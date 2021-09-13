High school sports roundup

Friday, Sept. 10

Coulee

Arcadia 22, Westby 14

ARCADIA — Kaden Updike completed an 18-yard pass to Cameron Boland with 4:19 left to allow the Raiders to break a 14-14 tie and remain unbeaten. Ryan Sokup reached the end zone on the two-point conversion for the final margin of victory.

Arcadia (3-0, 2-0) held the Norsemen (2-2, 1-1) scoreless in the second half. Westby twice held the leading, taking a 6-0 advantage when Grant McCauley scored on a 52-yard fumble return and then a 14-8 advantage when McCauley scored on a 52-yard run in the second quarter.

The Raiders tied the score when Updike completed a 12-yard pass to junior Egan Pauley.

G-E-T 54, Viroqua 7

GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks (1-3, 0-2) gave first-year coach Jeff Wiseman his first victory by blowing out the Blackhawks.

Junior quarterback Ben Hilton passed for four touchdowns, and two of them went to junior Brady Seiling. Seiling also rushed for a touchdown, and sophomore linebacker Carter Repaal recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown.

Ridge and Valley