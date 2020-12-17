 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school sports roundup
0 comments

High school sports roundup

  • 0

BOYS BASKETBALL

Friday, Dec. 11

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 52, Weston 31

DE SOTO — The Pirates (1-2) picked up their first win behind an 18-point game from freshman Landon Pedretti. Junior teammate Tanner Pedretti added 10.

Friday, Dec. 11

Nonconference

Cashton 58, Viroqua 55

CASHTON — The Eagles (3-0) trails at the half but came back to win.

Junior Bowdy Dempsey scored 20 points to lead Cashton, which also received 13 points from senior Jarret Carpenter.

The Blackhawks (2-1) were led by senior Jacob Lotz (16) and Clayton Slack (12). Nick Schneider added 11 and Blaine Conway 10 for Viroqua, which won its first two games by a combined 100 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Friday, Dec. 11

Coulee

Onalaska Luther 72, Viroqua 30

VIROQUA — Senior Cassie Warren made three 3-pointers and scored a game-high 20 points as the Knights (1-2, 1-0) picked up their first win.

Warren had 13 points in the first half as Onalaska Luther raced out to a 41-15 lead. Hannah Matzke added 12 points for the Knights, while teammates Brianna Zenke and Leah Wintrone contributed seven apiece.

Jessica Tryggestad had eight points to pace Viroqua (1-3, 0-1).

Friday, Dec. 11

De Soto 59, Weston 51

DE SOTO — The Pirates improved to 5-0, but nothing was reported to the Tribune.

Tuesday, Dec. 15

Nonconference

Westby 59, Weston 22

CAZENOVIA, Wis. — The Norsemen won their season opener, but nothing was reported to the Tribune.

WRESTLING

Thursday, Dec. 10

Nonconference

Adams-Friendship 42, Westby 27

WESTBY — Trevor Lemke (145 pounds), Lukas Hanson (182) and Brock Hoskins (120) all scored pins for the Norsemen, who also received a decision from Clay Nottestad (170) in their first dual of the season.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

High school football video: Iowa-Grant at Viroqua

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News