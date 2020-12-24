High school sports roundup

The Holmen High School wrestling team is fifth in the first Division 1 state team rankings released by Wisconsin Wrestling Online.

The Vikings, who have wrestled in the last four WIAA team state tournaments, follow No. 1 Stoughton, No. 2 Kaukauna, No. 3 Mukwonago and No. 4 Hartland Arrowhead.

Prairie du Chien is sixth in Division 2, where the Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T co-op earned honorable mention.

Here is a look at the individual wrestlers who find themselves in the top 10 for the first rankings release:

Division 1

Holmen senior Sam Smith leads the way among three ranked Vikings with a No. 3 showing at 120 pounds. Senior Carter Vetsch is fifth at 182 and junior Parker Kratochvill sixth at 126.

Sparta is represented by seniors Madden Connelly and Corbin Hauser, who are eighth at 285 and 10th at 170, respectively.

Division 2

Prairie du Chien has six wrestlers in the top 10 and is led by sophomore Rhett Koenig, who is first at 120.