High school sports roundup

GIRLS TENNIS

Monday, Aug. 16

Mondovi 4, Viroqua 3

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks’ victories came from Lanie Nemes at No. 3 singles, Allison Zube at No. 4 singles and Cammie Leer and Ashlee Olson at No. 1 doubles.

Viroqua’s Lizzy Fox pushed Cierra Bollinger to three sets at No. 2 singles, but she lost the decisive third set 6-3 after winning the second 6-2. Bollinger won the first set 6-2.

Tuesday, Aug. 17

Viroqua 5, Sparta 2

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks won three of four singles matches and two of the three doubles matchups.

Viroqua’s Keisha Glidden and Neveah Hubbard beat Sparta’s Mya Von Ruden and Jill Roou 2-6, 7-5, 6-3 at No. 2 doubles, and Sparta’s Libby Oswald and Kira Markuson handed Viroqua’s Jordan Sowle and Abi Wileman a 6-2, 5-7, 6-1 defeat at No. 3 doubles.

All other matches finished in straight sets. Sparta’s Isabella Roth beat Anika Nemes 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, and the Viroqua team of Cammie Leer and Ashlee Olson defeated Claire Pribbenow and Alana Clark 6-1, 6-1 at No. l 1 doubles.