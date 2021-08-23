High school sports roundup

GIRLS TENNIS
Monday, Aug. 16
Mondovi 4, Viroqua 3
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks’ victories came from Lanie Nemes at No. 3 singles, Allison Zube at No. 4 singles and Cammie Leer and Ashlee Olson at No. 1 doubles.
Viroqua’s Lizzy Fox pushed Cierra Bollinger to three sets at No. 2 singles, but she lost the decisive third set 6-3 after winning the second 6-2. Bollinger won the first set 6-2.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
Viroqua 5, Sparta 2
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks won three of four singles matches and two of the three doubles matchups.
Viroqua’s Keisha Glidden and Neveah Hubbard beat Sparta’s Mya Von Ruden and Jill Roou 2-6, 7-5, 6-3 at No. 2 doubles, and Sparta’s Libby Oswald and Kira Markuson handed Viroqua’s Jordan Sowle and Abi Wileman a 6-2, 5-7, 6-1 defeat at No. 3 doubles.
All other matches finished in straight sets. Sparta’s Isabella Roth beat Anika Nemes 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, and the Viroqua team of Cammie Leer and Ashlee Olson defeated Claire Pribbenow and Alana Clark 6-1, 6-1 at No. l 1 doubles.
Friday, Aug. 20
Viroqua 5, Mauston 2
Singles:
No. 1—Allison Lavold, MAUSTON HIGH def. Anika Nemes, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-3 , 6-4
No. 2—Lanie Nemes, VIROQUA HIGH def. Emma Eilers, MAUSTON HIGH, 6-1 , 6-3
No. 3—Akasha Hill, MAUSTON HIGH def. Allison Zube, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-3 , 5-7 , 12-10
No. 4—Nevaeh Hubbard, VIROQUA HIGH def. Annah Lund, MAUSTON HIGH, 3-6 , 6-3 , 10-7
Doubles:
No. 1—Cammie Leer, VIROQUA HIGH—Anneka Cress, VIROQUA HIGH def. Brooke Braunschweig , MAUSTON HIGH—LeAnn Vang, MAUSTON HIGH, 6-0 , 6-1
No. 2—Lizzy Fox, VIROQUA HIGH—Ashlee Olson, VIROQUA HIGH def. Virginia Waldhart MAUSTON HIGH—Mykenzie Wonderly, MAUSTON HIGH, 6-0 , 6-1
No. 3—Jordan Sowle, VIROQUA HIGH—Keisha Glidden, VIROQUA HIGH def. Aubrey McCluskey, MAUSTON HIGH—Madison Romacelli, MAUSTON HIGH, 6-2 , 6-0
Saturday, Aug. 21
Holmen 6, Viroqua 1
Singles:
No. 1—Natalie Stitt, HOLMEN HIGH def. Anika Nemes, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-2 , 6-1
No. 2—Isabel Ploessl, HOLMEN HIGH def. Lizzy Fox, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-1 , 6-1
No. 3—Delaney Gelder, HOLMEN HIGH def. Lanie Nemes, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-1 , 6-2
No. 4—Emma Goede, HOLMEN HIGH def. Allison Zube, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-1 , 6-1
Doubles:
No. 1—Cammie Leer, VIROQUA HIGH—Anneka Cress, VIROQUA HIGH def. Chloe Lichucki, HOLMEN HIGH—Haley Radtke, HOLMEN HIGH, 3-6 , 1-6
No. 2—Madelynne Pehl, HOLMEN HIGH—Adeline Miller, HOLMEN HIGH def. Ashlee Olson, VIROQUA HIGH—Keisha Glidden, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-3 , 6-4
No. 3—Melissa Fixmer, HOLMEN HIGH—Madison Pickett, HOLMEN HIGH def. Abi Wileman, VIROQUA HIGH—Jordan Sowle, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-4 , 6-4