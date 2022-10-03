High school sports roundup

GIRLS GOLF

Wednesday, Sept. 28

BLACK RIVER FALLS REGIONAL: Aquinas (399), Arcadia/Independence (415) and G-E-T (417) all qualified for the Prairie du Chien Sectional by placing second, third and fourth, respectively.

Lancaster (388) was the top team performer at Skyline Golf Course.

Arcadia/Independence senior Whitney Sonsalla was individual runner-up with a 17-over 89, and G-E-T senior Maggie Bistodeau was fourth with a 95.

The second-place Blugolds were led by sophomore Emma Dobbins and freshman Molly Swift, who tied for fifth with rounds of 97. Junior Elise Tomashek (11th, 98) and sophomore Tenny Makepeace (20th, 107) also scored for Aquinas.

Junior Alexis Murphy (97), senior Caydence Kokott (104) and junior Anna Motszko (121) were other scoring golfers for the Red Hawks, while seniors Ahna Bautch (97), Ithzel Cossio (105) and Kylie Mullikin (124) scored for the Raiders.

Black River Falls junior Zowie Hunter (fifth, 97), Westby/Viroqua freshman Maddi Fletcher (11th, 98) are individual sectional qualifiers.

VOLLEYBALL

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Coulee

Westby 3, Viroqua 1

WESTBY — After dropping the first set, the fifth-ranked Norsemen (19-1, 8-0) swept the next three against the Blackhawks (6-8, 3-4) 23-25, 25-11, 25-21, 25-12.

Jayda Berg had 18 kills for Westby while Tricia Klum assisted fellow Norsemen 30 times. Kennedy Brueggen had 23 digs.

Viroqua was led by Aaliyah Fox’s 11 kills, Mara Anderson’s 24 assists and Kami Delap 21 digs.

FOOTBALL

Friday, Sept. 30

Coulee

West Salem 52, Viroqua 14

WEST SALEM — The Panthers (6-1, 5-0), who are ranked 10th in the state among Medium Schools by The Associated Press, won their sixth game in a row and scored 39 points in the first half against the Blackhawks.

Senior quarterback Brett McConkey completed 9 of 11 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown for West Salem, which beat Viroqua (1-6, 0-5) for the 15th straight time in this conference series.

Both Luke Baginski and Luke Noel turned Viroqua fumbles into touchdowns, and McConkey finished off the first half with a 57-yard touchdown pass to Brennan Kennedy for a 39-0 lead. Kennedy also had a 17-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Baginski gave the Panthers a 52-0 lead on a 27-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

Westby 49, Black River Falls 14

WESTBY — The Norsemen (5-2, 3-2) bounced back from a loss to Aquinas by beating the Tigers (1-6, 0-5) handily.

Senior Garrett Vatland scored four touchdowns for Westby, reaching the end zone on a 62-yard punt return, a couple of rushes and a reception from Bo Milutinovich. Milutinovich threw for 124 yards and two touchdowns on 9-for-15 passing.

Vatland picked up 11 rushing yards on 10 carries, and Brett Crume caught four passes for a team-high 59 yards and a 4-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

Black River Falls had 55 total yards.

Southern-West

De Soto 36, Kickapoo/La Farge 0

DE SOTO — The Pirates (6-0, 3-0) remained unbeaten and held Kickapoo/La Farge to 115 total yards.

The Pirates scored 30 points in the first half, and senior running back Harley Schams rushed for 152 yards on 13 carries. De Soto rushed for 257 yards in the game.

Bryce Grelle and Evan Pedretti returned interceptions for touchdowns for De Soto, and both of them scored two touchdowns. Grelle’s returned interception opened the scoring, and he added a16-yard touchdown pass from Pedretti for a 14-0 lead.

Pedretti rushed for a 28-yard touchdown and completed TD passes to Grelle and Landon Pedretti in the victory. He returned his interception for a touchdown in the second quarter.

GIRLS TENNIS

Saturday, Oct. 1

Quad in La Crosse

Aquinas 6, Viroqua 1

Singles:

No. 2 - Kate Fortney, Aquinas def. Moriah Cress, VIROQUA , 6-0 , 6-0

No. 3 - Charlee Gauger, Aquinas def. Kaylee Swenson, VIROQUA , 6-0 , 6-0

No. 4 - Tenzin Nelson, Aquinas def. Jersey Cress, VIROQUA , 6-0 , 6-0

No. 1 - Danica Silcox, Aquinas def. Allison Zube, VIROQUA , 6-0 , 6-0

Doubles:

No. 1 - Anika Nemes, VIROQUA - Lanie Nemes, VIROQUA def. Emily Bakalars, Aquinas - Nora Dickinson, Aquinas, 6-3 , 7-6 (2)

No. 2 - Elie Klar, Aquinas - Rosa Schwinn-Weaver, Aquinas def. Keisha Glidden, VIROQUA - Jordan Sowle, VIROQUA , 5-7 , 6-3 , 10-6

No. 3 - Grace Butler, Aquinas - Avie Nelson, Aquinas def. Teagan Madigan, VIROQUA - Emily Zube, VIROQUA , 6-0 , 6-0

Viroqua 0, Hudson 7

Singles:

No. 1 - Lily Holmberg, HUDSON def. Allison Zube, VIROQUA , 6-0 , 6-0

No. 2 - Grace Diedrich, HUDSON def. Moriah Cress, VIROQUA , 6-0 , 6-0

No. 3 - Anna Runck, HUDSON def. Kaylee Swenson, VIROQUA , 6-1 , 6-0

No. 4 - Anna Runck, HUDSON def. Jersey Cress, VIROQUA , 6-0 , 6-0

Doubles:

No. 1 - Jenna Simmons, HUDSON - Nicole Hockin, HUDSON def. Lanie Nemes, VIROQUA - Anika Nemes, VIROQUA , 6-3 , 6-1

No. 2 - Maya Youssef, HUDSON - Helen Vandenbark, HUDSON def. Keisha Glidden, VIROQUA - Jordan Sowle, VIROQUA , 6-0 , 6-0

No. 3 - Tara Sanders, HUDSON - Lila Wilber, HUDSON def. Teagan Madigan, VIROQUA - Emily Zube, VIROQUA , 6-0 , 6-0

Pacelli 7, Viroqua 0

Singles:

No. 1 - Natalie Cooper, Pacelli def. Allison Zube, VIROQUA , 6-0 , 6-0

No. 2 - Lauren Loesl, Pacelli def. Moriah Cress, VIROQUA , 6-1 , 6-0

No. 3 - Alaina Sbonik, Pacelli def. Kaylee Swenson, VIROQUA , 6-0 , 6-1

No. 4 - Cabrini Brandl, Pacelli def. Jersey Cress, VIROQUA , 6-0 , 6-0

Doubles:

No. 1 - Amelia Jacoby, Pacelli - Julia Storch, Pacelli def. Lanie Nemes, VIROQUA - Anika Nemes, VIROQUA, 6-3 , 6-4

No. 3 - Shannon Lepak, Pacelli - Lucy Gwidt, Pacelli def. Teagan Madigan, VIROQUA - Allison Zube, VIROQUA , 6-0 , 6-0

No. 2 - Anabelle Arnold, Pacelli - Julie Milbauer, Pacelli def. Jordan Sowle, VIROQUA - Keisha Glidden, VIROQUA , 6-3 , 6-3