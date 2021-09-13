High school sports roundup

FOOTBALL
Friday, Sept. 3
Conference
Westby 46, Viroqua 0
WESTBY — The Norsemen (2-1, 1-0) won their second straight game by running up 443 yards and holding the Blackhawks (0-3, 0-1) to 86.
Blake Sutton scored three touchdowns, and Grant McCauley, Prince Preston and Joey Ellefson each scored one for Westby, which led 34-0 by halftime.
Sutton rushed 14 times for 88 yards, and Dillon Ellefson passed for 148. He completed 9 of 14 attempts, and Bo Milutnovich had four catches for 77 yards.
Friday, Sept. 3
Nonconference
Ridge and Valley
De Soto 40, Riverdale 0
DE SOTO — Senior Aiden Brosinski carried 10 times for 130 yards and a touchdown and returned a punt for a touchdown for the Pirates (2-1, 1-0).
Evan Pedretti rushed seven times for 91 yards and three touchdowns, and Hunter Obert hauled in a 22-yard touchdown pass as De Soto got back on the winning track after losing in Week 2.
Friday, Sept. 10
Coulee
Arcadia 22, Westby 14
ARCADIA — Kaden Updike completed an 18-yard pass to Cameron Boland with 4:19 left to allow the Raiders to break a 14-14 tie and remain unbeaten. Ryan Sokup reached the end zone on the two-point conversion for the final margin of victory.
Arcadia (3-0, 2-0) held the Norsemen (2-2, 1-1) scoreless in the second half. Westby twice held the leading, taking a 6-0 advantage when Grant McCauley scored on a 52-yard fumble return and then a 14-8 advantage when McCauley scored on a 52-yard run in the second quarter.
The Raiders tied the score when Updike completed a 12-yard pass to junior Egan Pauley.
G-E-T 54, Viroqua 7
GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks (1-3, 0-2) gave first-year coach Jeff Wiseman his first victory by blowing out the Blackhawks.
Junior quarterback Ben Hilton passed for four touchdowns, and two of them went to junior Brady Seiling. Seiling also rushed for a touchdown, and sophomore linebacker Carter Repaal recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown.
Ridge and Valley
De Soto 44, Boscobel 6
BOSCOBEL, Wis. — The Pirates (3-1, 2-0) received a pair of rushing touchdowns from senior Aiden Brosinski to win their second straight game.
Junior quarterback Evan Pedretti threw two touchdown passes to his sophomore brother Landon, and junior Harley Schams carried nine times for 114 yards and a touchdown.
VOLLEYBALL
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Coulee
Black River Falls 3, Viroqua 0
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Tigers (7-9, 3-0) remained unbeaten in the conference with a 25-12, 25-22, 25-10 victory over the Blackhawks (0-2 Coulee).
Makayla Nortman had 15 kills for Black River Falls. Summer Rufsholmn had 16 assists and two aces, and Avery Yaeger added 15 assists. Betsy Olson had 13 digs and Sienna Campbell added 10 for the Tigers.
Thursday, Sept. 9
Coulee
West Salem 3, Westby 1
WESTBY — Jaden Hammes had a game-high 16 kills to help the Panthers earn a 22-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-16 victory and hand the Norsemen their first conference loss.
Kendra Hillyear had 20 digs and Kate Fitzgerald had 18 assists for West Salem, which improved to 3-0 in the conference.
Kennedy Brueggen had 11 kills for Westby (13-4, 2-1), which got 19 assists from Finley Konrad and 14 digs from Bethany Roethel.
Thursday, Sept. 9
Coulee
Viroqua 3, Arcadia 2
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks grabbed a two-set advantage before grinding out a 25-13, 25-20, 23-25, 24-26, 15-12 win.
Aaliyah Fox had 10 kills for Viroqua (3-5, 1-2), while Jessica Anderson had 15 digs and 12 assists and Bryne Swenson had 10 aces.
Sky Reit had 20 digs and nine kills to lead the Raiders (1-8, 0-4), while Kealey Ziegweid (23) and Sammy Berg (18) also had double-digit digs. Autumn Passehl added 17 assists and seven aces.
GIRLS TENNIS
Coulee
Black River Falls 3, Viroqua 0
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Tigers (7-9, 3-0) remained unbeaten in the conference with a 25-12, 25-22, 25-10 victory over the Blackhawks (0-2 Coulee).
Makayla Nortman had 15 kills for Black River Falls. Summer Rufsholmn had 16 assists and two aces, and Avery Yaeger added 15 assists. Betsy Olson had 13 digs and Sienna Campbell added 10 for the Tigers.
Thursday, Sept. 9
Coulee
West Salem 5, Viroqua 2
WEST SALEM — Gracie Miller won in three sets at No. 1 singles for the Panthers, who got straight set wins from Megan Johnson and Dylann Bayer at Nos. 2 and 4 singles, respectively.
West Salem’s doubles pairings of Elly Goodenough/Katherine Skaar and Rebekah Knudson/Grace Waldhart won at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively.
Allison Zube won in straight sets at No. 3 singles for the Blackhawks, who got a victory from Cammie Leer/Tessa Deal at No. 1 doubles.
C
ROSS COUNTRY
Saturday, Sept. 11
Nonconference
Luther College (Iowa) Invitational
DECORAH, Iowa — The Onalaska boys won a meet that included 27 teams from three states by placing four runners in the top 10 en route to a team score of 38, well in front of second-place Iowa City Liberty (118).
Freshman Manny Putz won the meet in 16 minutes, 9.96 seconds, while senior Ron Walters took fifth (16:39.35). Senior Tyler Lee finished eighth (17:03.53) and was followed by classmate Austin Oyen (ninth, 17:04.94). Sophomore Blake Burnstad finished 16th in 17:29.36 to round out Onalaska’s scoring.
Aquinas finished 12th (334) behind top-10 finishes from sophomore Jonathan Skemp (seventh, 16:57.52) and senior Alec Taylor (10th, 17:12.58).
Westby took 17th (460), Central was 21st (576), and Onalaska Luther was 25th (662).
RiverHawks junior Wesley Barnhart finished just out of the top 10 at 11th (17:15.77).
Onalaska’s girls finished 10 with 309 points, well behind winner Dubuque Hempstead (Iowa) (65). Alli Thomas (28th, 20:41.48) led the Hilltoppers.
Westby finished 19th (495), Central was 23rd (563), Luther was 26th (696), and Aquinas was 27th (710).