High school sports roundup

BOYS HOCKEY

Tuesday, Nov. 30

WEST SALEM — The West Salem High School boys hockey team earned its first win of the season, throttling the Viroqua co-op for a 6-1 Coulee Conference win on Tuesday night.

Zach Long had a hat trick for the Panthers (1-1), scoring once in the first period and twice in the third.

Joseph Daley and Garrett Mueller also scored in the first period as West Salem built a 3-0 lead before Brayden Dahl got the Blackhawks (0-1) on the board in the second period.

Mueller and Noah LaFleur each finished with a goal and an assist, while Connor Brown had two assists.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Boscobel 73, De Soto 49

BOSCOBEL, Wis. — Senior Jenna Gianoli scored 19 points, and senior Camryn Venner added 11 for the Pirates (0-2) in a game they trailed 41-23 by halftime.

Westby 40, Cashton 27

CASHTON — The Norsemen (3-1) won their second straight game and dropped the Eagles to 1-2.

Viroqua 45, Brookwood 35

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (1-3) won for the first time this season.

Friday, Dec. 3

Coulee

Arcadia 55, Westby 45

WESTBY — The Raiders (1-3, 1-0) picked up their first win of the season in a conference opener by outsourcing the Norsemen (3-2, 0-1).

Sophomore Casidi Pehler scored a game-high 18 points for Arcadia and had 11 of them in the first half. Junior Autumn Passehl added 17 points and junior Breah Golden 11 for the Raiders.

Juniors Aubrey Jothen and Jayda Berg scored 13 and 12, respectively, for Westby, which had won two straight games.

G-E-T 63, Viroqua 38

VIROQUA — Senior Lindsey Lettner scored 19 of her game-high 27 points in the first half for the Red Hawks (2-2, 1-0) as they stopped a two-game losing streak by winning their conference opener.

Senior Aleah Hunter made four of G-E-T’s 12 3-pointers and added 12 points, while senior teammate Kayli Bratberg scored 11.

Ridge and Valley

Kickapoo 77, De Soto 48

DE SOTO — The Pirates (0-3, 0-1) remained winless.

WRESTLING

Saturday, Dec. 4

Black River Falls Invitational

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Portage won with a score of 210½, while Viroqua was second (142), Sparta fourth (141) and De Soto ninth (85).

Sparta’s Devon Lietzau (120), Viroqua’s Preston Buroker (145), De Soto’s Aiden Brosinski (160) and Black River Falls’ Jackson McCormick (138) were local champions.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Saturday, Dec. 4

Badger

Viroqua co-op 8, Beaver Dam 0

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (2-1, 1-0) scored six times in the first period to win their conference opener.

Seven players scored for Viroqua, with junior Nola Karwoski finishing with two goals and an assist to lead the way. Willa Thurin, Rachel Simonson and Leonie Boettcher each had one goal and one assist, and Gracie Goss had two assists.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0