High school sports roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL
Friday, Dec. 11
Ridge and Valley
De Soto 52, Weston 31
DE SOTO — The Pirates (1-2) picked up their first win behind an 18-point game from freshman Landon Pedretti. Junior teammate Tanner Pedretti added 10.
Friday, Dec. 11
Nonconference
Cashton 58, Viroqua 55
CASHTON — The Eagles (3-0) trails at the half but came back to win.
Junior Bowdy Dempsey scored 20 points to lead Cashton, which also received 13 points from senior Jarret Carpenter.
The Blackhawks (2-1) were led by senior Jacob Lotz (16) and Clayton Slack (12). Nick Schneider added 11 and Blaine Conway 10 for Viroqua, which won its first two games by a combined 100 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Friday, Dec. 11
Coulee
Onalaska Luther 72, Viroqua 30
VIROQUA — Senior Cassie Warren made three 3-pointers and scored a game-high 20 points as the Knights (1-2, 1-0) picked up their first win.
Warren had 13 points in the first half as Onalaska Luther raced out to a 41-15 lead. Hannah Matzke added 12 points for the Knights, while teammates Brianna Zenke and Leah Wintrone contributed seven apiece.
Jessica Tryggestad had eight points to pace Viroqua (1-3, 0-1).
Friday, Dec. 11
De Soto 59, Weston 51
DE SOTO — The Pirates improved to 5-0, but nothing was reported to the Tribune.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Nonconference
Westby 59, Weston 22
CAZENOVIA, Wis. — The Norsemen won their season opener, but nothing was reported to the Tribune.
WRESTLING
Thursday, Dec. 10
Nonconference
Adams-Friendship 42, Westby 27
WESTBY — Trevor Lemke (145 pounds), Lukas Hanson (182) and Brock Hoskins (120) all scored pins for the Norsemen, who also received a decision from Clay Nottestad (170) in their first dual of the season.
