High school sports roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Thursday, Dec. 9

Coulee

G-E-T 56, Westby 51

GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks (3-4, 2-0) stayed unbeaten in the conference taking care of the Norsemen (4-3, 0-2).

Senior Lindsey Lettner poured in a game-high 27 points for G-E-T, which has won two of its past three games. Lettner made four 3-pointers, scored 21 points in the first half and averages 19.6 points per game.

Jayda Berg and Audrey Jothen each scored 12 points for Westby, which has lost two of three.

West Salem 66, Black River Falls 44

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Panthers remained unbeaten at 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the conference.

Arcadia 79, Viroqua 43

ARCADIA — The Raiders (2-4, 2-0) won for the second time in three games, remained part of a three-way tie for first place and were led by Breah Golden’s 25 points.

The Blackhawks (2-5, 0-2) trailed by 21 points at halftime.

Autumn Passehl added 21 points and Jaicee Kolstad 10 for Arcadia, which also received an 11-rebound performance from Kianna Suchla.

Saturday, Dec. 11

Nonconference

Blair-Taylor 98, De Soto 49

BLAIR — Lindsay Steien poured in 39 points while Abby Thompson nearly registered a triple-double as the Wildcats improved to 5-0.

Thompson totaled 15 points to go with 14 assists and nine steals, while Sydney Fremstad chipped in 14 points and Chloe Wagner added eight points and nine rebounds for Blair-Taylor, which made 15 of its 30 3-point attempts.

The Pirates fell to 0-5.

WRESTLING

Coulee

Viroqua 29, Arcadia 23

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks won when Hadley Gilardki pinned Jack Ziegewid at 220 pounds to break a 23-23 tie in a dual that included four double forfeits.

Austin Winker (170) and Oliver Kemerling-Pelock (152) also recorded pins for Viroqua, and Ethan Dobbs won by technical fall at 132 for the Blackhawks, while Ivan Aguilar (126), Hunter Fitzpatrick (138), Cruz Patzner (160), Martin Aguilar (182) and Miguel Sepulveda (195) all won for the Raiders, with Martin Aguilar and Sepulveda recorded pins.

Westby 54, Black River Falls 30

WESTBY — The Norsemen scored the first 18 points in a dual that included six contested matches.

Jake Collins (220), Dylan Nottestad (285), Brock Hoskins (113), Ryland Abt (120), Dominick Hansen (152) and Garrett Vatland (160) all won by pin for Westby.

Saturday, Dec. 11

Tomah Invitational

Tomah had three grapplers win their weight classes and five others take second to win the team title with 252 points.

Benny Bernis won an individual title at 138 pounds, while Brady Lehnherr and Ethan Burch did the same at 182 and 220, respectively. Jacob Van Hoof (113), Caleb Pollack (126), Gavin Finch (132) and Logan Boulton (152) all earned second-place finishes for the Timberwolves.

Brock Hoskins (113), Garrett Vatland (152) and Dylan Nottestad (285) all won their weight classes for Westby, which finished third as a team with 160 points.

Aiden Brosinski (160/170) and Nathan Woodhouse (195) won individual titles for De Soto, which finished seventh with 100 points.

Cashton was eighth with 96 points.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Thursday, Dec. 9

Nonconference

Onalaska co-op 5, Viroqua co-op 2

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers (4-3) won their third game in a row and started it with four goals in the first period.

Senior Kiya Bronston had a hat trick with two goals in the first period and another in the third. She also assisted on a Tessa Deal goal to run her season totals to 10 goals and six assists.

McKenna LaFleur also scored a goal for Onalaska, while Lydia Walz and Anna Szymanski recorded two assists each.

Leonie Boettcher scored both goals for the Blackhawks (2-3), with Rachel Simonson assisting on one and Gabby Olson on the other. Boettcher has eight goals this season.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Saturday, Dec. 11

Blair-Taylor 76, De Soto 50

BLAIR — The Wildcats improved to 4-0 behind 16 points from Cain Fremstad and 14 from Jaren Swanson.

De Soto, which lost its first game of the season and fell to 2-1, was led by Tanner Pedretti (18 points) and Jimmy Dammon (16 points).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0