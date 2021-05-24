High school sports roundup

BOYS GOLF
Monday, May 17
Coulee Conference meet
ONALASKA — Black River Falls, sparked by a 3-over-par 39 from medalist Mike Antonelli, shot a 173 to beat second-place Arcadia by four strokes.
Third-place teammate Evan Anderson added a 41 and Caden Skelding a 44 for the Tigers. Arcadia’s Chandler Sonsalla shot a 40 to place second individually, and Cole Sobotta shot a 44 to tie Skelding for fourth place overall.
G-E-T was third with a 185 and led by 45s from Caleb Lightfoot and Mason Truax. Onalaska Luther was fourth (197) and led by Cole Zenke (46), and fifth-place West Salem (206) was led by Max Goetz (46).
Westby/Viroqua shot a 222 and was topped by Kellen Olson’s 52.
Thursday, May 20
Coulee Conference meet
ETTRICK — Black River Falls won Thursday’s conference meet at Ettrick Golf Club behind medalist Mike Antonelli.
Antonelli shot a 2-over-par 38 to help his team finish at 175, just five strokes ahead of G-E-T and seven ahead of Arcadia.
The Tigers’ Caden Skelding shot a 6-over 42 to take fourth, while Evan Anderson shot a 46 and finished ninth. Wyatt Madvig shot a 49 and tied for 11th to round out Black River Falls’ scoring.
The Red Hawks were led by Mason Truax and Sawyer Schmidt, who each shot a 41 and tied for second. Lance Jumbeck shot a 47 and finished 10th.
The Raiders’ Chandler Sonsalla shot a 43 and was fifth, while teammates Cole Sobotta and Dustin Klonecki shot a 45 and tied with West Salem’s Max Goetz for sixth.
The Panthers (200) finished fourth, while Onalaska Luther (215) was fifth and Westby/Viroqua (224) was sixth.
BOYS TENNIS
Monday, May 17
Nonconference
Viroqua 5, Logan 2
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks took care of the Rangers with three wins in singles matches and two more in doubles.
Viroqua’s Dustin Kenyon posted a 6-1, 6-3 win over William Coffey at No.l 1 singles, and Viroqua’s Dalton Buros beat Danil Roberts 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2 singles.
Logan’s Erik Moore won at No. 4 singles, and teammates Elliot Larsn and Aedan Higgins did the same at No. 2 doubles.
Thursday, May 20
Coulee
Viroqua 6, West Salem 1
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks won every match except at No. 1 singles.
Dalton Buros, Ben Kane and Odin Snowdeal won in straight sets at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 singles, respectively, while pairings of Ben Gillen/Eric Jerdee, Blaine Conaway/Garry Mishler and Ethan Tubbin/Harry Devine won in straight sets at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 doubles, respectively.
Jack Hehli won in straight sets at No. 1 singles for the Panthers.
BASEBALL
Tuesday, May 18
Coulee
Westby 12, Onalaska Luther 5
ONALASKA — The Knights (1-8, 0-7) led 2-1 after the first and 4-2 after the fourth, but the Norsemen (7-5, 1-4) scored three in the fifth and seven in the sixth to complete the comeback victory.
Austin Nundahl and Bo Milutinovich drove in three runs apiece for Westby, which committed five errors but took advantage of seven Luther errors.
Hudson Lipski picked up the win, while Hunter Kasten was charged with the loss.
Tuesday, May 18
Ridge and Valley
De Soto 16, Kickapoo/La Farge 1 (5)
STODDARD — Bryce Grelle was 3 for 3 with a double and three RBI for the Pirates (7-1, 6-1), who led 5-0 after the second before breaking the game open with eight runs in the bottom of the third.
Alex Scoville, Andrew Thompson, Brian Ziegler and Brock Taylor each drove in two runs, while Taylor picked up the win.
Taylor allowed one run on three hits and struck out seven in four innings, and Ziegler struck out three in his scoreless inning of relief.
Thursday, May 20
Coulee
West Salem 7, Westby 6
WEST SALEM — After Isaac Olson doubled in the bottom of the ninth, a Brett McConkey single drove him in to lift the West Salem High School baseball team to a 7-6 nine-inning win over Coulee Conference foe Westby on Thursday night.
Chris Calico drove in two runs and McConkey and Olson one each in the seventh to extend the game before the Panthers (9-3, 8-1) won their fifth in a row and maintained second place in the conference behind unbeaten Viroqua.
McConkey finished 2 for 5 with two RBI, while Calico was 2 for 4 with two RBI. Olson had three hits, while Hutchinson also drove in a run.
Joseph Daley, who pitched scoreless and hitless innings in the eighth and ninth, earned the win.
Cale Griffin and Garrison Korn drove in two runs apiece for the Norsemen (7-6, 1-5), who had their two-game winning streak snapped.
Thursday, May 20
Coulee
Viroqua 16, Onalaska Luther 5 (5)
ONALASKA — The first-place Blackhawks (10-4, 6-0) scored seven in the second and fourth innings as they won their third in a row.
Kamden Oliver, Evan Hubatch and Ayden McDowell drove in three runs apiece, while Casey Kowalcyzk drove in two.
Adam Scriver, Eli Krause and Nehemiah Pamperin had the lone hits for the Knights (1-9, 0-8), who have lost four straight.
Thursday, May 20
Ridge and Valley
Ithaca 3, De Soto 1
STODDARD — Gabe Walz drove in a run in the bottom of the seventh, but the Pirates (8-2, 7-2) couldn’t complete the comeback.
Friday, May 21
Coulee
West Salem 7, Viroqua 6
WEST SALEM — Chris Calico was 3 for 3 with three RBI for the Panthers (10-3, 9-1), while Zach Hutchinson also drove in three runs.
Joseph Daley, who allowed one run on three hits in one inning of relief, picked up the win.
Kamden Oliver and Braden Lendosky each drove in two runs for the Blackhawks (10-5, 6-1).
Friday, May 21
Nonconference
Westby 20, De Soto 3 (5)
WESTBY — The Norsemen (8-6) scored all 20 of their runs on 15 hits in the bottom of the first.
Bo Milutinovich and Cale Griffin were both 3 for 4 with three RBI, while Garrett Vatland struck out five and earned the win.
The Pirates fell to 8-3.
SOFTBALL
Tuesday, May 18
Ridge and Valley
De Soto 10, La Farge 0 (5)
STODDARD — Jordan Young led the Pirates (8-2, 7-1) on the mound and at the plate, tossing a three-hitter while striking out eight and driving in four runs to help her cause.
Val Osthoff, April Haakenson and Lilli Runice all had an RBI apiece for De Soto, which grabbed an early lead with three runs in the first and four in the second.
Thursday, May 20
Coulee
Westby 8, Viroqua 0
VIROQUA — Jayda Berg pitched a four-hit shutout, and the Norsemen took advantage of four errors to score the eight runs and stay undefeated.Macy Stellner hit a homer and drove in two runs, and Kenzie Stellner was 2 for 3 with an RBI as the Norsemen improved to 10-0 overall and 6-0 in the conference.
The Blackhawks (5-8, 1-5) were led by Whitney Skrede, who was 2 for 3 with a double.
Thursday, May 20
Ridge and Valley
De Soto 17, Ithaca 3 (4)
STODDARD — The Pirates (9-2, 8-1) cruised to victory after plating 11 runs in the bottom of the second.
Zoey Boardman was 3 for 4 with two doubles and four RBI, and Gracyn Beck was also 3 for 4 with four RBI. Emilee Koch, Jenn Gianoli and Cierra Spears drove in two runs apiece as De Soto took advantage of 10 Ithaca errors.
Jordan Young allowed one run on two hits and struck out 10 in four innings to pick up the win.
TRACK AND FIELD
Tuesday, May 18
West Salem Invitational
WEST SALEM — G-E-T won the girls team championship with 177 points and its boys finished second (122.5) behind West Salem (202).
The G-E-T girls won five events: Senior Caden Miralles won the 200 (27.60), freshman Adrianna Rotering won the 3,200 (12:53.51), junior Quinn Wenthe won the 300 hurdles (46.91), senior Rachel Amoth won the long jump (16-3¾), and senior Mikayla Wright won the shot put (35-7).
Wenthe was also second in the high jump (4-8), while Amoth was second in the triple jump (32-11).
Westby senior Grace Hebel was part of three victories and helped the Norsemen finish second (139). Hebel won the 100 (13.07), triple jump (33-5½) and was part of the 1,600 relay team — along with senior Ali Weninger and sophomores Meghan Nelson and Audra Johnson — that won the event in 4:23.65.
West Salem (123) finished third as a team, followed by Onalaska Luther (84), Viroqua (70), Black River Falls (45) and Arcadia (28).
The West Salem boys were led by senior Nathan Gribble and strong performances in the distance races.
Gribble won the shot put (54-11½) and the discus (155-8), the former of which set a new school record.
The Panthers had the top three finishers in the 1,600 and 3,200, with junior Max Wolf winning the 1,600 (4:48.43) and senior Charlie McKinney winning the 3,200 (10:42.56).
West Salem senior Adam Gorski won the 100 (11.63), while the Panthers’ 1,600 relay team of senior Carson Mooney and juniors Brady Scallon, Noah LaFleur and Connor Brown won the event in 3:42.32 and the 3,200 relay team of Scallon, McKinney, Mooney and junior Vincent Schwarz won the event in 8:40.87.
G-E-T junior Will Thompson won three events and senior Luke Vance two to help the team finish second.
Thompson won the 110 hurdles (16.53), high jump (5-8) and long jump (18-4¾), while Vance won the 200 (22.68) and 400 (51.73).
Westby junior Evan Gluch won the triple jump (36-1¼) and pole vault (12-6).
Arcadia (94.5) finished third as a team, followed by Luther (79), Black River Falls (72), Viroqua (57) and Westby (51).
Thursday, May 20
Sparta Invitational
Westby’s girls and Onalaska’s boys won team championships. The Norsemen (189.83) held off the second-place Hilltoppers (166.33) in the girls competition, while Onalaska (176) finished comfortably ahead of second-place Tomah (123.5) in the boys.
Senior Grace Hebel won the 100 (13.44 seconds), 200 (27.35) and long jump (15-11½) to lead Westby. Sophomore Megah Nelson was a double winner with victories in the 300 hurdles (49.0) and pole vault (9-0) and helped the 1,600 relay team win with a time of 9:07.34). Audra Johnson (3,200, 12:54) and Bethany Roethel (triple jump, 32-5¾) also won events for the Norsemen.
Onalaska’s girls were led by wins from Lydia Malecek (400, 59.7), Carolyn Kearns (800, 2;32.42) Rachel Hosch (1,600, 5:44.77). The Malecek sisters — including Kora — also teams up with Jillian Lonning to win the 3,200 relay (9:07.27), and Jenna Richgels, Carmen Roraff, Josie Blum and Taylor Molling won the 800 relay (1:53.52) for the Hilltoppers. Jennifer Garves added a win in the high jump (4-10).
Sparta’s Callie Ziebell won the shot put (30-2) and Brookwood’s Cora Brandau the discus (86-5).
Tomah senior Baily Hyatt had the big individual performance in the boys meet with victories in the 100 (11.45), 200 (23.04) and long jump (21-11). Teammate Evan Westpfahl won the shot put (43-1) and discus (112-8).
Onalaska posted its victory behind wins from Blake Burnstad (1,600, 4:53.31), Tyler Lee (3,200, 10:51.59), Landon Peterson (110 hurdles, 15.43), Nick Odom (triple jump, 41-5). Its 400 relay (47.25) and 800 relay (1:31.71) teams also won with Odom running on both and Peterson on the 800.
Westby’s Brett Jorgenson won the 400 (51.8), Brookwood’s Dan Peterson the 800 (2:10.94), De Soto’s Cezar Garcia the high jump (5-10) and Westby’s Evan Gluch the pole vault (12-6).
Saturday, May 22
Cashton Invitational
CASHTON — New Lisbon’s boys and Royall’s girls won championships with Casthon’s girls placing second and Viroqua’s boys third as the top local teams.
Cashton’s girls scored 126 points and were just one short of tying the Panthers for the title. The Eagles were led by senior Adelynn Hyatt, who won the 100 hurdles (15.96) and 300 hurdles (49.4) in addition to running with the winning 800 relay (1:48.96). Sister Braylee Hyatt also ran with that relay and won the 100 (13.42) and 200 (27.73).
Teammate Annie Schrieier won the shot put (36-5¾), and Brookwood’s girls won the 3,200 relay (10:54.72).
Brookwood’s Dan Peterson (400, 52.15), Cashton’s James Harter (300 hurdles, 44.47) and Viroqua’s Nick Schneider (shot put, 45-5¾) were local individual winners.
Viroqua won the 400 relay (49.32) and 3,200 relay (9:29.27), and Cashton won the 800 relay (1:38.24) with Schneider running on that 400 relay and Harter on the 800 relay