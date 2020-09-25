High school sports roundup

Cross country
Bookwood Invitational, Sept. 19
ONTARIO — The Cashton High School girls cross country team won the Brookwood Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 19, with 31 points, edging the host school by two points.
Westby finished third (60 points), while Royall freshman Marah Gruen won the individual title in 22 minutes, 23.2 seconds.
Senior Izzi Mason (23:43.5) finished second to lead the Eagles, who also got top-10 finishes from senior Alyssa Meyers (sixth, 24:35.3), sophomore Chelsie Paulsen (seventh, 24:35.6) and freshman Kate Gronemus (ninth, 24:49.3).
The Norsemen's Meghan Nelson (23:53) was third, while the Falcons' Kimberlee Downing (fourth, 23:53.2) and Margarita Silva (fifth, 24:14.1) rounded out the top five.
Brookwood had four runners in the top 10 of the boys race and won the team title with 35 points, easily beating second-place Westby (53 points).
Cashton (83 points) was third, New Lisbon (92 points) was fourth, Richland Center/Ithaca (120 points) was fifth, Hillsboro (155 points) was sixth, and Tomah (178 points) was seventh.
The Eagles' Jarret Carpenter won the individual title in 17:24.7.
Sophomore Dylan Powell (19:03.9) finished third to lead the Falcons, while teammates Roberto Mendoza (19:13.9) was fourth, Charley Guzman (19:41.4) was seventh, and Cristian Barrientos (19:47.4) was eighth.
New Lisbon's Owen Jones (second, 17:47.5) and Westby's Bailey Olson (fifth, 19:16) rounded out the top five.
Black River Falls Invitational
Sept. 17
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The West Salem boys had three runners in the top five en route to winning the invitational at Skyline Golf Course.
The Panthers’ Charlie McKinney won the individual title in 17:07, while teammates Brady Niemeier (17:37.6) and Brennan Garbers (18:03.4) finished third and fifth, respectively.
West Salem totaled 29 points, and G-E-T finished second with 45 points. Westby (90 points) was third, Onalaska Luther (120) was fourth, Viroqua (132) was fifth, Arcadia (132) was sixth and Black River Falls (181) was seventh.
Vincent Schwarz (ninth, 18:22.5) was also in the top 10 for the Panthers.
The Raiders’ Jose Monroy (second, 17:33) and the Red Hawks’ Carter Gold (fourth, 18:01.9) rounded out the top five.
G-E-T had four runners in the top 10 of the girls race and took the team title with 42 points.
Adrianna Rodering (21:57.3) was fourth, AJ Parker (22:40.8) was fifth, Quinn Wenthe (23:03.1) was ninth, and Breann Harris (23:05.5) was 10th for the Red Hawks.
West Salem’s Macey Tauscher (21:01.5) took the individual title to help her team finish second (56 points).
Westby (93 points) was third, Arcadia (96) was fourth, Onalaska Luther (100) was fifth, Viroqua (135) was sixth, and Black River Falls (183) was seventh.
The Raiders’ Cassidi Pehler (second, 21:34) and the Norsemen’s Meghan Nelson (third, 21:39.1) rounded out the top five individuals.
Girls tennis
Viroqua Invitational, Sept. 19
VIROQUA — Madigan Freng won both of her matches at No. 1 singles — including an 8-5 victory over Onalaska Luther's Cassie Warren — to lead West Salem in a big day.
The Panthers also received unbeaten performances from their No. 1 doubles team of Jenna Carns and Josie LaJuenesse and No. 3 team of Anabel Cruz and Maddy Olson.
The Knights received a couple of 8-0 victories from Sarah Hoffe at No. 2 singles and two wins from Emily Yehle at No. 3 singles. Luther's No. l 2 doubles team of Katie Kutz and Jessica Waege also won twice.
Nonconference
Sparta 6, Viroqua 1
Sept. 18
SPARTA — The Spartans swept the singles matches, but Viroqua's Anneka Cress and Cammie Leer pulled out a 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Serena Green and Ellie Steinhoff at No. 1 doubles.
Olivia Blazek (No. 2) and Nadia Tovar (No. 3) won in straight sets in singles, while the teams of Claudia Miller and Maelyn Pitserberger (No. 2) and Claire Pribbernow and Jill Roou (No. 3) did the same in doubles.
West Salem 6, Viroqua 1
Sept. 17
Singles:
No. 1 - Madigan Freng, WEST SALEM HIGH def. Cammie Leer, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;
No. 2 - Anneka Cress, VIROQUA HIGH def. Jenna Carns, WEST SALEM HIGH, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4), -;
No. 3 - Gracie Miller, WEST SALEM HIGH def. Lizzy Fox, VIROQUA HIGH, 4-6 , 6-4 , 6-2 ;
No. 4 - Anabel CruzCruz, WEST SALEM HIGH def. Allison Zube, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-1 , 6-2 , -;
Doubles:
No. 1 - Josie LaJuenesse, WEST SALEM HIGH - Julia Krien, WEST SALEM HIGH def. Ashlee Olson, VIROQUA HIGH - Anika Nemes, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;
No. 2 - Maddie Quick, WEST SALEM HIGH - Tessa Deal, WEST SALEM HIGH def. Keisha Glidden, VIROQUA HIGH - Jordan Sowle, VIROQUA HIGH, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
No. 3 - Goodenough Elly, WEST SALEM HIGH - Skaar Katherine, WEST SALEM HIGH def. Nevaeh Hubbard, VIROQUA HIGH - Lanie Nemes, VIROQUA HIGH, 7-6 (5), 6-0 , -;
Volleyball
Aquinas 3, Westby 1
Thursday, Sept. 17
by Todd Sommerfeldt
The Aquinas High School volleyball team knew its hands would be full Thursday night.
Westby responded by providing an even bigger challenge than expected.
The Norsemen beat the Blugolds in the first set, held a lead through most of the second and put together a huge push at the end of the third, but Aquinas found a way to hold on for a 23-25, 25-22, 25-17, 26-24 nonconference victory.
"We, obviously, have some things we have to work on, but so does everybody," Aquinas coach Nellie George said. "We've had a little over a week of practice, and it's hard to get into a flow in your second match when the season is so short.
"But we're all in the same boat, so we just have to find ways to win, and we did that tonight."
Junior Jacy Weisbrod had 19 kills, while sophomore Shealyn Bahr added 12 and senior Tori Nolte 10 as the Blugolds (2-0) worked through some struggles from beginning to end in front of a sparse crowd at the RAC.
With family members allowed to attend, there were around 50 spectators for the match to go with a spirited group of players from Westby's lower level teams.
The Norsemen (1-1) were on the attack from the first serve and used a combination of senior Macy Stellner and sophomore Jayda Berg to keep Aquinas — last season's WIAA Division 4 state runner-up — on its heels.
Berg led Westby with 14 kills and forced the Blugolds to counter her with three players at times.
"She was a major factor," said Westby coach Arena Kvamme, whose team played without injured regular starters Bethany Roethel and Olivia Nelson. "With her height (6-foot-1) and the fact that she's a lefty, that throws a lot of teams off. At one point, (the Blugolds) had to triple block her because she played so well in the front row."
Berg started the match with a kill and ended the first set with another after the Norsemen recovered from losing a big lead. Aquinas battled back from a 19-12 deficit and took a 22-20 lead before Berg struck three times over the final seven points of the 25-23 victory.
"We had to have three people blocking her at times because it isn't often that you see a lefty middle (hitter)," Weisbrod said. "She found a lot of holes, and we had to do a lot of adjusting, but I thought we did pretty well with the adjustments we made."
The Blugolds trailed by as many as four points in the second set, and Weisbrod finished that one off at 25-22 with a big kill. Aquinas never trailed while winning the third 25-17 and had the help of two late Macy Donarski aces to take the advantage in the match.
Aquinas came back from a 5-0 deficit and built a 24-19 lead in the fourth before Westby scored five straight points and tied the score. The Blugolds scored the next two — the first on a Nolte kill — for the 26-24 victory.
"There is a lot of learning on the fly right now," Weisbrod said. "The seniors we had last year set a really good example, and we're just trying to follow that."
Kennedy Brueggen had 19 digs and Ella Johnson 17 assists for Westby, which also received four blocks from Berg and three aces from Finley Konrad.
Donarski had 40 assists and five kills, Nolte and Weisbrod 14 digs apiece and Bahr four blocks for Aquinas.
Coulee
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Westby 3, Black River Falls 1
WESTBY — The Norsemen took care of the Tigers 27-25, 25-19, 23-25, 25-14 to open their season.
Jayda Berg and Macy Stellner had seven kills apiece to lead Westby, which also received 13 assists from Finley Konrad and 19 digs from Stellner. Berg and Kenzie Stellner each had five blocks.
Black River Falls was led by Makayla Nortman's 11 kills and 31 digs and Summer Rufsholm's 22 assists. Becca Hudson had 14 aces.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!