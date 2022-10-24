High school sports roundup

VOLLEYBALL

Tuesday, Oct. 18

WIAA regional quarterfinals

Division 3

Westby 3, Melrose-Mindoro 0

WESTBY — The Norsemen (30-1), who are seeded first and ranked sixth in Division 3 by state coaches, took care of their first-round opponent — the Mustangs — in three sets, winning 25-14, 25-16, 25-7.

Bethany Roethel led the Norsemen with seven kills while Tricia Klum had 13 assists. Kennedy Brugggen had eight digs.

Viroqua 3, Riverdale 1

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (12-12) overcame a dropped first set against Riverdale to win in four 22-25, 25-11, 25-22, 25-19.

Aaliyah Fox had a team-high 15 kills with Bryne Swenson not far behind with 15. Mara Anderson had 27 assists and Kami Delap had 26 digs. Both Anderson and Delap had a pair of service aces. Trixie Koppa had four blocks.

Division 4

Wonewoc-Center 3, De Soto 0

WONEWOC, Wis. — The Pirates were no match for the top-seeded Wolves, finishing their season with a 2-21 record.

La Farge/Youth Initiative 3, Brookwood 0

LA FARGE, Wis. — The Falcons fell in straight sets to the fourth-seeded Wildcats on the road. Brookwood’s record for 2022 ends up being 15-16.

Thursday, Oct. 20

WIAA regional semifinal

Division 3

Westby 3, Eau Claire Regis 0

WESTBY — The top-seed Norsemen (31-1) will advance to the regional finals on Saturday after beating Regis 25-21, 25-21, 25-13.

Emily Collins led Westby, which is ranked sixth by state coaches, with 11 kills. Tricia Klum had 16 assists while Kennedy Brueggen finished with a team-high 10 digs.

The Norsemen host fifth-seeded Spring Valley, which beat Blair-Taylor in four sets.

Saturday, Oct. 22

WIAA Division 3 regional championship

WESTBY — The Westby High School volleyball team kept its winning streak alive and won a WIAA Division 3 regional championship in the process on Saturday.

The Norsemen, who are ranked sixth in Division 3 by state coaches and have a No. 1 seed for the postseason tournament, beat fifth-seeded Spring Valley 25-19, 22-25, 25-17, 25-23 to advance to a sectional semifinal showdown with 10th-ranked Aquinas on Thursday.

Westby (32-1) and Aquinas (24-8) will play at Westby for the chance to play in a championship game Oct. 29.

Emily Collins had 18 kills and Tricia Klum 32 assists for the Norsemen, who have won 24 straight matches. Bethany Roethel added 24 digs and Jayda Berg five aces for Westby.

CROSS COUNTRY

Friday, Oct. 21

WIAA Division 3 Sectional

OSSEO, Wis. — The Bangor High School boys cross country team nipped Aquinas by one point and qualified for its first WIAA Division 3 meet by winning a sectional hosted by Osseo-Fairchild on Friday.

The Cardinals and Blugolds both qualified for the meet at Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., next weekend by finishing ahead of third-place Kickapoo/La Farge. The top two teams from each sectional qualify for the meet.

Bangor ran to a team score of 78 with three of the top 10 individuals. Senior Gavin Benzing led the way with a sixth-place finish and time of 17 minutes, 9.5 seconds.

Aquinas had three of the top 17 individual finishers and was led by junior Jonathan Skemp's third-place time of 16:27.4.

C-FC swept the individual championships with senior Wesley Pronschinske (15:59.4) and freshman Addy Duellman (19:04). Duellman's performance helped lead the Pirates to a team victory and score of 50.

Bangor's boys also received scoring runs from sophomore Traevon Delaney (eighth, 17:31), junior Nolan Langrehr (10th, 17:55.4), junior Aryn Lochen (26th, 18:53.5) and Evan Buchholz (28th, 18:56.6).

Skemp was backed up by junior Joey Hirschboeck (12th, 18:10.5), sophomore Trevor Paulson (17th, 18:22.4), sophomore Declan Gregg (20th, 18:27.5) and freshman Oliver Buck (27th, 18:54.3)..

Brookwood senior Dylan Powell is an individual state qualifier after placing fifth with his time of 16:28, and Blair-Taylor junior Kristoffer Sandal joins him after placing seventh (17:11.5).

Brookwood's girls were the top local team in that race, and they finished third with a score of 91. Kickapoo/La Farge took the second team spot with an 80.

Bangor sophomore Anna Fronk (fifth,19:44.6), Melrose-Mindoro junior Claire Becker (20:16.5) and Westby freshman Elizabeth Curtis (eighth, 20:30.2) all emerged as individual state qualifiers out of the girls race.

The top five individuals not on qualifying teams are gets spots reserved for them in the state races.