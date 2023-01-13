High school sports roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Monday, Jan. 9

Holmen 49, Westby 47

HOLMEN — The Holmen High School girls basketball team scored the last 11 points to come from behind and win its fourth consecutive game on Monday.

The Vikings held Westby scoreless over the final 3 minutes, 30 seconds and scored 11 points during that stretch to beat the Norsemen 49-47 in a nonconference game.

Westby had a 47-38 lead before the Vikings came charging back. Freshman Macy Kline’s 3-pointer with one minute left gave Holmen a 48-47 lead, and she added a free throw with 15 seconds remaining for the final margin.

Westby (11-3) won four of its previous five games coming in and was led by Kenzie Stellner’s 16 points. Jayda Berg added 14.

Danika Rebhahn scored 14 points to lead the Vikings, and Kline scored all nine of hers in the second half. Rebhahn made four 3-pointers.

Onalaska Luther 62, De Soto 20

DE SOTO — The Knights (5-7) scored 48 points in the first half and won their second straight game as eight players scored at least two points.

Senior Hannah Matzke scored 16 of her game-high 18 points in the first half, and sophomore Allie Zittel had eight of her 10 before halftime.

Senior Kenzie Van Loon also scored 10 points for Luther.

Cashton 61, Viroqua 33

CASHTON — The Eagles (5-6) ended a four-game losing streak and had a 43-24 lead by the end of the first half.

Braylee Hyatt scored a game-high 26 points for Cashton, which made six 3-pointers. Hyatt made two of those, and Ella Brueggen hit two more on her way to eight points. Taylor Lindley-Schendel added 11 points for the Eagles.

Rachel Diehl and Zoey Clark each scored nine points for Viroqua (2-10).

GIRLS HOCKEY

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Nonconference

Viroqua 4, Coulee Region 3

WEST SALEM — Rachel Simonson’s second goal of the game came at 12:11 into the second period and put the Blackhawks (6-3) ahead for good in their win over the Cyclones (8-4).

Neither team scored in the final period with Blackhawks goalie Lilliah Tambourine recording 13 of her 37 saves in the third.

Gabby Olson and Aida Karwoski each had a goal for the Blackhawks. Jaden Hammes had two goals for the Cyclones with Anna Szymanski adding another.

WRESTLING

TRIBUNE/DAILY NEWS WRESTLING HONOR ROLL

Through Jan. 9

106: Teghan Moore (West Salem/Bangor) 18-4, .818; Robert Flege (Aquinas) 18-5, .782; Christian Zibrowski (L-A/R-P) 10-3, .769; Colton Koss (G-E-T/Mel.-Min.) 18-6, .750; Jayden Geier (Westby) 21-9, .700; Parker Mlsna (Cashton) 18-8, .692.

113: Jake Fitzpatrick (Aquinas) 20-1, .952; Landon Connelly (Sparta) 18-6, .750; Owen Lange (L-A/R-P) 13-5, .722; Donovan Yang (Logan/Central) 14-8, .636; Koda Purney (G-E-T/Mel.-Min.) 12-7, .632; Austin Gray (Tomah) 13-8, .619.

120: Bradyn Glasspoole (West Salem/Bangor) 23-4, .852; Braxton Lange (Caledonia/Houston) 19-4, .826; Jace Stetzer (G-E-T/Mel.-Min.) 13-4, .765; Drew Powell (Brookwood) 16-7, .696; Ivan Aguilar (Arcadia) 14-7, .667; Mason Hird (Prairie du Chien) 12-6, .667.

126: Devon Lietzau (Sparta) 20-2, .909; Turner Campbell (Holmen) 21-4, 840; Landen Bloom (Tomah) 18-8, .692; Alex Guzman (Brookwood) 9-6, .600; Layne Fry (G-E-T/Mel.-Min.) 11-8, .579; Matthew Badillo (Arcadia) 12-9, .571.

132: Cole Fitzpatrick (Logan/Central) 21-1, 955; Jackson Blaken (G-E-T/Mel.-Min.) 21-6, .778; Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) 19-6, .760; Cameron Finch (Tomah) 20-7, .741; Waylon Hargrove (Aquinas) 14-7, .667; Jordan Zibrowski (L-A/R-P) 7-4, .636.

138: Rhett Koenig (Prairie du Chien) 21-2, .913; Logan Henningson (Winona) 20-2, .909; Preston Kratochvill (Holmen) 13-2, .867; Owen Denstad (Caledonia/Houston) 19-4, .826; Hunter Fitzpatrick (Arcadia) 18-5, .783; Caden Anderson (West Salem/Bangor) 16-9, .640.

145: Tucker Ginther (Caledonia/Houston) 18-1, .947; Gavin Finch (Tomah) 23-4, .852; Carson Koss (G-E-T/Mel.-Min.) 18-4, .818; Garrett Vatland (Westby) 19-6, 760; Daylin Haney (Logan/Central) 18-7, .720; Drew Hird (Prairie du Chien) 14-7, .667.

152: Luke Kramer (Prairie du Chien) 22-3, .880; Trevor Arentz (West Salem/Bangor) 19-5, .792; Cruz Patzner (Arcadia) 20-6, .769; Bryce Buchanan (Onalaska/Luther) 19-6, .760; Seth Greeno (De Soto) 21-8, .724; Preston Buroker (Viroqua) 13-5, .722.

160: Tate Flege (Aquinas) 19-2, .905; Simon Seymour (Caledonia/Houston) 18-3, .857; Jeremiah Avery (Prairie du Chien) 21-5, .808; Cody Petersen (West Salem/Bangor) 22-7, .759; Jackson Hughes (Onalaska/Luther) 20-7, .741; Camdyn Anderson (L-A/R-P) 12-5, .706.

170: Ben Peterson (G-E-T/Mel.-Min.) 18-2, .900; Colin O’Neil (Cashton) 19-5, .792; Calvin Hargrove (Aquinas) 16-5, .762; Andy Johnson (West Salem/Bangor) 20-8, .714; Emmett Brooks (Sparta) 19-8, .704; Calvin Davis (G-E-T/Mel.-Min.) 9-5, .643.

182: Jackson Shramek (Blair-Taylor) 21-2, .913; David Malin (Aquinas) 20-2, .909; Eric Mauss (Caledonia/Houston) 13-3, .813; Brogan Brewer (Prairie du Chien) 17-5, .773; Peyton Hoff (Winona) 14-6, .700; Miles Olson (West Salem/Bangor) 14-6, .700.

195: Blake Thiry (Prairie du Chien) 23-2, .920; Ayden Goetzinger (Caledonia/Houston) 21-3, .875; Tyson Martin (Aquinas) 17-6, .739; Bryan Rogstad (Blair-Taylor) 16-7, .696; AJ DiPietro (Viroqua) 15-7, .682; Ty Nottestad (Westby) 20-10; .667; Alex Wieczorek (G-E-T/Mel.-Min.) 14-7, .667.

220: Braydon Lockington (G-E-T/Mel.-Min.) 4-1, .800; Ron White (Holmen) 22-8, .733; Dylan Elvaker (Blair-Taylor) 9-5, .643; Jayvn Jones (De Soto) 15-12, .556; Ericris Tirado-Lopez (Cashton) 13-12, .520.

285: Austin Culpitt (Cashton) 21-7, .750; Eric Bustos (Arcadia) 17-6, .739; Cadence Zwiefel (Sparta) 20-8, .714; Tristen Brennan (Holmen) 7-3, .700; Andrew Wilkemeyer (L-A/R-P) 10-5, .667; Cisco Jimenez (G-E-T/Mel.-Min.) 11-6, .647.

-- Todd Sommerfeldt

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Nonconference

Black River Falls Triangular

Black River Falls 42, De Soto 30

Royall/Wonewoc-Center 38, Black River Falls 27

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Sullivan King picked up two pins for the Tigers at 220, and Wyatt Moses won a decision and another by injury default at 170.

Thursday, Jan. 12

Nonconference

Viroqua 47, Arcadia 29

De Soto 42, Viroqua 35

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks split two duals in their home triangular with De Soto and conference foe Arcadia.

Cruz Patzner (21-6, 152) earned a pin against Viroqua’s Preston Buroker (13-6) in the opening contest of the Raiders and Blackhawks dual, but Viroqua won the following five matches to set up the conference win.

Ivan Aguilar (15-7, 120) managed a technical fall win for Arcadia while Ethan Dobbs (20-6, 132) earned a pin.

De Soto’s win over the Blackhawks came down to the final match at 160 when Peyton Crager pinned Kayden Sullivan.

Viroqua 47, Arcadia 29

152: Cruz Patzner (ARCA) over Preston Buroker (VIRO) (Fall 0:00) 160: Kayden Sullivan (VIRO) over Efren Hernandez (ARCA) (Fall 0:00) 170: Anthony DiPietro (VIRO) over (ARCA) (For.) 182: Jack Klizer (VIRO) over Daniel Rodriguez (ARCA) (TF 15-0 0:00) 195: Aaron DiPietro (VIRO) over Martin Aguilar (ARCA) (Fall 0:00) 220: Treyton Schmidt (VIRO) over Juan Sandoval (ARCA) (Fall 0:00) 285: Eric Bustos (ARCA) over (VIRO) (For.) 106: Double Forfeit 113: Alex Klum (VIRO) over Heidi Hernandez (ARCA) (Fall 0:00) 120: Ivan Aguilar (ARCA) over Hunter Thurin (VIRO) (TF 17-2 0:00) 126: Andy Monroy (ARCA) over (VIRO) (For.) 132: Ethan Dobbs (VIRO) over Matthew Badillo (ARCA) (Fall 0:00) 138: Vinny Klum (VIRO) over Nestor Badillo (ARCA) (Fall 0:00) 145: Hunter Fitzpatrick (ARCA) over Gunnar Keenan (VIRO) (Fall 0:00)

De Soto 42, Viroqua 35

170: Anthony DiPietro (VIRO) over (DESO) (For.) 182: Justin Obert (DESO) over Jack Klizer (VIRO) (Fall 0:00) 195: Aaron DiPietro (VIRO) over Spencer Kirking (DESO) (Fall 0:00) 220: Treyton Schmidt (VIRO) over Lakota Webster (DESO) (Fall 0:00) 285: Jayvyn Jones (DESO) over (VIRO) (For.) 106: Hailey Yaktin (DESO) over (VIRO) (For.) 113: Double Forfeit 120: Jonathan Montes (DESO) over Alex Klum (VIRO) (Fall 0:00) 126: Gavin McDowell (DESO) over Hunter Thurin (VIRO) (Fall 0:00) 132: Ethan Dobbs (VIRO) over Zack Yaktin (DESO) (Fall 1:23) 138: Vinny Klum (VIRO) over (DESO) (Def.) 145: Preston Buroker (VIRO) over Trenton Baldwin (DESO) (TF 15-0 0:00) 152: Seth Greeno (DESO) over Gunnar Keenan (VIRO) (Fall 1:19) 160: Peyton Crager (DESO) over Kayden Sullivan (VIRO) (Fall 0:00)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Nonconference

Wisconsin Dells 73, Westby 50

WESTBY — The Norsemen (4-6) were led by junior Rhett Stenslien’s 26 points, and junior Caleb Johnson added 10.

Westby has lost four straight games heading into Thursday’s home game against Black River Falls.

Coulee

West Salem 100, Viroqua 31

VIROQUA — The top-ranked Panthers (10-0, 5-0) reached the century mark and are averaging 84.5 points per game after taking care of the Blackhawks (107, 0-2).

Fourteen players scored for West Salem, which was led by sophomore Kyle Hehli’s 19 points. Senior Jeremiah Miller added 14 for the Panthers.

Ridge and Valley

North Crawford 54, De Soto 46

DE SOTO — The Trojans jumped out to an 11-point lead after one half, and the Pirates (4-6, 2-3) couldn’t come back.

Junior Mason Zink scored a team-high 15 points, and junior Landon Pedretti added 12.

Thursday, Jan. 12

Conference

Westby 66, Black River Falls 54

WESTBY — The Norsemen (5-6, 2-2) snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over the Tigers (5-6, 1-3).

Westby junior guard Caleb Johnson had 20 points while going five-for-seven on 3-pointers. Black River Falls was led by senior forward Trey Cowley with 15 points.

GYMNASTICS

Wednesday, Jan. 11

TRIBUNE/DAILY NEWS GYMNASTICS HONOR ROLL

TOP TEAM SCORES: West Salem co-op 136.875; G-E-T co-op 131.375; Holmen 131.1; Viroqua co-op 130.5; Sparta 117.95; Caledonia co-op 117.825; Tomah 117.6

INDIVIDUAL EVENTS

ALL-AROUND: Ella Hamker (Sparta) 36.55; Morgan Siekert (Viroqua) 36.05; Abby Miller (G-E-T) 35.85; Taliya Michlig (West Salem) 35.1; Isabell Korn (Viroqua) 34.925; Maddy Pollack (Tomah) 33.625; Katie Lange (Holmen) 33.05; Maya Amundson (Holmen) 32.68.

BALANCE BEAM: Ella Hemker (Sparta) 9.4; Morgan Siekert (Viroqua) 9.25; Isabell Korn (Viroqua) 9.225; Abby Miller (G-E-T) 9.175; Hailey Ives (West Salem) 9.0; Mina Hawkins (Holmen) 8.95; Olivia Maki (West Salem) 8.8; Taliya Michlig (West Salem) 8.65.

FLOOR EXERCISE: Ella Hemker (Sparta) 9.4; Morgan Siekert (Viroqua) 9.4; Abby Miller (G-E-T) 9.325; Isabell Korn (Viroqua) 9.25; Taliya Michlig (West Salem) 9.2; Maddy Pollack (Tomah) 9.075; Camdyn Lyga (West Salem) 8.9; Kennedy Garbers (West Salem) 8.85; Natalie Peterson (West Salem) 8.85.

VAULT: Ella Hemker (Sparta) 9.575; Morgan Siekert (Viroqua) 9.15; Talya Michlig (West Salem) 9.1; Katie Lange (Holmen) 8.95; Addy Hundt (Holmen) 8.7; Hailey Ives (West Salem) 8.65; Abby Miller (G-E-T) 8.65; Maya Amundson (Holmen) 8.6; Ayrabel Dearman (Sparta) 8.6; Camdyn Lyga (West Salem) 8.6; Olivia Maki (West Salem) 8.6; Maddy Pollack (Tomah) 8.6.

UNEVEN BARS: Natalya Franz (Winona) 9.325; Taliya Michlig (West Salem) 9.05; Morgan Siekert (Viroqua) 9.0; Ella Hemker (Sparta) 8.75; Abby Miller (G-E-T) 8.7; Maddy Pollack (Tomah) 8.65; Natalie Peterson (West Salem) 8.625; Alex Roupe (West Salem) 8.55.