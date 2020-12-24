High school sports roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL
Monday, Dec. 21
Cashton 61, De Soto 38
CASHTON — The Eagles (7-0) followed up a big win over Blair-Taylor with another impressive showing against the Pirates (2-4).
Cashton increased a 10-point lead during the second half and was led by junior Bowdy Dempsey’s 18 points. Dempsey made three of his four 3-pointers during a 13-point second half.
Juniors Presley Brueggen and Jack Hilden added 10 points apiece for the Eagles, who host Brookwood on Tuesday.
De Soto was led by sophomore Evan Pedretti and freshman Mason Zink, who scored 13 and 12 points, respectively. Zink made four 3-pointers and Pedretti three.
Thursday, Dec. 17
Arcadia 32, Viroqua 30
ARCADIA — Trev Bjorge nailed the go-ahead corner 3-pointer with 8 seconds left to help the Arcadia High School boys basketball team win a defensive stalemate over Viroqua 32-30 Thursday night at the Wanek Center.
The clutch shot was just the second made field goal of the night for Bjorge, as he finished with five points. Kaden Updike scored a game-high 13 points on four 3-pointers, while Austin Zastrow added six to help the Raiders (2-0, 1-0) secure their second victory to open up the season.
The Blackhawks (3-2, 0-1) nearly overcame a 12-6 halftime deficit thanks in part to Clayton Slack, who scored all of his team-best 11 points in the second half.
Ridge and Valley
Friday, Dec. 18
De Soto 63, La Farge 61
LA FARGE, Wis. — Junior guard Tanner Pedretti scored 28 points and sophomore guard Evan Pedretti added nine for the Pirates, who improved to 2-3 (2-2).
Saturday, Dec. 19
Hillsboro 54, Westby 39
HILLSBORO, Wis. — The Norsemen fell to the Tigers in the coaching debut of Ken Halvorson.
The Norsemen (0-1) were held to nine first-half points and wound up being led by junior Hudson Lipski and freshman Rhett Stenslien, who had 10 points apiece. Junior Cale Griffin added nine.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Monday, Dec. 21
Westby 73, North Crawford 26
WESTBY — The Norsemen improved their record to 3-1.
Saturday, Dec. 18
Aquinas 54, Westby 35
WESTBY — The Aquinas High School girls basketball team ran its winning streak to 19 games with a 54-35 nonconference win over Westby on Saturday.
Junior Jacy Weisbrod made four 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 18 points for the Blugolds (4-0), who played their fourth game of the week.
Sophomore Macy Donarski added 14 points, seven assists and seven steals for Aquinas, which has won its past 79 games against teams from Wisconsin.
Bri Bahr added three 3-pointers on the way to 11 points, and Bailey Theusch knocked down two 3s to run the Blugolds’ total to nine.
Senior Grace Hebel and sophomore Jayda Berg scored eight points each to lead the Norsemen (2-1).
Thursday, Dec. 17
Ridge and Valley
Wauzeka-Steuben 60, De Soto 49
DE SOTO — The Pirates (5-1, 3-1) lost for the first time this season.
Junior guard Camryn Venner scored 23 points to lead De Soto.
Coulee
Friday, Dec. 18
Westby 61, Viroqua 21
WESTBY — Senior guard Macy Stellner scored a game-high 20 points as the Norsemen improved to 2-0.
Senior guard Grace Hebel added 13 points for Westby, which led 34-10 at the half.
The Blackhawks, who dropped their fourth straight game and fell to 1-5, were led by senior Hallie Sherry’s 14 points.
Coulee
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Arcadia 59, Viroqua 39
VIROQUA — The Raiders (1-0, 1-0) won their opener behind a game-high 17 points from Chloe Halverson and 16 points from Autumn Passehl.
Jessica Tryggestad scored nine to lead Viroqua (1-3, 0-2).
BOYS HOCKEY
Saturday, Dec. 19
Nonconference
Reedsburg 9, Viroqua co-op 0
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks were shut out for the second time and saw their record fall to 0-5.
WRESTLING
State rankings
The Holmen High School wrestling team is fifth in the first Division 1 state team rankings released by Wisconsin Wrestling Online.
The Vikings, who have wrestled in the last four WIAA team state tournaments, follow No. 1 Stoughton, No. 2 Kaukauna, No. 3 Mukwonago and No. 4 Hartland Arrowhead.
Prairie du Chien is sixth in Division 2, where the Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T co-op earned honorable mention.
Here is a look at the individual wrestlers who find themselves in the top 10 for the first rankings release:
Division 1
Holmen senior Sam Smith leads the way among three ranked Vikings with a No. 3 showing at 120 pounds. Senior Carter Vetsch is fifth at 182 and junior Parker Kratochvill sixth at 126.
Sparta is represented by seniors Madden Connelly and Corbin Hauser, who are eighth at 285 and 10th at 170, respectively.
Division 2
Prairie du Chien has six wrestlers in the top 10 and is led by sophomore Rhett Koenig, who is first at 120.
Mel.-Min./G-E-T junior Tanner Andersen and senior Trevor Daffinson are second at 126 and 285, respectively. Prairie du Chien senior Bradyn Saint is third at 170, while senior teammate Matt Rogge and West Salem/Bangor senior Evan Wolfe are fourth at 152 and 132, respectively.
Viroqua senior Cale Anderson is fifth at 152, and Prairie du Chien sophomore Luke Kramer is sixth at 132. Mel.-Min/G-E-T sophomore Carson Moss and Black River Falls junior Jackson McCormick are seventh at 113 and 126.
PdC sophomore Ryder Koenig is eighth at 113, and Prairie du Chien sophomore Maddux Cejka and Viroqua senior Aaron Dobbs are 10th at 126 and 170.
Division 3
De Soto junior Aiden Brosinki leads the way for locals with his spot at No. 3 at 152. Aquinas junior Joe Penchi isn’t far behind, though, at No. 5.
Westby junior Dylan Nottestad comes in at the fourth spot at 285, while Aquinas sophomore Tatge Flege is sixth at 113, and De Soto senior Cezar Garcia is sixth at 220.
Brookwood sophomore Dylan Powell is eighth at 106.