore Evan Pedretti eight for the Pirates (0-2).
