High school sports roundup

VOLLEYBALL

Tuesday, Oct. 5

Coulee

Westby 3, West Salem 2

WEST SALEM — The Norsemen rallied to win 23-25, 25-17, 13-25, 25-19, 15-13 and end the Panthers’ conference winning streak at 60 games.

Bethany Ruethel had 18 kills for Westby, which improved to 7-2 in the Coulee, while Emily Collins had 21 digs and Finley Conrad had 19 assists.

Jaden Hammes led West Salem (8-1 Coulee) with 17 kills and 15 digs, while Morgan Kammel had 21 digs and eight kills and Genevieve Norman had 17 digs and 16 assists.

Viroqua 3, Arcadia 2

Aaliyah Fox had 18 kills for the Blackhawks, who won 25-11, 25-18, 25-27, 19-25, 15-11.

Mara Anderson added 25 assists for Viroqua, which improved to 9-17 overall and 3-6 in the conference, while Kami DeLap had 16 digs.

Sky Reit had 19 digs, 14 blocks, four kills and 3 aces for the Raiders, who fell to 3-13 overall and 2-8 in the conference. Kianna Suchla added 19 digs, Kealey Ziegweid had 16 digs, and Sammy Berg chipped in 10 assists.

Thursday, Oct. 7

Westby 3, Black River Falls 1

WESTBY — The second-place Norsemen followed up a big win at West Salem by beating the Tigers 25-11, 25-14, 21-25, 25-23.

Brittany Roethel had 16 kills and two blocks for Westby (19-5, 8-2), which also received 15 assists each from Ella Johnson and Finley Konrad. Kennedy Brueggen had 18 digs.

The Tigers (6-5 Coulee) were led by Makayla Nortman’s 19 digs, Avery Yaeger’s 11 assists and Gabbi Pardoe’s seven kills.

Onalaska Luther 3, Viroqua 1

VIROQUA — Rachel Koenig (11) and Hannah Matzke (10) each had double-digit kills for the Knights, who won 22-25, 25-11, 25-9, 25-13.

Leah Wintrone added nine kills and Jenna Bertolotti eight for Onalaska Luther (7-4 Coulee), while Halle Schwartz had 30 assists and Adelayde Hagedorn added 20 digs and six aces.

Kami DeLap had 17 digs for the Blackhawks, who dropped to 8-18 overall and 3-7 in the conference, while Mara Anderson had 12 assists and Aaliyah Fox had eight kills.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Logan Invitational

Logan won the team championship after avenging an earlier loss to Prairie du Chien.

The Rangers won two of three matches in pool play after a two-set loss to the Blackhawks and wins over Westby (25-21, 20-25, 15-10) and La Crescent-Hokah (25-14, 25-17).

Logan advanced to the championship match with a 25-16, 25-15 win over Lewiston-Altura, then beat Prairie du Chien 17-25, 25-14, 17-15 for the title.

Ava Dettwiler had 30 kills, 30 digs and 59 assists for the Rangers, who also received 38 digs and 11 aces from Jazzy Davis.

Jojo Davis had 21 digs and 12 kills, Ella Boge 35 digs and 11 aces and Kalli Knoble 11 kills and six blocks for Logan.

GIRLS TENNIS

Tuesday, Oct. 5

Division 2 Altoona Subsectional

ALTOONA — Aquinas and Onalaska Luther each have three qualifiers for sectionals; singles players and doubles teams that advanced to semifinal matches in Flight 1 and finals in remaining flights on Tuesday earned spots at sectionals.

The Blugolds will send Danica Silcox at No. 1 singles, Kate Fortney at No. 2 singles and Charlee Gauger/Cecilia Skemp at No. 1 doubles, while the Knights will send Cate Bruemmer at No. 3 singles, Elle Bolstad/Jada Wahl at No. 1 doubles and Emily Gronholz/Emma Larson at No. 2 doubles.

Silcox beat Viroqua’s Allison Zube 6-0, 6-0 to advance to the semis, while Fortney earned a pair of straight-set victories. Gauger/Skemp beat West Salem’s Tessa Deal/Calista Robaczewski 6-0, 6-2.

Bolstad/Wahl topped Black River Falls’ Mayla Engebretson/Hannah Lane 6-2, 6-2; Bruemmer beat Aquinas’ Emily Bakalars and West Salem’s Madison Olson in straight sets; and Gronholz and Larson also won two matches in straight sets.

West Salem will be represented in two flights at sectionals: Megan Johnson at No. 1 singles and Rebekah Knudson/Grace Waldhart at No. 3 doubles.

Johnson beat Onalaska Luther’s Emily Yehle 6-3, 6-1, while Knudson/Waldhart topped Aquinas’ Nora Dickinson/Grace Levere in straight sets and Onalaska Luther’s Makayla Boldt/Rileigh Olson in three sets.

Viroqua’s Cammie Leer/Anneka Cress won in straight sets at No. 1 doubles to earn a spot at sectionals.

Thursday, Oct. 7

EAU CLAIRE — The Aquinas and Viroqua high school girls tennis teams are each sending two players to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament after their performances Thursday at the Altoona Sectional.

The Blugolds' Danica Silcox took third at No. 1 singles and Kate Fortney won the sectional at No. 2 singles, while the Blackhawks' Cammie Leer and Anneka Cress finished fourth at No. 1 doubles.

The top four finishers in Flight 1 at sectionals and the top finisher in Flight 2 qualified for the state tournament.

Silcox beat Lake Mills' Claudia Curtis 6-0, 6-0 before falling to Madison Edgewood's Lily Olson — the eventual sectional champion — 6-1, 6-2. But Silcox rebounded by beating Mondovi's Caitlyn Stadter 6-0, 6-1 to take third.

Fortney won both of her matches at No. 2 singles in straight sets, topping Jefferson's Meghan Magner 6-2, 6-1 and Madison Edgewood's Alana Johnson 6-3, 6-2.

Leer/Cress started the day with a 7-6 (3), 7-5 victory over Watertown Luther Prep's Rachel and Katie Schoeneck but lost to Madison Edgewood's Samantha Buchner/Maeve Shanahan 6-3, 6-0 and Edgerton's Ashley Ulset/Sylvia Fox 7-5, 7-6 (5) to take fourth.

Onalaska Luther's Emma Larson and Emily Gronholz narrowly missed an automatic qualification for state by finishing second at No. 2 doubles.

The pair beat Madison Edgewood's Sydney and Jamie Johnson 7-5, 6-2 but lost to Altoona's Greta Schlafer/Khalia Mork 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the final.

FOOTBALL

Friday, Oct. 8

Coulee

Westby 36, Altoona 20

ALTOONA, Wis. — The Norsemen (5-3, 4-2) stamped their pass to the playoffs by taking care of the Railroaders.

Quarterback Dillon Ellefson passed for 131 yards and three touchdowns, and Grant McCauley rushed 17 times for 84 yards and caught two passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns.

Rhett Stenslien carried 15 times for 70 yards and two touchdowns, and Bo Milutnovich caught three of Ellefson’s passes for 40 yards and one of the touchdowns.

Black River Falls 40, Viroqua 22

VIROQUA — No details were reported.

Ridge and Valley

Ithaca 35, De Soto 0

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — The Pirates (5-3, 4-2) were kept out of the end zone for the second week in a row and shut out for the second time this season.

CROSS COUNTRY

Saturday, Oct. 9

Riverdale Invitational

MUSCODA, Wis. — Viroqua’s boys and Prairie du Chien’s girls placed fifth with respective team scores of 159 and 160.

Viroqua junior Cooper Gelhaus was the best local individual finisher and crossed the line 11th in a time of 17:41.9 in the boys race. Junior teammate Clayton Weston added a 20th-place finish and time of 18:10.5.

Cashton freshman Mateya Kaduc was 12th in the girls race (21:00.2) to lead local runners. Prairie du Chien’s Tannah Radloff (18th, 21:22.5) and Cashton’s Isabell Korn (30th, 22:42) also ran well.

