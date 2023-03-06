GYMNASTICS

Saturday, March 4

WIAA individual state championships

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — A slew of local athletes earned podium finishes at the WIAA individual state gymnastics meet Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids, including Sparta High School senior Ella Hemker, who wrapped up her career with a top-five finish in the all-around in Division 2.

Hemker, who also competed in the vault, uneven bars and floor exercise as an individual, was fourth in the all-around with a score of 36.5. Nicolet senior Cassi Hansen won it with a 37.417.

Hemker’s best finish came on the vault, where she posted a 9.467 to take second. She was fourth on both the bars (8.933) and the floor (9.367), and she scored an 8.733 on the balance beam to round out her all-around performance.

G-E-T co-op senior Abby Miller tied for second on the floor with a 9.383, while Viroqua co-op sophomore Isabell Korn and junior Morgan Siekert, West Salem co-op senior Taliya Michlig and Prairie du Chien/Fennimore junior Madilyn Fisher each earned top-five finishes.

Korn took fifth on the beam with a 9.017 and was sixth in the all-around (36.083) after placing 11th on the vault (9.217) and 13th on the bars (8.6). She scored a 9.25 on the floor, which she did not compete in as an individual.

Siekert and Fisher tied for fourth on the vault, each with a 9.367. Michlig was fifth on the bars with an 8.917.

Fisher finished seventh in the all-around (35.85), while Miller was ninth (35.633) and Michlig was 10th (35.567).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tuesday, Feb. 28

WIAA regional quarterfinals

Division 3

Wisconsin Dells 87, Viroqua 35

WISCONSIN DELLS — The 13th-seeded Blackhawks (1-23) saw their season end at the hands of the fourth-seeded Chiefs.

Division 4

Aquinas 77, Westby

Division 5

Benton 64, De Soto 42

BENTON, Wis. — The sixth-seeded Zephyrs won at home against the 11th-seeded Pirates (10-14), eliminating them from the playoffs.

BOYS WRESTLING

Individual State Tournament

Feb. 23-25

D2-132: Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua)—DNP

Champ. Round 1—Breckin Burzynski (Stanley-Boyd) over Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) (SV-1 2-0)

GIRLS WRESTLING

Individual State Tournament

Feb. 23-25

Girls 165: Madi Zube (Viroqua)—DNP

Varsity—Champ. Round 1—Madi Zube (Viroqua) over Rebecca Wolfe (Jefferson Girls) (Fall 2:36) Varsity—Quarterfinals—Rachel Schauer (Fennimore) over Madi Zube (Viroqua) (Fall 5:15) Varsity—Cons. Round 1—Madi Zube (Viroqua) over Maddie Hall (Holmen) (Fall 4:37) Varsity—Cons. Round 2—Gracyn Heine (Fort Atkinson) over Madi Zube (Viroqua) (Dec 6-1)