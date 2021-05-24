High school sports roundup

Wenthe was also second in the high jump (4-8), while Amoth was second in the triple jump (32-11).

Westby senior Grace Hebel was part of three victories and helped the Norsemen finish second (139). Hebel won the 100 (13.07), triple jump (33-5½) and was part of the 1,600 relay team — along with senior Ali Weninger and sophomores Meghan Nelson and Audra Johnson — that won the event in 4:23.65.

West Salem (123) finished third as a team, followed by Onalaska Luther (84), Viroqua (70), Black River Falls (45) and Arcadia (28).

The West Salem boys were led by senior Nathan Gribble and strong performances in the distance races.

Gribble won the shot put (54-11½) and the discus (155-8), the former of which set a new school record.

The Panthers had the top three finishers in the 1,600 and 3,200, with junior Max Wolf winning the 1,600 (4:48.43) and senior Charlie McKinney winning the 3,200 (10:42.56).

West Salem senior Adam Gorski won the 100 (11.63), while the Panthers’ 1,600 relay team of senior Carson Mooney and juniors Brady Scallon, Noah LaFleur and Connor Brown won the event in 3:42.32 and the 3,200 relay team of Scallon, McKinney, Mooney and junior Vincent Schwarz won the event in 8:40.87.