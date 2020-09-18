High school sports roundup

Girls tennis
Thursday, Sept. 10
Aquinas 7, Viroqua 0
Singles:
No. 1—Fiona O’Flaherty, Aquinas def. Cammie Leer, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
No. 2—Danica Silcox, Aquinas def. Anneka Cress, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
No. 3—Sophia Tak, Aquinas def. Lizzy Fox, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-2 , 6-0 , -;
No. 4—Elsa Benson, Aquinas def. Allison Zube, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-0 , 6-4 , -;
Doubles:
No. 1—Ella Reichenbacher, Aquinas—Morgan Thill, Aquinas def. Ashlee Olson, VIROQUA HIGH—Anika Nemes, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;
No. 2—Amelia Topolski, Aquinas—Charlee Gauger, Aquinas def. Keisha Glidden, VIROQUA HIGH—Jordan Sowle, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-1 , 6-2 , -;
No. 3—Cecilia Skemp, Aquinas—Avalon Nelson, Aquinas def. Nevaeh Hubbard, VIROQUA HIGH—Lanie Nemes, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Viroqua 5, Black River Falls 2
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks earned three singles wins and two at doubles en route to victory.
Cammie Leer, Anneka Cress and Lizzy Fox picked up wins at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 singles, respectively, while Ashlee Olson and Anika Nemes won at No. 1 doubles and Nevaeh Hubbard and Lanie Nemes won at No. 3 doubles.
