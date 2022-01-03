High school sports roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Monday, Dec. 27

Nonconference

Westby Tournament

Westby 67, Mauston 7

WESTBY – The Norsemen (6-5) climbed back over the .500 mark and ended a two-game losing streak behind a game-high 23-point performance from junior Kennedy Brueggen.

Junior Aubrey Jothen added 12 points for Westby, which plays Kickapoo (10-1) at 7 p.m. in Tuesday’s championship game.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Thursday, Dec. 30

Richland Center 60, Westby 58

WESTBY — The Norsemen had four players in double figures but were unable to overcome a 32-28 halftime deficit as they had their four-game winning streak snapped.

Cale Griffin and Rhett Stenslien each made two 3-pointers and finished with 15 points to pace Westby (6-2), while Hudson Lipski made three 3s and had 12 points.

Grant McCauley added 10 points for the Norsemen, who host West Salem on Tuesday.

WRESTLING

Bi-State Classic

Dec. 29-30

Viroqua

120: Vinny Klum (Viroqua) - DNP

Champ. Round 1 - Devon Lietzau (Sparta) over Vinny Klum (Viroqua) (MD 9-1) Cons. Round 1 - Vinny Klum (Viroqua) over Colten Jenkins (Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson) (Fall 2:26) Cons. Round 2 - Simon Seymour (Caledonia-Houston) over Vinny Klum (Viroqua) (Fall 4:09)

126: Evan Solberg (Viroqua) - DNP

Champ. Round 1 - Evan Solberg (Viroqua) over Matthew Conn (Holmen) (Fall 0:32) Champ. Round 2 - Brandon Ross (Caledonia-Houston) over Evan Solberg (Viroqua) (Fall 1:45) Cons. Round 2 - Evan Solberg (Viroqua) over Ashtyn Kuehn (Stratford) (Fall 2:09) Cons. Round 3 - Andrew Schwab (South Saint Paul) over Evan Solberg (Viroqua) (Fall 3:28)

132: Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) - 12th

Champ. Round 1 - Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) over Nixon Stroud (South Saint Paul) (Fall 1:13) Champ. Round 2 - Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) over Trevyn Thielmann (Richland Center) (Fall 4:38) Champ. Round 3 - Jordan Dolata (Adams-Friendship) over Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) (Dec 8-3) Cons. Round 4 - Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) over David Hiles (Gale-Ett.-Tr./Mel.-Min.) (Dec 4-2) Cons. Round 5 - Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) over Walker Hargrove (Middleton) (Fall 3:44) Cons. Round 6 - Lucas Schiell (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) over Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) (Dec 7-2) Cons. Round 7 - Trapper Nafzger (Mineral Point) over Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) (Dec 10-4) 11th Place Match - Gavin Finch (Tomah) over Ethan Dobbs (Viroqua) (Dec 5-2)

145: Preston Buroker (Viroqua) - DNP

Champ. Round 1 - Kylar Clemens (Lodi) over Preston Buroker (Viroqua) (Fall 1:33) Cons. Round 1 - Preston Buroker (Viroqua) received a bye Cons. Round 2 - Dylan Taber (Belmont/Platteville) over Preston Buroker (Viroqua) (Fall 2:29)

152: Oliver Kemerling-Pelock (Viroqua) - DNP Champ. Round 1 - Oliver Kemerling-Pelock (Viroqua) over Emmitt Peterson (D.C. Everest) (Fall 1:03) Champ. Round 2 - Oliver Kemerling-Pelock (Viroqua) over James Kujawa (Adams-Friendship) (Dec 11-5) Champ. Round 3 - Zane Licht (Lodi) over Oliver Kemerling-Pelock (Viroqua) (TF 20-5 5:20) Cons. Round 4 - Oliver Kemerling-Pelock (Viroqua) over Connor Calmes (Wausau West) (Fall 1:00) Cons. Round 5 - Hunter Joniaux (Luxemburg-Casco) over Oliver Kemerling-Pelock (Viroqua) (Fall 1:14)

160: Austin Winker (Viroqua) - DNP

Champ. Round 1 - Peyton Hoff (Winona-Winona Cotter) over Austin Winker (Viroqua) (Dec 5-4) Cons. Round 1 - Austin Winker (Viroqua) received a bye Cons. Round 2 - Austin Winker (Viroqua) over Cole Halverson (Prairie du Chien) (Fall 0:44) Cons. Round 3 - Cole Frost (Eastview) over Austin Winker (Viroqua) (Dec 7-0)

170: Anthony DiPietro (Viroqua) - DNP

Champ. Round 1 - Anthony DiPietro (Viroqua) received a bye Champ. Round 2 - Owen Heiser (Evansville) over Anthony DiPietro (Viroqua) (Fall 0:59) Cons. Round 2 - Tanner Rickman (D.C. Everest) over Anthony DiPietro (Viroqua) (MD 13-2)

182: Aaron DiPietro (Viroqua) - DNP

Champ. Round 1 - Luke Statz (Baraboo) over Aaron DiPietro (Viroqua) (Fall 1:45) Cons. Round 1 - Aaron DiPietro (Viroqua) over Luke Pape (River Valley) (Fall 2:26) Cons. Round 2 - Kyle Schmidt (D.C. Everest) over Aaron DiPietro (Viroqua) (Fall 2:18)

Steven Burrows (Viroqua) - DNP

There are no match results associated with this wrestler

Hadley Gilardi (Viroqua) - DNP

Carson Halverson (Viroqua) - DNP

Reggie Hendrickson (Viroqua) - DNP

Alder Moffedt (Viroqua) - DNP

Blaine Primmer (Viroqua) - DNP

Madi Zube (Viroqua) - DNP

Bi-State Classic Women’s Showcase

Dec. 30

Viroqua

Madi Zube (Viroqua) - DNP

1st Place Match - Chloe Larue (Cuba City/Benton/SW) over Madi Zube (Viroqua) (Dec 6-0) 1st Place Match - Evelyn Vetsch (Holmen) over Madi Zube (Viroqua) (Dec 4-2) 1st Place Match - Madi Zube (Viroqua) over Emilee Swanson (Kickapoo/La Farge/Youth In.) (Dec 4-0)

